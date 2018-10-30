TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM CDT Tuesday, October 30, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly sunny;82;S;6;54%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;9;33%

Alice;Partly sunny;84;SE;16;62%

Alpine;Sunny;77;W;9;18%

Amarillo;Cloudy;58;NNE;15;54%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;81;S;13;60%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;8;57%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;81;S;8;57%

Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;84;S;16;54%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;80;S;9;66%

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;78;S;12;69%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;10;63%

Borger;Cloudy;61;NNE;13;42%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;9;57%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;79;N;10;49%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;62%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;81;S;10;53%

Brownsville;Cloudy;83;SE;14;67%

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;81;S;12;58%

Burnet;Sunny;79;SSW;15;63%

Canadian;Cloudy;61;NNE;12;49%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;10;58%

Childress;Cloudy;63;NNE;14;54%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;79;S;12;64%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;83;S;15;60%

Comanche;Mostly sunny;78;S;14;64%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;82;S;8;57%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;21;68%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;81;S;15;57%

Cotulla;Sunny;84;SE;14;60%

Dalhart;Cloudy;55;NNE;13;43%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;82;S;16;55%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;77;WSW;15;73%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;80;S;20;59%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;80;S;5;55%

Del Rio;Sunny;81;SSE;9;68%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;82;SSE;10;64%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;15;57%

Dryden;Partly sunny;71;WNW;11;34%

Dumas;Cloudy;54;N;13;46%

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;84;SE;16;70%

El Paso;Cloudy;75;WSW;11;36%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;72;S;16;73%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;86;ESE;9;53%

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;81;S;17;55%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;82;S;15;55%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;81;S;16;57%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;83;S;15;52%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;14;54%

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;75;S;10;65%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;79;S;13;59%

Galveston;Partly sunny;81;SSE;14;73%

Gatesville;Sunny;81;S;12;57%

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;82;S;16;57%

Giddings;Partly sunny;80;S;10;61%

Gilmer;Partly sunny;78;SSE;9;61%

Graham;Partly sunny;74;NNW;12;58%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;15;52%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;8;57%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;81;S;10;61%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;67;WSW;31;41%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;81;SSW;15;57%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;20;60%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;8;65%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;83;Calm;0;54%

Henderson;Partly sunny;78;S;13;65%

Hereford;Cloudy;58;NE;9;55%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;80;S;20;62%

Hondo;Partly sunny;83;SSE;12;60%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;81;S;14;57%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;82;S;14;52%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;81;S;14;57%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;79;S;9;66%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;82;S;14;57%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;82;S;13;55%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;84;S;17;54%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;57%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;81;S;10;53%

Ingleside;Mostly sunny;79;SSE;16;70%

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;77;S;11;71%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;79;S;10;67%

Junction;Sunny;80;S;12;63%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;14;65%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;77;S;8;70%

Killeen;Mostly sunny;81;S;17;55%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;81;S;17;59%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;18;64%

La Grange;Partly sunny;82;S;9;66%

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;80;S;10;60%

Lancaster;Cloudy;80;S;10;62%

Laredo;Sunny;86;SSE;13;54%

Llano;Sunny;82;S;12;54%

Longview;Mostly sunny;78;S;14;65%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;61;N;8;54%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;78;S;9;66%

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;88;SE;20;58%

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;82;S;18;59%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;80;S;24;61%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;79;SSE;12;60%

Midland;Partly sunny;78;NE;12;38%

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;78;NE;12;38%

Midlothian;Cloudy;78;S;12;67%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;14;70%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;82;S;9;52%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;78;S;12;59%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;79;S;9;66%

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;81;S;12;57%

Odessa;Mostly sunny;82;W;12;26%

Orange;Sunny;78;S;8;74%

Palacios;Partly sunny;82;S;13;71%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;9;61%

Pampa;Cloudy;58;N;8;49%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;59;NNE;13;41%

Paris;Cloudy;78;S;16;66%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;13;24%

Perryton;Cloudy;59;NNE;14;45%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;10;53%

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;9;58%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;77;SE;13;84%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;81;SSE;19;66%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;14;66%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;82;S;13;61%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;20;63%

Rockport;Partly sunny;81;SSE;13;71%

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;73;SSE;12;80%

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;12;52%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;12;67%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;8;50%

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;83;S;17;56%

Seminole;Sunny;72;NE;9;35%

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;75;S;17;74%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;12;46%

Sonora;Sunny;79;S;7;60%

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;80;Calm;0;54%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;79;S;10;60%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;10;53%

Temple;Partly sunny;82;S;20;59%

Terrell;Cloudy;80;SSW;10;57%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;77;S;14;69%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;80;SE;7;67%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;69;ENE;12;63%

Victoria;Partly sunny;80;SSE;15;72%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;81;S;14;57%

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;84;SSE;14;66%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;10;64%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;12;52%

Wink;Partly sunny;82;W;18;24%

Zapata;Partly sunny;85;S;9;48%

