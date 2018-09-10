TX Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM CDT Monday, September 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly sunny;79;N;3;51%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;81;NE;10;47%

Alice;Showers;80;NNE;8;81%

Alpine;Sunny;79;E;10;41%

Amarillo;Partly sunny;79;SSE;7;43%

Angleton;Cloudy;78;NNE;3;90%

Arlington;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;68%

Austin;Cloudy;75;N;5;73%

Austin Bergstrom;Showers;76;NNE;9;76%

Bay;Showers;78;ENE;6;90%

Beaumont;Cloudy;78;N;4;86%

Beeville;Showers;79;NE;6;78%

Borger;Mostly sunny;86;SE;10;36%

Bowie;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;65%

Breckenridge;Sunny;82;NE;9;40%

Brenham;Showers;74;N;6;98%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;78;E;6;64%

Brownsville;Cloudy;85;E;10;72%

Brownwood;Partly sunny;77;E;4;61%

Burnet;Cloudy;77;ENE;6;66%

Canadian;Sunny;83;SSE;13;51%

Castroville;Showers;72;NE;8;96%

Childress;Partly sunny;81;N;5;52%

Cleburne;Cloudy;73;NNE;7;77%

College Station;Rain;74;NNW;9;96%

Comanche;Partly sunny;78;NNE;5;57%

Conroe;Showers;74;NNW;3;100%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;81;E;10;87%

Corsicana;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;61%

Cotulla;Cloudy;77;ENE;13;84%

Dalhart;Sunny;87;N;7;27%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;78;ENE;3;70%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;71%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;77;E;5;70%

Decatur;Cloudy;73;ENE;6;80%

Del Rio;Cloudy;80;SE;9;76%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;10;70%

Denton;Showers;74;NNE;10;81%

Dryden;Mostly sunny;83;NE;3;45%

Dumas;Sunny;86;S;9;30%

Edinburg;Rain;81;WNW;8;82%

El Paso;Mostly sunny;93;N;7;19%

Ellington;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;84;NE;9;67%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;76;NE;5;64%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;73;NNE;5;84%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;76;NNE;8;76%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;76;N;3;66%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;73%

Fredericksburg;Showers;69;N;7;89%

Gainesville;Cloudy;76;E;6;72%

Galveston;Cloudy;80;NNE;5;87%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;60%

Georgetown;Cloudy;75;ENE;5;73%

Giddings;Cloudy;71;N;5;92%

Gilmer;Showers;70;E;5;93%

Graham;Partly sunny;78;N;6;58%

Granbury;Cloudy;77;ENE;3;63%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;68%

Greenville;Cloudy;75;E;5;88%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;10;61%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;79;E;3;54%

Harlingen;Cloudy;83;E;13;79%

Hearne;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;87%

Hebbronville;Showers;76;ENE;3;88%

Henderson;Cloudy;72;ENE;6;88%

Hereford;Mostly sunny;83;SW;9;37%

Hillsboro;Cloudy;75;N;6;74%

Hondo;Showers;74;ENE;10;90%

Houston;Sunny;79;N;3;78%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;78;Calm;0;90%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers;77;Calm;0;86%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;93%

Houston Hooks;Showers;77;Calm;0;93%

Houston Hull;Showers;80;NNW;5;84%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;96%

Huntsville;Cloudy;78;N;3;81%

Ingleside;Cloudy;81;E;9;74%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;73;ENE;5;89%

Jasper;Thunderstorms;74;Calm;0;95%

Junction;Cloudy;77;ENE;7;66%

Kellyusa Airport;Showers;71;NNE;8;93%

Kerrville;Cloudy;73;ENE;7;79%

Killeen;Cloudy;76;NE;5;64%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;77;NE;5;63%

Kingsville Nas;Showers;82;E;10;76%

La Grange;Cloudy;76;N;6;92%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;74;NE;6;75%

Lancaster;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;74%

Laredo;Showers;73;E;8;100%

Llano;Cloudy;79;NE;5;60%

Longview;Showers;72;ENE;6;90%

Lubbock;Partly sunny;81;S;5;44%

Lufkin;Rain;74;N;5;95%

Mcallen;Cloudy;82;WNW;7;84%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;78;N;5;61%

Mckinney;Cloudy;73;E;8;96%

Mesquite;Cloudy;75;NNE;3;84%

Midland;Partly sunny;84;NE;5;48%

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;84;NE;5;48%

Midlothian;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;73%

Mineola;Cloudy;70;ENE;4;93%

Mineral Wells;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;61%

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;76;E;7;65%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;73;NNE;6;87%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;74;NE;10;87%

Odessa;Partly sunny;80;E;6;51%

Orange;Cloudy;76;NNW;3;100%

Palacios;Showers;79;NE;8;93%

Palestine;Cloudy;75;NNE;5;87%

Pampa;Partly sunny;84;ESE;6;40%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;82;SSW;8;41%

Paris;Cloudy;77;ENE;10;70%

Pecos;Partly sunny;85;ESE;8;43%

Perryton;Partly sunny;85;SE;10;44%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;79;SW;5;46%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;74;NE;7;98%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;81;E;9;77%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;83;E;12;73%

Port Lavaca;Cloudy;81;E;6;80%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;74;NNE;10;89%

Robstown;Cloudy;81;E;10;79%

Rockport;Cloudy;81;E;8;76%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;77;ENE;7;68%

San Angelo;Partly sunny;79;E;8;55%

San Antonio;Cloudy;74;NNE;8;87%

San Antonio Stinson;Showers;75;NNE;8;81%

San Marcos;Cloudy;73;NE;13;88%

Seminole;Partly sunny;82;E;6;40%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;77;ENE;5;72%

Snyder;Partly sunny;79;E;10;57%

Sonora;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;50%

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;56%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;65%

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;79;NNE;8;51%

Temple;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;63%

Terrell;Cloudy;74;E;9;84%

Tyler;Showers;73;E;7;89%

Uvalde;Showers;72;NE;12;92%

Vernon;Sunny;82;ENE;8;44%

Victoria;Cloudy;79;ENE;8;80%

Waco;Cloudy;80;Calm;0;53%

Weslaco;Cloudy;85;ESE;7;70%

Wharton;Cloudy;78;NNE;5;80%

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;80;E;5;50%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;85;ESE;13;42%

Zapata;Cloudy;80;E;7;80%

