TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM CST Saturday, December 22, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;48;S;6;49%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;54;W;14;30%
Alice;Sunny;41;SSW;3;85%
Alpine;Clear;55;SW;16;18%
Amarillo;Sunny;38;NW;13;54%
Angleton;Sunny;55;S;9;89%
Arlington;Sunny;46;S;9;57%
Austin;Sunny;45;Calm;0;60%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;43;SSW;6;70%
Bay;Sunny;51;S;3;100%
Beaumont;Sunny;51;S;5;75%
Beeville;Sunny;51;SSW;8;79%
Borger;Clear;36;NNW;14;56%
Bowie;Sunny;41;SSW;3;72%
Breckenridge;Sunny;50;WSW;6;45%
Brenham;Sunny;48;S;6;87%
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;48;SW;6;55%
Brownsville;Sunny;50;S;3;100%
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;45;Calm;0;60%
Burnet;Partly sunny;44;SW;6;57%
Canadian;Clear;32;NW;6;72%
Castroville;Sunny;34;NW;6;91%
Childress;Clear;41;NNW;16;52%
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;43;S;10;70%
College Station;Sunny;47;S;10;89%
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;20;43%
Conroe;Sunny;35;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Sunny;47;SSE;10;86%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;50;S;14;56%
Cotulla;Sunny;39;E;6;75%
Dalhart;Clear;32;N;12;56%
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;47;SSW;5;58%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;48;S;7;53%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;42;S;8;67%
Decatur;Sunny;48;SSW;3;52%
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;37;N;5;92%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;37;Calm;0;75%
Denton;Sunny;45;S;9;60%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;58;W;11;30%
Dumas;Clear;29;NW;9;71%
Edinburg;Sunny;53;SE;5;64%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;6;51%
Ellington;Sunny;51;S;5;87%
Falfurrias;Sunny;42;Calm;0;85%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;48;S;8;53%
Fort Worth;Sunny;46;S;9;57%
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;49;SSW;13;51%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;46;S;7;55%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;48;S;12;53%
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;36;Calm;5;76%
Gainesville;Partly sunny;40;Calm;0;73%
Galveston;Sunny;59;S;12;89%
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;65%
Georgetown;Sunny;48;SSW;10;56%
Giddings;Sunny;46;S;6;78%
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;47;SSE;12;68%
Graham;Mostly sunny;43;Calm;0;69%
Granbury;Sunny;43;E;5;72%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;46;S;9;57%
Greenville;Sunny;48;S;12;61%
Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;43;WSW;22;39%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;47;SSW;10;58%
Harlingen;Sunny;50;S;9;86%
Hearne;Sunny;52;SE;7;85%
Hebbronville;Sunny;41;Calm;0;76%
Henderson;Sunny;42;SE;6;77%
Hereford;Clear;36;NNW;7;57%
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;43;S;10;77%
Hondo;Sunny;35;NNE;6;75%
Houston;Sunny;57;S;12;76%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;51;S;7;85%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;57;S;12;76%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;44;Calm;0;83%
Houston Clover;Sunny;46;Calm;0;92%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;48;Calm;0;86%
Houston Hull;Sunny;57;S;9;83%
Houston Intercontinental;Sunny;53;S;5;82%
Huntsville;Sunny;50;S;13;82%
Ingleside;Sunny;57;SSW;8;87%
Jacksonville;Sunny;47;S;10;79%
Jasper;Sunny;38;Calm;0;100%
Junction;Partly sunny;39;Calm;0;72%
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;35;Calm;0;87%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;85%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;48;S;8;53%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;50;S;14;49%
Kingsville Nas;Sunny;45;S;5;85%
La Grange;Sunny;45;S;3;92%
Lago Vista;Sunny;55;SSW;7;43%
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;45;S;9;65%
Laredo;Sunny;47;SSE;9;73%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;93%
Longview;Mostly sunny;45;SSE;8;66%
Lubbock;Sunny;51;NW;12;34%
Lufkin;Sunny;38;SE;6;96%
Mcallen;Sunny;48;ESE;3;79%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;47;S;8;60%
Mckinney;Sunny;44;S;9;65%
Mesquite;Sunny;46;S;8;61%
Midland;Mostly cloudy;49;W;8;42%
Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;49;W;8;42%
Midlothian;Sunny;44;S;9;67%
Mineola;Partly sunny;47;S;9;75%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;40;SE;7;73%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;40;SE;5;71%
Nacogdoches;Sunny;39;ESE;6;88%
New Braunfels;Sunny;38;SW;3;82%
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;48;WNW;9;37%
Orange;Mostly sunny;50;S;3;98%
Palacios;Sunny;58;S;6;96%
Palestine;Sunny;48;SSE;10;80%
Pampa;Clear;26;WNW;10;79%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;32;N;9;74%
Paris;Sunny;41;SE;12;70%
Pecos;Partly cloudy;55;WSW;13;28%
Perryton;Clear;32;NNW;10;77%
Plainview;Clear;37;NW;10;51%
Pleasanton;Sunny;34;Calm;0;91%
Port Aransas;Sunny;63;S;14;82%
Port Isabel;Sunny;62;S;7;78%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;50;Calm;0;96%
Randolph AFB;Sunny;37;Calm;0;83%
Robstown;Sunny;48;SSE;8;84%
Rockport;Sunny;60;SSW;8;77%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;48;SSW;6;48%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;41;SW;6;70%
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;44;Calm;1;63%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;37;Calm;0;78%
San Marcos;Sunny;41;S;7;75%
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;49;W;9;29%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;41;SSE;8;76%
Snyder;Cloudy;38;WSW;9;67%
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;86%
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;44;SSW;5;61%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;50;S;14;59%
Sweetwater;Cloudy;48;SW;14;43%
Temple;Partly sunny;44;S;12;70%
Terrell;Mostly cloudy;47;S;10;63%
Tyler;Sunny;47;S;12;75%
Uvalde;Sunny;37;NE;3;75%
Vernon;Sunny;38;NNW;15;71%
Victoria;Sunny;52;SSW;7;76%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;48;S;10;58%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;48;S;5;74%
Wharton;Sunny;48;S;5;93%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;43;WNW;7;66%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;52;NNW;8;28%
Zapata;Partly sunny;48;SSE;4;58%
_____
