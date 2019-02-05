TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM CST Tuesday, February 5, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;59;SSE;13;83%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;52;SSE;9;82%

Alice;Showers;69;S;7;96%

Alpine;Cloudy;55;WSW;8;60%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;12;64%

Angleton;Fog;66;S;8;100%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;64;S;6;97%

Austin;Cloudy;68;S;3;87%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;69;S;5;89%

Bay;Fog;68;S;6;99%

Beaumont;Showers;66;S;6;100%

Beeville;Fog;70;SE;6;91%

Borger;Clear;39;ESE;6;75%

Bowie;Clear;58;N;3;96%

Breckenridge;Clear;61;S;7;89%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;69;S;7;95%

Bridgeport;Clear;61;SSE;6;99%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;8;100%

Brownwood;Clear;57;SE;7;100%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;65;SE;3;90%

Canadian;Partly cloudy;32;SE;2;93%

Castroville;Fog;66;S;4;97%

Childress;Clear;40;NNE;8;85%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;64;SSW;9;98%

College Station;Cloudy;69;S;7;96%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;61;SSW;8;99%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;69;S;7;100%

Corpus Christi;Fog;69;S;9;96%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;65;SSE;6;96%

Cotulla;Fog;64;SE;6;100%

Dalhart;Clear;34;SW;8;78%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;67;S;7;86%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;66;SSW;8;89%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;64;S;9;93%

Decatur;Clear;63;N;6;93%

Del Rio;Fog;59;E;6;100%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Fog;61;E;6;100%

Denton;Clear;62;SSE;7;89%

Dryden;Cloudy;54;NNE;6;100%

Dumas;Clear;36;ESE;11;87%

Edinburg;Cloudy;70;SSE;8;96%

El Paso;Partly cloudy;57;SW;12;57%

Ellington;Cloudy;68;S;5;93%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;69;S;6;92%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;7;88%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;64;S;9;96%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;64;S;9;89%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;65;SSE;6;90%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;66;SSW;10;89%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;1;92%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;56;NE;6;88%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;10;93%

Gatesville;Clear;65;SSW;7;93%

Georgetown;Mostly clear;66;SW;3;93%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;68;S;7;95%

Gilmer;Showers;66;SW;4;93%

Graham;Clear;59;SE;4;90%

Granbury;Clear;66;S;6;90%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;7;87%

Greenville;Showers;64;SE;5;93%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;33;46%

Hamilton;Clear;62;SSW;9;97%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;71;S;10;93%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;5;98%

Hebbronville;Showers;67;N;2;98%

Henderson;Showers;67;SSW;5;92%

Hereford;Clear;45;SSW;8;65%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;67;S;7;98%

Hondo;Clear;69;S;5;91%

Houston;Showers;68;SW;4;97%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;68;S;6;93%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers;69;SSW;2;96%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers;67;SW;4;99%

Houston Clover;Showers;67;S;5;100%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;69;N;5;100%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;70;SSW;7;93%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;69;S;9;98%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;67;S;7;100%

Ingleside;Fog;66;SSW;5;95%

Jacksonville;Showers;65;SSW;7;100%

Jasper;Showers;58;SSE;4;98%

Junction;Mostly clear;54;NNW;1;100%

Kellyusa Airport;Showers;66;SSE;6;100%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;2;91%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;7;88%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;3;93%

Kingsville Nas;Showers;68;SSE;6;96%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;68;S;6;95%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;65;S;5;93%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;67;S;7;92%

Laredo;Showers;67;SE;3;93%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;1;93%

Longview;Showers;64;S;7;100%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;13;63%

Lufkin;Showers;66;SSE;5;100%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;8;93%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;66;S;3;96%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;5;96%

Mesquite;Cloudy;65;SSE;6;89%

Midland;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;10;65%

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;10;65%

Midlothian;Cloudy;66;S;9;97%

Mineola;Showers;64;SSW;6;96%

Mineral Wells;Clear;59;SE;9;93%

Mount Pleasant;Showers;64;Calm;1;89%

Nacogdoches;Rain;66;SSE;5;100%

New Braunfels;Showers;66;NW;7;92%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;12;64%

Orange;Fog;67;S;4;99%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;67;S;8;99%

Palestine;Showers;67;S;6;95%

Pampa;Clear;36;SSE;14;88%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;31;N;4;92%

Paris;Showers;62;S;6;93%

Pecos;Cloudy;54;WSW;6;52%

Perryton;Mostly clear;30;ESE;10;88%

Plainview;Partly cloudy;52;SW;12;61%

Pleasanton;Fog;67;SSE;4;97%

Port Aransas;Fog;64;SSE;9;100%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;69;S;9;94%

Port Lavaca;Clear;67;S;8;95%

Randolph AFB;Fog;66;SSE;6;100%

Robstown;Fog;68;S;7;97%

Rockport;Fog;66;N;6;100%

Rocksprings;Showers;60;S;8;100%

San Angelo;Mostly clear;56;S;12;89%

San Antonio;Showers;65;E;5;100%

San Antonio Stinson;Showers;68;Calm;0;89%

San Marcos;Showers;66;S;6;100%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;8;61%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;56;NE;6;79%

Snyder;Clear;52;S;8;84%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;59;S;9;100%

Stephenville;Clear;60;S;5;91%

Sulphur Springs;Showers;66;SW;6;92%

Sweetwater;Clear;57;SSE;9;70%

Temple;Mostly clear;66;S;3;100%

Terrell;Cloudy;66;SSE;7;89%

Tyler;Rain;64;SW;8;100%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;63;E;5;99%

Vernon;Clear;44;E;9;92%

Victoria;Fog;67;S;8;100%

Waco;Cloudy;65;SSE;6;93%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;9;92%

Wharton;Showers;67;S;7;97%

Wichita Falls;Clear;46;ENE;8;90%

Wink;Cloudy;51;SE;7;65%

Zapata;Cloudy;68;S;6;100%

_____

