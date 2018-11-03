TX Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM CDT Saturday, November 3, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly sunny;72;W;15;43%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;70;W;9;36%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;17;55%

Alpine;Sunny;72;W;12;22%

Amarillo;Cloudy;56;NNW;25;56%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;78;S;23;53%

Arlington;Cloudy;73;S;18;43%

Austin;Partly sunny;77;S;13;44%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;78;S;22;44%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;16;61%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;75;S;15;56%

Beeville;Cloudy;78;S;16;55%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;53;NNW;17;67%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;72;S;14;51%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;75;NNW;15;39%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;75;S;16;56%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;73;S;8;47%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;19;58%

Brownwood;Cloudy;73;SSW;17;47%

Burnet;Sunny;74;S;18;47%

Canadian;Cloudy;60;NNW;23;49%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;77;S;15;53%

Childress;Partly sunny;71;N;20;34%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;74;S;21;50%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;74;S;16;51%

Comanche;Cloudy;74;SSW;19;49%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;76;S;18;53%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;24;61%

Corsicana;Sunny;75;S;21;45%

Cotulla;Sunny;80;S;13;51%

Dalhart;Cloudy;50;NW;17;74%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;74;S;25;47%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;73;S;17;47%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;73;S;32;45%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;72;S;13;52%

Del Rio;Partly sunny;75;SE;10;63%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;75;S;14;56%

Denton;Cloudy;73;S;20;45%

Dryden;Partly sunny;76;S;9;44%

Dumas;Cloudy;54;NW;21;55%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;17;60%

El Paso;Sunny;74;N;11;23%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;17;57%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;15;51%

Fort Hood;Sunny;77;S;18;42%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;73;S;22;47%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;74;S;22;45%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;76;S;23;39%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;75;S;21;43%

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;73;SSW;18;53%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;71;S;20;53%

Galveston;Partly sunny;77;SSE;20;59%

Gatesville;Sunny;77;S;20;41%

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;77;S;21;51%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;73;S;13;56%

Gilmer;Partly sunny;74;SSE;15;48%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;12;44%

Granbury;Cloudy;77;S;19;49%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;73;S;18;43%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;73;S;21;45%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;65;NNW;17;32%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;16;46%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;20;50%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;16;55%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;80;S;15;50%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;74;S;16;54%

Hereford;Cloudy;54;N;25;63%

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;74;S;23;51%

Hondo;Mostly sunny;78;SSW;13;51%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;75;N;13;58%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;78;S;15;47%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;75;N;6;49%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;9;60%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;16;53%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;13;49%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;76;SSE;14;55%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;76;S;14;55%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;75;S;15;46%

Ingleside;Cloudy;76;S;20;64%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;72;S;16;54%

Jasper;Partly sunny;76;SSE;12;50%

Junction;Sunny;76;SSW;16;48%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;14;56%

Kerrville;Partly sunny;74;S;15;56%

Killeen;Sunny;77;S;18;42%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;77;S;20;44%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;80;SE;17;59%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;77;S;14;55%

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;76;S;14;48%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;73;S;21;45%

Laredo;Sunny;81;SE;18;50%

Llano;Sunny;78;S;16;44%

Longview;Partly sunny;73;SSE;15;50%

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;65;N;17;35%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;74;S;18;49%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;85;SSE;21;52%

Mcgregor;Sunny;76;S;25;48%

Mckinney;Cloudy;72;S;27;50%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;24;46%

Midland;Sunny;76;NNE;6;29%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;76;NNE;6;29%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;72;S;22;53%

Mineola;Mostly sunny;72;SSE;16;47%

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;74;S;14;45%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;71;SSE;17;42%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;74;SSE;17;49%

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;75;S;18;49%

Odessa;Sunny;73;N;7;29%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;75;S;12;62%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;78;S;18;61%

Palestine;Mostly sunny;74;S;13;45%

Pampa;Cloudy;56;NNW;23;55%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Showers;55;NNW;15;58%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;21;47%

Pecos;Sunny;76;W;10;24%

Perryton;Showers;55;NNW;13;58%

Plainview;Rain;56;N;18;50%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;78;S;16;51%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;77;SSE;16;67%

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;79;SE;20;61%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;18;67%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;76;S;17;54%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;22;59%

Rockport;Cloudy;77;SSE;12;61%

Rocksprings;Sunny;71;SSE;15;60%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;75;WSW;14;38%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;79;S;15;52%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;79;S;13;44%

San Marcos;Partly sunny;75;SSW;23;46%

Seminole;Mostly sunny;69;ENE;10;30%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;70;S;20;55%

Snyder;Sunny;68;N;6;39%

Sonora;Partly sunny;73;SSW;7;46%

Stephenville;Cloudy;74;SSW;14;46%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;72;S;18;40%

Sweetwater;Sunny;69;W;9;39%

Temple;Sunny;75;SSE;25;49%

Terrell;Partly sunny;74;S;24;40%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;72;S;17;51%

Uvalde;Sunny;79;S;12;52%

Vernon;Sunny;69;N;14;44%

Victoria;Cloudy;78;SSE;19;61%

Waco;Sunny;75;S;22;47%

Weslaco;Partly sunny;81;S;16;54%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;74;S;13;56%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;10;45%

Wink;Sunny;74;W;12;29%

Zapata;Sunny;83;S;13;46%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather