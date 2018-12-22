TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM CST Saturday, December 22, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly sunny;48;S;6;49%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;54;W;14;30%

Alice;Sunny;41;SSW;3;85%

Alpine;Clear;55;SW;16;18%

Amarillo;Sunny;38;NW;13;54%

Angleton;Sunny;55;S;9;89%

Arlington;Sunny;46;S;9;57%

Austin;Sunny;45;Calm;0;60%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;43;SSW;6;70%

Bay;Sunny;51;S;3;100%

Beaumont;Sunny;51;S;5;75%

Beeville;Sunny;51;SSW;8;79%

Borger;Clear;36;NNW;14;56%

Bowie;Sunny;41;SSW;3;72%

Breckenridge;Sunny;50;WSW;6;45%

Brenham;Sunny;48;S;6;87%

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;48;SW;6;55%

Brownsville;Sunny;50;S;3;100%

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;45;Calm;0;60%

Burnet;Partly sunny;44;SW;6;57%

Canadian;Clear;32;NW;6;72%

Castroville;Sunny;34;NW;6;91%

Childress;Clear;41;NNW;16;52%

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;43;S;10;70%

College Station;Sunny;47;S;10;89%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;20;43%

Conroe;Sunny;35;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Sunny;47;SSE;10;86%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;50;S;14;56%

Cotulla;Sunny;39;E;6;75%

Dalhart;Clear;32;N;12;56%

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;47;SSW;5;58%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;48;S;7;53%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;42;S;8;67%

Decatur;Sunny;48;SSW;3;52%

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;37;N;5;92%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;37;Calm;0;75%

Denton;Sunny;45;S;9;60%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;58;W;11;30%

Dumas;Clear;29;NW;9;71%

Edinburg;Sunny;53;SE;5;64%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;6;51%

Ellington;Sunny;51;S;5;87%

Falfurrias;Sunny;42;Calm;0;85%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;48;S;8;53%

Fort Worth;Sunny;46;S;9;57%

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;49;SSW;13;51%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;46;S;7;55%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;48;S;12;53%

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;36;Calm;5;76%

Gainesville;Partly sunny;40;Calm;0;73%

Galveston;Sunny;59;S;12;89%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;65%

Georgetown;Sunny;48;SSW;10;56%

Giddings;Sunny;46;S;6;78%

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;47;SSE;12;68%

Graham;Mostly sunny;43;Calm;0;69%

Granbury;Sunny;43;E;5;72%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;46;S;9;57%

Greenville;Sunny;48;S;12;61%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;43;WSW;22;39%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;47;SSW;10;58%

Harlingen;Sunny;50;S;9;86%

Hearne;Sunny;52;SE;7;85%

Hebbronville;Sunny;41;Calm;0;76%

Henderson;Sunny;42;SE;6;77%

Hereford;Clear;36;NNW;7;57%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;43;S;10;77%

Hondo;Sunny;35;NNE;6;75%

Houston;Sunny;57;S;12;76%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;51;S;7;85%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;57;S;12;76%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;44;Calm;0;83%

Houston Clover;Sunny;46;Calm;0;92%

Houston Hooks;Sunny;48;Calm;0;86%

Houston Hull;Sunny;57;S;9;83%

Houston Intercontinental;Sunny;53;S;5;82%

Huntsville;Sunny;50;S;13;82%

Ingleside;Sunny;57;SSW;8;87%

Jacksonville;Sunny;47;S;10;79%

Jasper;Sunny;38;Calm;0;100%

Junction;Partly sunny;39;Calm;0;72%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;35;Calm;0;87%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;85%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;48;S;8;53%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;50;S;14;49%

Kingsville Nas;Sunny;45;S;5;85%

La Grange;Sunny;45;S;3;92%

Lago Vista;Sunny;55;SSW;7;43%

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;45;S;9;65%

Laredo;Sunny;47;SSE;9;73%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;93%

Longview;Mostly sunny;45;SSE;8;66%

Lubbock;Sunny;51;NW;12;34%

Lufkin;Sunny;38;SE;6;96%

Mcallen;Sunny;48;ESE;3;79%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;47;S;8;60%

Mckinney;Sunny;44;S;9;65%

Mesquite;Sunny;46;S;8;61%

Midland;Mostly cloudy;49;W;8;42%

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;49;W;8;42%

Midlothian;Sunny;44;S;9;67%

Mineola;Partly sunny;47;S;9;75%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;40;SE;7;73%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;40;SE;5;71%

Nacogdoches;Sunny;39;ESE;6;88%

New Braunfels;Sunny;38;SW;3;82%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;48;WNW;9;37%

Orange;Mostly sunny;50;S;3;98%

Palacios;Sunny;58;S;6;96%

Palestine;Sunny;48;SSE;10;80%

Pampa;Clear;26;WNW;10;79%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;32;N;9;74%

Paris;Sunny;41;SE;12;70%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;55;WSW;13;28%

Perryton;Clear;32;NNW;10;77%

Plainview;Clear;37;NW;10;51%

Pleasanton;Sunny;34;Calm;0;91%

Port Aransas;Sunny;63;S;14;82%

Port Isabel;Sunny;62;S;7;78%

Port Lavaca;Sunny;50;Calm;0;96%

Randolph AFB;Sunny;37;Calm;0;83%

Robstown;Sunny;48;SSE;8;84%

Rockport;Sunny;60;SSW;8;77%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;48;SSW;6;48%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;41;SW;6;70%

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;44;Calm;1;63%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;37;Calm;0;78%

San Marcos;Sunny;41;S;7;75%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;49;W;9;29%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;41;SSE;8;76%

Snyder;Cloudy;38;WSW;9;67%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;86%

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;44;SSW;5;61%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;50;S;14;59%

Sweetwater;Cloudy;48;SW;14;43%

Temple;Partly sunny;44;S;12;70%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;47;S;10;63%

Tyler;Sunny;47;S;12;75%

Uvalde;Sunny;37;NE;3;75%

Vernon;Sunny;38;NNW;15;71%

Victoria;Sunny;52;SSW;7;76%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;48;S;10;58%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;48;S;5;74%

Wharton;Sunny;48;S;5;93%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;43;WNW;7;66%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;52;NNW;8;28%

Zapata;Partly sunny;48;SSE;4;58%

_____

