TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Wednesday, October 10, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;50;NNW;10;79%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;48;NNW;10;76%

Alice;Cloudy;73;N;7;93%

Alpine;Sunny;46;SSW;5;67%

Amarillo;Sunny;39;NNW;10;79%

Angleton;Cloudy;73;NNE;10;93%

Arlington;Cloudy;59;NW;9;82%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;64;N;8;98%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;68;N;8;96%

Bay;Cloudy;72;NNE;6;94%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;75;NNW;7;77%

Beeville;Cloudy;72;N;4;100%

Borger;Sunny;37;NNE;7;83%

Bowie;Sunny;51;NW;12;85%

Breckenridge;Sunny;52;NNW;8;74%

Brenham;Cloudy;69;N;4;96%

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;54;NW;8;78%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;78;E;7;93%

Brownwood;Sunny;57;N;8;68%

Burnet;Cloudy;61;N;7;95%

Canadian;Sunny;40;NW;10;89%

Castroville;Mostly sunny;65;NNW;4;97%

Childress;Sunny;42;W;5;91%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;57;NW;10;88%

College Station;Cloudy;67;NNW;13;100%

Comanche;Sunny;52;NNW;9;89%

Conroe;Sunny;69;N;2;97%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;74;N;7;93%

Corsicana;Cloudy;64;NW;8;99%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;68;ENE;3;100%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;39;NNW;6;82%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;61;NW;14;89%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;59;NNW;13;89%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;59;NW;14;86%

Decatur;Partly sunny;52;NW;8;88%

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;63;NNW;7;100%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;61;NNW;3;89%

Denton;Sunny;53;NNW;13;89%

Dryden;Sunny;64;WSW;4;73%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;8;87%

Edinburg;Partly sunny;81;NNE;3;79%

El Paso;Mostly sunny;54;S;4;65%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;74;NNE;5;82%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;75;NNW;1;94%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;63;N;16;93%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;55;NW;14;86%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;57;NW;14;80%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;56;NW;11;87%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;12;82%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;2;94%

Gainesville;Sunny;54;NW;9;88%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;76;N;15;93%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;10;87%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;63;NNW;7;96%

Giddings;Fog;60;N;1;98%

Gilmer;Cloudy;65;NNW;2;94%

Graham;Sunny;49;NW;7;87%

Granbury;Mostly sunny;57;WNW;9;85%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;59;NW;9;82%

Greenville;Cloudy;66;NW;9;88%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;51;SW;7;50%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;55;NNW;13;98%

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;77;E;7;90%

Hearne;Cloudy;65;NNW;4;99%

Hebbronville;Fog;71;NNW;1;96%

Henderson;Cloudy;65;NW;1;94%

Hereford;Sunny;37;N;3;93%

Hillsboro;Cloudy;59;NW;7;100%

Hondo;Sunny;64;N;6;93%

Houston;Sunny;75;N;7;78%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;75;N;7;78%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;75;N;7;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;73;NNE;3;88%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;76;NE;6;84%

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;96%

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;74;NE;3;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;72;N;6;96%

Huntsville;Cloudy;69;N;5;92%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;74;N;7;94%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;70;NNW;2;82%

Jasper;Showers;65;NE;5;95%

Junction;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;5;100%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;64;NNW;3;98%

Kerrville;Sunny;59;Calm;0;91%

Killeen;Cloudy;63;N;16;93%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;63;NNW;8;96%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;3;96%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;69;N;6;100%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;62;NNE;7;99%

Lancaster;Cloudy;60;NW;8;90%

Laredo;Cloudy;71;N;7;84%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;61;N;15;87%

Longview;Cloudy;68;NW;4;90%

Lubbock;Sunny;44;NNW;7;77%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;69;NNW;6;96%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;80;NE;5;87%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;62;NNW;9;94%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;59;WNW;13;92%

Mesquite;Cloudy;63;WNW;10;100%

Midland;Sunny;50;NNE;6;90%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;50;NNE;6;90%

Midlothian;Cloudy;58;NW;9;99%

Mineola;Cloudy;65;NNW;3;93%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;52;NNW;9;80%

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;65;WNW;6;89%

Nacogdoches;Sunny;66;NNW;5;100%

New Braunfels;Sunny;62;NNW;7;96%

Odessa;Sunny;47;NNE;6;92%

Orange;Cloudy;71;N;7;98%

Palacios;Sunny;73;NE;9;100%

Palestine;Cloudy;65;NW;7;100%

Pampa;Sunny;37;NNW;10;92%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;37;NNW;5;86%

Paris;Cloudy;64;W;8;100%

Pecos;Sunny;49;Calm;0;93%

Perryton;Sunny;38;NW;8;91%

Plainview;Sunny;38;NNW;5;86%

Pleasanton;Fog;68;Calm;0;98%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;80;N;4;82%

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;81;ENE;5;77%

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;75;N;5;92%

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;64;NW;7;95%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;73;N;9;95%

Rockport;Cloudy;75;N;9;96%

Rocksprings;Sunny;63;NNE;6;66%

San Angelo;Sunny;51;NNE;5;88%

San Antonio;Partly sunny;70;WNW;5;79%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;66;SE;3;86%

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;65;SW;5;96%

Seminole;Sunny;44;NNE;3;94%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;57;WNW;10;97%

Snyder;Sunny;46;N;5;89%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;55;NNE;9;100%

Stephenville;Sunny;53;Calm;0;80%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;66;WNW;6;93%

Sweetwater;Sunny;46;N;6;100%

Temple;Cloudy;63;NNW;9;99%

Terrell;Cloudy;65;NW;7;85%

Tyler;Cloudy;66;NNW;5;89%

Uvalde;Sunny;64;NE;1;89%

Vernon;Sunny;47;NW;7;84%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;75;N;5;90%

Waco;Cloudy;63;NNW;16;93%

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;77;Calm;0;90%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;3;88%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;50;NW;8;78%

Wink;Sunny;47;N;6;92%

Zapata;Cloudy;76;NW;3;86%

_____

