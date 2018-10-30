TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM CDT Tuesday, October 30, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly sunny;82;S;6;54%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;9;33%
Alice;Partly sunny;84;SE;16;62%
Alpine;Sunny;77;W;9;18%
Amarillo;Cloudy;58;NNE;15;54%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;81;S;13;60%
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;8;57%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;81;S;8;57%
Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;84;S;16;54%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;80;S;9;66%
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;78;S;12;69%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;10;63%
Borger;Cloudy;61;NNE;13;42%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;9;57%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;79;N;10;49%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;62%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;81;S;10;53%
Brownsville;Cloudy;83;SE;14;67%
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;81;S;12;58%
Burnet;Sunny;79;SSW;15;63%
Canadian;Cloudy;61;NNE;12;49%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;10;58%
Childress;Cloudy;63;NNE;14;54%
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;79;S;12;64%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;83;S;15;60%
Comanche;Mostly sunny;78;S;14;64%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;82;S;8;57%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;21;68%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;81;S;15;57%
Cotulla;Sunny;84;SE;14;60%
Dalhart;Cloudy;55;NNE;13;43%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;82;S;16;55%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;77;WSW;15;73%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;80;S;20;59%
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;80;S;5;55%
Del Rio;Sunny;81;SSE;9;68%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;82;SSE;10;64%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;15;57%
Dryden;Partly sunny;71;WNW;11;34%
Dumas;Cloudy;54;N;13;46%
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;84;SE;16;70%
El Paso;Cloudy;75;WSW;11;36%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;72;S;16;73%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;86;ESE;9;53%
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;81;S;17;55%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;82;S;15;55%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;81;S;16;57%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;83;S;15;52%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;14;54%
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;75;S;10;65%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;79;S;13;59%
Galveston;Partly sunny;81;SSE;14;73%
Gatesville;Sunny;81;S;12;57%
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;82;S;16;57%
Giddings;Partly sunny;80;S;10;61%
Gilmer;Partly sunny;78;SSE;9;61%
Graham;Partly sunny;74;NNW;12;58%
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;15;52%
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;8;57%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;81;S;10;61%
Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;67;WSW;31;41%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;81;SSW;15;57%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;20;60%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;8;65%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;83;Calm;0;54%
Henderson;Partly sunny;78;S;13;65%
Hereford;Cloudy;58;NE;9;55%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;80;S;20;62%
Hondo;Partly sunny;83;SSE;12;60%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;81;S;14;57%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;82;S;14;52%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;81;S;14;57%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;79;S;9;66%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;82;S;14;57%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;82;S;13;55%
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;84;S;17;54%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;57%
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;81;S;10;53%
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;79;SSE;16;70%
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;77;S;11;71%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;79;S;10;67%
Junction;Sunny;80;S;12;63%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;14;65%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;77;S;8;70%
Killeen;Mostly sunny;81;S;17;55%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;81;S;17;59%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;18;64%
La Grange;Partly sunny;82;S;9;66%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;80;S;10;60%
Lancaster;Cloudy;80;S;10;62%
Laredo;Sunny;86;SSE;13;54%
Llano;Sunny;82;S;12;54%
Longview;Mostly sunny;78;S;14;65%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;61;N;8;54%
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;78;S;9;66%
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;88;SE;20;58%
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;82;S;18;59%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;80;S;24;61%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;79;SSE;12;60%
Midland;Partly sunny;78;NE;12;38%
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;78;NE;12;38%
Midlothian;Cloudy;78;S;12;67%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;14;70%
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;82;S;9;52%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;78;S;12;59%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;79;S;9;66%
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;81;S;12;57%
Odessa;Mostly sunny;82;W;12;26%
Orange;Sunny;78;S;8;74%
Palacios;Partly sunny;82;S;13;71%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;9;61%
Pampa;Cloudy;58;N;8;49%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;59;NNE;13;41%
Paris;Cloudy;78;S;16;66%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;13;24%
Perryton;Cloudy;59;NNE;14;45%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;10;53%
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;9;58%
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;77;SE;13;84%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;81;SSE;19;66%
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;14;66%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;82;S;13;61%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;20;63%
Rockport;Partly sunny;81;SSE;13;71%
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;73;SSE;12;80%
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;12;52%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;12;67%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;8;50%
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;83;S;17;56%
Seminole;Sunny;72;NE;9;35%
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;75;S;17;74%
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;12;46%
Sonora;Sunny;79;S;7;60%
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;80;Calm;0;54%
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;79;S;10;60%
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;10;53%
Temple;Partly sunny;82;S;20;59%
Terrell;Cloudy;80;SSW;10;57%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;77;S;14;69%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;80;SE;7;67%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;69;ENE;12;63%
Victoria;Partly sunny;80;SSE;15;72%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;81;S;14;57%
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;84;SSE;14;66%
Wharton;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;10;64%
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;12;52%
Wink;Partly sunny;82;W;18;24%
Zapata;Partly sunny;85;S;9;48%
_____
