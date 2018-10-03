TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM CDT Wednesday, October 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;87;SSW;20;50%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;88;S;21;45%
Alice;Partly sunny;91;SE;9;55%
Alpine;Partly sunny;89;SSW;8;31%
Amarillo;Sunny;92;SW;24;32%
Angleton;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;10;65%
Arlington;Sunny;90;S;14;42%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;91;N;6;49%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;90;S;12;55%
Bay;Partly sunny;89;SSE;8;57%
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;89;SE;6;64%
Beeville;Partly sunny;89;SE;5;57%
Borger;Sunny;95;WSW;21;23%
Bowie;Partly sunny;88;S;10;53%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;90;SSW;15;41%
Brenham;Partly sunny;91;S;7;51%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;89;S;15;48%
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;14;60%
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;89;S;13;44%
Burnet;Partly sunny;88;S;10;51%
Canadian;Sunny;96;S;20;32%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;8;51%
Childress;Mostly sunny;92;SW;17;46%
Cleburne;Sunny;88;S;15;54%
College Station;Partly sunny;87;S;6;67%
Comanche;Sunny;88;S;15;47%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;90;N;7;61%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;89;SSE;10;64%
Corsicana;Partly sunny;89;S;9;52%
Cotulla;Partly sunny;89;S;7;56%
Dalhart;Sunny;91;SSW;14;26%
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;90;S;16;49%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;87;S;10;49%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;90;S;15;46%
Decatur;Partly sunny;87;S;14;52%
Del Rio;Partly sunny;87;SE;14;60%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;87;SSE;12;56%
Denton;Mostly sunny;88;S;16;53%
Dryden;Sunny;90;SE;6;46%
Dumas;Sunny;92;SW;22;26%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;8;53%
El Paso;Sunny;89;W;9;26%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;90;E;10;58%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;91;ESE;8;55%
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;89;S;14;51%
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;81;S;18;64%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;89;S;21;49%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;89;S;17;49%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;90;S;14;45%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;12;50%
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;88;S;20;50%
Galveston;Partly sunny;87;SE;8;76%
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;90;S;13;48%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;89;S;13;54%
Giddings;Partly sunny;86;S;7;51%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;87;S;8;56%
Graham;Partly sunny;89;S;13;51%
Granbury;Partly sunny;91;SE;18;44%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;90;S;14;42%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;90;S;14;51%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;85;WSW;30;30%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;89;SSW;15;46%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;88;ESE;13;58%
Hearne;Partly sunny;87;SSE;8;58%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;89;ESE;2;49%
Henderson;Mostly sunny;87;S;7;57%
Hereford;Sunny;93;SW;20;23%
Hillsboro;Sunny;89;S;14;48%
Hondo;Partly sunny;88;SSW;9;56%
Houston;Partly sunny;86;Calm;0;69%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;87;ESE;10;67%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;86;Calm;0;69%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;8;64%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;10;62%
Houston Hooks;Thunderstorms;89;N;5;60%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;92;S;5;57%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;10;71%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;90;N;3;53%
Ingleside;Sunny;87;SSE;9;65%
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;87;SSE;9;62%
Jasper;Partly sunny;88;Calm;0;59%
Junction;Sunny;86;S;13;54%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;88;SSE;9;54%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;84;S;13;58%
Killeen;Partly sunny;89;S;14;51%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;13;53%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;91;E;7;60%
La Grange;Partly sunny;90;S;6;55%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;6;55%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;90;S;10;47%
Laredo;Partly sunny;88;SE;9;58%
Llano;Mostly sunny;90;S;9;45%
Longview;Partly sunny;89;S;9;54%
Lubbock;Sunny;90;SW;17;38%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;88;SSE;9;62%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;96;SSE;10;47%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;91;S;14;49%
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;88;SSW;17;54%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;90;S;14;45%
Midland;Sunny;93;SW;12;38%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;93;SW;12;38%
Midlothian;Sunny;89;S;13;50%
Mineola;Partly sunny;88;SSW;10;57%
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;88;SSW;14;49%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;87;S;10;53%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;87;S;6;64%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;88;SSW;8;56%
Odessa;Sunny;90;SW;13;41%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;88;SSW;8;68%
Palacios;Mostly sunny;88;S;9;72%
Palestine;Partly sunny;89;S;10;56%
Pampa;Sunny;96;SW;24;19%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;97;WSW;25;17%
Paris;Mostly sunny;87;S;17;60%
Pecos;Cloudy;91;Calm;0;36%
Perryton;Sunny;98;WSW;17;22%
Plainview;Sunny;88;SW;14;38%
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;89;S;8;52%
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;86;SSE;9;66%
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;88;ESE;13;64%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;91;SSE;9;57%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;87;S;9;60%
Robstown;Mostly sunny;89;SE;9;62%
Rockport;Mostly sunny;85;SSE;12;71%
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;13;55%
San Angelo;Sunny;87;S;13;50%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;89;S;9;56%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;90;S;6;48%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;90;S;10;55%
Seminole;Sunny;89;SSW;8;33%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;86;S;16;61%
Snyder;Sunny;90;SSW;17;44%
Sonora;Sunny;86;SSW;14;45%
Stephenville;Sunny;88;S;14;45%
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;88;S;12;53%
Sweetwater;Sunny;88;S;18;47%
Temple;Partly sunny;89;S;15;54%
Terrell;Mostly sunny;88;S;10;53%
Tyler;Partly sunny;88;S;11;58%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;7;55%
Vernon;Sunny;91;SSW;21;48%
Victoria;Mostly sunny;89;SSE;8;61%
Waco;Mostly sunny;91;S;15;44%
Weslaco;Showers;90;SSE;8;56%
Wharton;Mostly sunny;89;S;7;48%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;91;S;20;46%
Wink;Sunny;90;WSW;7;40%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;7;48%
_____
