TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM CDT Saturday, September 8, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Cloudy;72;NE;7;93%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;72;NNE;9;91%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;96;ESE;16;43%

Alpine;Cloudy;68;N;12;74%

Amarillo;Partly sunny;79;NE;8;46%

Angleton;Sunny;89;SSW;9;60%

Arlington;Showers;75;N;5;100%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;83;NW;6;69%

Austin Bergstrom;Thunderstorms;89;NNW;14;56%

Bay;Sunny;89;SSE;9;61%

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;85;WNW;8;68%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;92;NW;9;50%

Borger;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;50%

Bowie;Cloudy;73;N;9;85%

Breckenridge;Cloudy;76;ENE;8;77%

Brenham;Rain;87;WNW;8;78%

Bridgeport;Showers;75;N;2;88%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;93;SE;15;51%

Brownwood;Cloudy;73;NNE;8;90%

Burnet;Cloudy;79;N;8;76%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;77;NE;8;67%

Castroville;Cloudy;82;WNW;7;65%

Childress;Cloudy;77;E;9;70%

Cleburne;Rain;74;N;8;99%

College Station;Showers;84;WNW;6;64%

Comanche;Cloudy;72;NNE;7;97%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;92;S;12;53%

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;91;SE;13;60%

Corsicana;Rain;75;W;8;94%

Cotulla;Cloudy;76;N;8;97%

Dalhart;Partly sunny;80;ENE;12;40%

Dallas Love;Showers;77;N;6;90%

Dallas Redbird;Showers;76;N;8;89%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;75;N;9;90%

Decatur;Showers;74;N;2;93%

Del Rio;Showers;75;S;3;90%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;83%

Denton;Showers;74;NNE;7;90%

Dryden;Cloudy;76;NNE;7;74%

Dumas;Partly sunny;77;NE;6;47%

Edinburg;Partly sunny;94;E;11;46%

El Paso;Partly sunny;87;N;2;28%

Ellington;Partly sunny;91;S;9;58%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;94;E;9;47%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;76;NNW;9;86%

Fort Worth;Showers;72;NW;5;100%

Fort Worth Alliance;Showers;75;N;6;90%

Fort Worth Nas;Showers;76;N;6;84%

Fort Worth Spinks;Showers;75;NNW;7;93%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;79;WSW;6;66%

Gainesville;Cloudy;75;N;7;87%

Galveston;Sunny;87;SSE;13;71%

Gatesville;Rain;76;N;6;92%

Georgetown;Cloudy;82;NNW;12;73%

Giddings;Cloudy;86;NNE;8;58%

Gilmer;Cloudy;78;N;3;90%

Graham;Cloudy;76;NNE;8;83%

Granbury;Showers;75;N;5;91%

Grand Prairie;Showers;75;N;5;100%

Greenville;Showers;77;NNW;6;89%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;75;NE;18;46%

Hamilton;Showers;73;NE;7;97%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;92;ESE;21;55%

Hearne;Cloudy;80;WNW;8;77%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;94;ESE;4;36%

Henderson;Cloudy;79;NW;4;85%

Hereford;Partly sunny;81;ESE;4;40%

Hillsboro;Showers;75;N;7;96%

Hondo;Showers;80;NNW;8;73%

Houston;Partly sunny;91;N;5;51%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;10;63%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;91;N;5;51%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;86;SW;6;68%

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;90;SSE;10;58%

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;91;N;3;53%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;88;SSW;10;67%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;92;S;3;50%

Huntsville;Showers;92;S;5;45%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;90;SSE;10;63%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;78;WNW;7;84%

Jasper;Mostly sunny;89;S;6;62%

Junction;Cloudy;78;SSE;7;78%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;85;W;9;64%

Kerrville;Cloudy;83;W;5;72%

Killeen;Cloudy;76;NNW;9;86%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;76;NW;12;87%

Kingsville Nas;Sunny;95;SE;16;46%

La Grange;Mostly sunny;90;S;8;56%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;81;N;6;86%

Lancaster;Showers;75;N;7;89%

Laredo;Cloudy;84;NNW;12;74%

Llano;Cloudy;79;NE;3;78%

Longview;Cloudy;80;WNW;6;81%

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;76;N;8;53%

Lufkin;Thunderstorms;83;WNW;5;69%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;101;ESE;10;34%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;75;N;8;94%

Mckinney;Showers;75;N;6;96%

Mesquite;Cloudy;73;NW;8;100%

Midland;Cloudy;75;NE;9;78%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;75;NE;9;78%

Midlothian;Rain;75;N;6;96%

Mineola;Cloudy;79;NNW;7;83%

Mineral Wells;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;87%

Mount Pleasant;Showers;78;W;6;88%

Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;77;N;7;88%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;87;W;10;59%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;78;NE;10;63%

Orange;Partly sunny;88;S;9;67%

Palacios;Sunny;89;SSE;13;67%

Palestine;Cloudy;76;WNW;7;88%

Pampa;Partly sunny;79;ENE;9;52%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;8;53%

Paris;Rain;75;NNW;11;90%

Pecos;Cloudy;78;Calm;1;62%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;76;E;11;64%

Plainview;Partly sunny;77;NW;6;51%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;81;NNW;10;79%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;87;ESE;11;66%

Port Isabel;Sunny;87;ESE;17;66%

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;91;SE;10;57%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;85;NW;10;66%

Robstown;Mostly sunny;91;ESE;13;55%

Rockport;Mostly sunny;87;SE;10;67%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;72;N;6;88%

San Angelo;Cloudy;74;NNE;12;81%

San Antonio;Cloudy;85;WNW;8;63%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;89;W;12;49%

San Marcos;Cloudy;89;NW;13;56%

Seminole;Mostly sunny;77;NE;7;51%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;74;NNW;7;90%

Snyder;Cloudy;72;NNE;9;83%

Sonora;Cloudy;75;NNE;7;83%

Stephenville;Showers;73;Calm;0;91%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;77;NNW;2;91%

Sweetwater;Cloudy;74;NE;8;86%

Temple;Showers;78;NNW;14;86%

Terrell;Cloudy;77;N;9;81%

Tyler;Cloudy;80;WSW;5;85%

Uvalde;Cloudy;74;NNE;4;90%

Vernon;Cloudy;77;NE;13;71%

Victoria;Partly sunny;89;S;10;56%

Waco;Showers;75;N;8;93%

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;91;SE;11;49%

Wharton;Sunny;89;SSE;8;55%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;75;NNE;9;80%

Wink;Cloudy;79;N;3;55%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;94;ESE;7;33%

