TX Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM CDT Wednesday, October 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;87;SSW;20;50%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;88;S;21;45%

Alice;Partly sunny;91;SE;9;55%

Alpine;Partly sunny;89;SSW;8;31%

Amarillo;Sunny;92;SW;24;32%

Angleton;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;10;65%

Arlington;Sunny;90;S;14;42%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;91;N;6;49%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;90;S;12;55%

Bay;Partly sunny;89;SSE;8;57%

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;89;SE;6;64%

Beeville;Partly sunny;89;SE;5;57%

Borger;Sunny;95;WSW;21;23%

Bowie;Partly sunny;88;S;10;53%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;90;SSW;15;41%

Brenham;Partly sunny;91;S;7;51%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;89;S;15;48%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;14;60%

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;89;S;13;44%

Burnet;Partly sunny;88;S;10;51%

Canadian;Sunny;96;S;20;32%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;8;51%

Childress;Mostly sunny;92;SW;17;46%

Cleburne;Sunny;88;S;15;54%

College Station;Partly sunny;87;S;6;67%

Comanche;Sunny;88;S;15;47%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;90;N;7;61%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;89;SSE;10;64%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;89;S;9;52%

Cotulla;Partly sunny;89;S;7;56%

Dalhart;Sunny;91;SSW;14;26%

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;90;S;16;49%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;87;S;10;49%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;90;S;15;46%

Decatur;Partly sunny;87;S;14;52%

Del Rio;Partly sunny;87;SE;14;60%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;87;SSE;12;56%

Denton;Mostly sunny;88;S;16;53%

Dryden;Sunny;90;SE;6;46%

Dumas;Sunny;92;SW;22;26%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;8;53%

El Paso;Sunny;89;W;9;26%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;90;E;10;58%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;91;ESE;8;55%

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;89;S;14;51%

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;81;S;18;64%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;89;S;21;49%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;89;S;17;49%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;90;S;14;45%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;12;50%

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;88;S;20;50%

Galveston;Partly sunny;87;SE;8;76%

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;90;S;13;48%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;89;S;13;54%

Giddings;Partly sunny;86;S;7;51%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;87;S;8;56%

Graham;Partly sunny;89;S;13;51%

Granbury;Partly sunny;91;SE;18;44%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;90;S;14;42%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;90;S;14;51%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;85;WSW;30;30%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;89;SSW;15;46%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;88;ESE;13;58%

Hearne;Partly sunny;87;SSE;8;58%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;89;ESE;2;49%

Henderson;Mostly sunny;87;S;7;57%

Hereford;Sunny;93;SW;20;23%

Hillsboro;Sunny;89;S;14;48%

Hondo;Partly sunny;88;SSW;9;56%

Houston;Partly sunny;86;Calm;0;69%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;87;ESE;10;67%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;86;Calm;0;69%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;8;64%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;10;62%

Houston Hooks;Thunderstorms;89;N;5;60%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;92;S;5;57%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;10;71%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;90;N;3;53%

Ingleside;Sunny;87;SSE;9;65%

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;87;SSE;9;62%

Jasper;Partly sunny;88;Calm;0;59%

Junction;Sunny;86;S;13;54%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;88;SSE;9;54%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;84;S;13;58%

Killeen;Partly sunny;89;S;14;51%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;13;53%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;91;E;7;60%

La Grange;Partly sunny;90;S;6;55%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;6;55%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;90;S;10;47%

Laredo;Partly sunny;88;SE;9;58%

Llano;Mostly sunny;90;S;9;45%

Longview;Partly sunny;89;S;9;54%

Lubbock;Sunny;90;SW;17;38%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;88;SSE;9;62%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;96;SSE;10;47%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;91;S;14;49%

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;88;SSW;17;54%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;90;S;14;45%

Midland;Sunny;93;SW;12;38%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;93;SW;12;38%

Midlothian;Sunny;89;S;13;50%

Mineola;Partly sunny;88;SSW;10;57%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;88;SSW;14;49%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;87;S;10;53%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;87;S;6;64%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;88;SSW;8;56%

Odessa;Sunny;90;SW;13;41%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;88;SSW;8;68%

Palacios;Mostly sunny;88;S;9;72%

Palestine;Partly sunny;89;S;10;56%

Pampa;Sunny;96;SW;24;19%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;97;WSW;25;17%

Paris;Mostly sunny;87;S;17;60%

Pecos;Cloudy;91;Calm;0;36%

Perryton;Sunny;98;WSW;17;22%

Plainview;Sunny;88;SW;14;38%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;89;S;8;52%

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;86;SSE;9;66%

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;88;ESE;13;64%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;91;SSE;9;57%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;87;S;9;60%

Robstown;Mostly sunny;89;SE;9;62%

Rockport;Mostly sunny;85;SSE;12;71%

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;13;55%

San Angelo;Sunny;87;S;13;50%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;89;S;9;56%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;90;S;6;48%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;90;S;10;55%

Seminole;Sunny;89;SSW;8;33%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;86;S;16;61%

Snyder;Sunny;90;SSW;17;44%

Sonora;Sunny;86;SSW;14;45%

Stephenville;Sunny;88;S;14;45%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;88;S;12;53%

Sweetwater;Sunny;88;S;18;47%

Temple;Partly sunny;89;S;15;54%

Terrell;Mostly sunny;88;S;10;53%

Tyler;Partly sunny;88;S;11;58%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;7;55%

Vernon;Sunny;91;SSW;21;48%

Victoria;Mostly sunny;89;SSE;8;61%

Waco;Mostly sunny;91;S;15;44%

Weslaco;Showers;90;SSE;8;56%

Wharton;Mostly sunny;89;S;7;48%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;91;S;20;46%

Wink;Sunny;90;WSW;7;40%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;7;48%

