TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM CDT Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly sunny;79;N;3;51%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;81;NE;10;47%
Alice;Showers;80;NNE;8;81%
Alpine;Sunny;79;E;10;41%
Amarillo;Partly sunny;79;SSE;7;43%
Angleton;Cloudy;78;NNE;3;90%
Arlington;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;68%
Austin;Cloudy;75;N;5;73%
Austin Bergstrom;Showers;76;NNE;9;76%
Bay;Showers;78;ENE;6;90%
Beaumont;Cloudy;78;N;4;86%
Beeville;Showers;79;NE;6;78%
Borger;Mostly sunny;86;SE;10;36%
Bowie;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;65%
Breckenridge;Sunny;82;NE;9;40%
Brenham;Showers;74;N;6;98%
Bridgeport;Cloudy;78;E;6;64%
Brownsville;Cloudy;85;E;10;72%
Brownwood;Partly sunny;77;E;4;61%
Burnet;Cloudy;77;ENE;6;66%
Canadian;Sunny;83;SSE;13;51%
Castroville;Showers;72;NE;8;96%
Childress;Partly sunny;81;N;5;52%
Cleburne;Cloudy;73;NNE;7;77%
College Station;Rain;74;NNW;9;96%
Comanche;Partly sunny;78;NNE;5;57%
Conroe;Showers;74;NNW;3;100%
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;81;E;10;87%
Corsicana;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;61%
Cotulla;Cloudy;77;ENE;13;84%
Dalhart;Sunny;87;N;7;27%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;78;ENE;3;70%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;71%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;77;E;5;70%
Decatur;Cloudy;73;ENE;6;80%
Del Rio;Cloudy;80;SE;9;76%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;10;70%
Denton;Showers;74;NNE;10;81%
Dryden;Mostly sunny;83;NE;3;45%
Dumas;Sunny;86;S;9;30%
Edinburg;Rain;81;WNW;8;82%
El Paso;Mostly sunny;93;N;7;19%
Ellington;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%
Falfurrias;Cloudy;84;NE;9;67%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;76;NE;5;64%
Fort Worth;Cloudy;73;NNE;5;84%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;76;NNE;8;76%
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;76;N;3;66%
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;73%
Fredericksburg;Showers;69;N;7;89%
Gainesville;Cloudy;76;E;6;72%
Galveston;Cloudy;80;NNE;5;87%
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;60%
Georgetown;Cloudy;75;ENE;5;73%
Giddings;Cloudy;71;N;5;92%
Gilmer;Showers;70;E;5;93%
Graham;Partly sunny;78;N;6;58%
Granbury;Cloudy;77;ENE;3;63%
Grand Prairie;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;68%
Greenville;Cloudy;75;E;5;88%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;10;61%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;79;E;3;54%
Harlingen;Cloudy;83;E;13;79%
Hearne;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;87%
Hebbronville;Showers;76;ENE;3;88%
Henderson;Cloudy;72;ENE;6;88%
Hereford;Mostly sunny;83;SW;9;37%
Hillsboro;Cloudy;75;N;6;74%
Hondo;Showers;74;ENE;10;90%
Houston;Sunny;79;N;3;78%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;78;Calm;0;90%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;78%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers;77;Calm;0;86%
Houston Clover;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;93%
Houston Hooks;Showers;77;Calm;0;93%
Houston Hull;Showers;80;NNW;5;84%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;96%
Huntsville;Cloudy;78;N;3;81%
Ingleside;Cloudy;81;E;9;74%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;73;ENE;5;89%
Jasper;Thunderstorms;74;Calm;0;95%
Junction;Cloudy;77;ENE;7;66%
Kellyusa Airport;Showers;71;NNE;8;93%
Kerrville;Cloudy;73;ENE;7;79%
Killeen;Cloudy;76;NE;5;64%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;77;NE;5;63%
Kingsville Nas;Showers;82;E;10;76%
La Grange;Cloudy;76;N;6;92%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;74;NE;6;75%
Lancaster;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;74%
Laredo;Showers;73;E;8;100%
Llano;Cloudy;79;NE;5;60%
Longview;Showers;72;ENE;6;90%
Lubbock;Partly sunny;81;S;5;44%
Lufkin;Rain;74;N;5;95%
Mcallen;Cloudy;82;WNW;7;84%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;78;N;5;61%
Mckinney;Cloudy;73;E;8;96%
Mesquite;Cloudy;75;NNE;3;84%
Midland;Partly sunny;84;NE;5;48%
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;84;NE;5;48%
Midlothian;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;73%
Mineola;Cloudy;70;ENE;4;93%
Mineral Wells;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;61%
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;76;E;7;65%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;73;NNE;6;87%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;74;NE;10;87%
Odessa;Partly sunny;80;E;6;51%
Orange;Cloudy;76;NNW;3;100%
Palacios;Showers;79;NE;8;93%
Palestine;Cloudy;75;NNE;5;87%
Pampa;Partly sunny;84;ESE;6;40%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;82;SSW;8;41%
Paris;Cloudy;77;ENE;10;70%
Pecos;Partly sunny;85;ESE;8;43%
Perryton;Partly sunny;85;SE;10;44%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;79;SW;5;46%
Pleasanton;Cloudy;74;NE;7;98%
Port Aransas;Cloudy;81;E;9;77%
Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;83;E;12;73%
Port Lavaca;Cloudy;81;E;6;80%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;74;NNE;10;89%
Robstown;Cloudy;81;E;10;79%
Rockport;Cloudy;81;E;8;76%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;77;ENE;7;68%
San Angelo;Partly sunny;79;E;8;55%
San Antonio;Cloudy;74;NNE;8;87%
San Antonio Stinson;Showers;75;NNE;8;81%
San Marcos;Cloudy;73;NE;13;88%
Seminole;Partly sunny;82;E;6;40%
Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;77;ENE;5;72%
Snyder;Partly sunny;79;E;10;57%
Sonora;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;50%
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;56%
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;65%
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;79;NNE;8;51%
Temple;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;63%
Terrell;Cloudy;74;E;9;84%
Tyler;Showers;73;E;7;89%
Uvalde;Showers;72;NE;12;92%
Vernon;Sunny;82;ENE;8;44%
Victoria;Cloudy;79;ENE;8;80%
Waco;Cloudy;80;Calm;0;53%
Weslaco;Cloudy;85;ESE;7;70%
Wharton;Cloudy;78;NNE;5;80%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;80;E;5;50%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;85;ESE;13;42%
Zapata;Cloudy;80;E;7;80%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather