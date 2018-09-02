TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Cloudy;76;S;8;73%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;75;S;7;73%
Alice;Mostly sunny;76;ENE;3;97%
Alpine;Cloudy;65;SSW;5;86%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;68;S;5;69%
Angleton;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;92%
Arlington;Sunny;79;SSE;6;73%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;81%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;77;Calm;1;85%
Bay;Cloudy;78;N;1;97%
Beaumont;Cloudy;79;ESE;6;86%
Beeville;Sunny;77;E;2;93%
Borger;Mostly sunny;68;S;9;72%
Bowie;Sunny;75;SE;5;80%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;79;S;8;71%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;1;96%
Bridgeport;Sunny;77;N;3;77%
Brownsville;Sunny;81;SSE;3;90%
Brownwood;Sunny;80;N;4;68%
Burnet;Sunny;76;Calm;0;84%
Canadian;Mostly sunny;70;W;6;88%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;2;87%
Childress;Mostly sunny;73;SE;7;78%
Cleburne;Sunny;77;SSE;6;87%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;78;ENE;6;92%
Comanche;Partly sunny;75;NNW;5;90%
Conroe;Cloudy;75;E;5;100%
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;77;S;3;100%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;5;85%
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;10;90%
Dalhart;Partly sunny;59;S;6;93%
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;80;S;7;76%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;77;Calm;0;78%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;78;SE;7;75%
Decatur;Sunny;78;Calm;1;78%
Del Rio;Cloudy;79;E;3;78%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;77;E;5;78%
Denton;Sunny;78;SE;5;73%
Dryden;Cloudy;73;SW;5;75%
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;64;S;6;87%
Edinburg;Sunny;85;SSE;7;72%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;3;60%
Ellington;Showers;77;NNE;5;100%
Falfurrias;Sunny;79;ESE;4;89%
Fort Hood;Sunny;77;SE;6;87%
Fort Worth;Sunny;75;SSE;7;90%
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;79;SSE;8;76%
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;79;ESE;8;73%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;75;ESE;5;83%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;74;Calm;1;81%
Gainesville;Sunny;76;SE;5;79%
Galveston;Showers;79;SSW;3;97%
Gatesville;Sunny;76;Calm;1;91%
Georgetown;Sunny;77;Calm;0;87%
Giddings;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;93%
Gilmer;Cloudy;76;E;4;85%
Graham;Mostly sunny;78;SE;6;77%
Granbury;Sunny;78;SE;5;78%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;79;SSE;6;73%
Greenville;Sunny;78;ESE;5;80%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;17;83%
Hamilton;Sunny;76;SW;5;93%
Harlingen;Sunny;79;SSE;6;97%
Hearne;Sunny;77;N;1;90%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;77;Calm;1;92%
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;77;E;7;85%
Hereford;Cloudy;65;S;6;89%
Hillsboro;Sunny;77;SE;5;85%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;5;87%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;77;NNE;5;94%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;80;NE;6;96%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;77;NNE;5;94%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;1;97%
Houston Clover;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;100%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;76;ENE;5;99%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;81;NE;6;87%
Houston Intercontinental;Showers;77;ENE;5;99%
Huntsville;Showers;76;Calm;0;93%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;80;WSW;9;86%
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;76;E;4;87%
Jasper;Cloudy;76;ENE;4;93%
Junction;Sunny;75;Calm;0;84%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;83%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;3;87%
Killeen;Sunny;77;SE;6;87%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;77;SE;7;90%
Kingsville Nas;Sunny;79;ESE;5;90%
La Grange;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;92%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;76;N;3;87%
Lancaster;Sunny;76;N;3;81%
Laredo;Partly sunny;81;SE;8;79%
Llano;Sunny;78;Calm;0;79%
Longview;Cloudy;78;E;5;85%
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;73;N;2;61%
Lufkin;Cloudy;75;E;6;93%
Mcallen;Sunny;83;SE;10;82%
Mcgregor;Sunny;77;SSE;5;87%
Mckinney;Sunny;77;SSE;5;84%
Mesquite;Sunny;76;ESE;5;88%
Midland;Cloudy;72;S;4;84%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;72;S;4;84%
Midlothian;Sunny;76;SSE;2;84%
Mineola;Cloudy;77;ESE;2;83%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;76;SE;9;81%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;5;81%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;76;E;7;90%
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;87%
Odessa;Cloudy;71;SW;5;80%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;6;96%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;80;NNW;5;93%
Palestine;Cloudy;76;E;3;89%
Pampa;Partly sunny;68;S;7;78%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;0;88%
Paris;Cloudy;77;SE;14;88%
Pecos;Mostly sunny;70;SW;4;75%
Perryton;Mostly sunny;67;S;5;88%
Plainview;Cloudy;64;N;1;81%
Pleasanton;Sunny;77;ESE;2;91%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;85;S;9;78%
Port Isabel;Sunny;84;S;7;76%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;78;N;4;92%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;1;93%
Robstown;Sunny;78;NE;2;91%
Rockport;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;90%
Rocksprings;Sunny;76;SE;6;75%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;68%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;81;N;2;75%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;78;N;2;82%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;3;88%
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;8;79%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;78;ESE;5;74%
Snyder;Partly sunny;74;S;4;65%
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;73%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;82%
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;77;ESE;2;84%
Sweetwater;Sunny;75;SSW;7;62%
Temple;Mostly sunny;76;SSE;3;93%
Terrell;Sunny;77;ESE;7;78%
Tyler;Cloudy;78;ESE;5;82%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;77;E;4;84%
Vernon;Sunny;78;SE;6;68%
Victoria;Partly sunny;81;N;2;81%
Waco;Sunny;79;S;9;81%
Weslaco;Sunny;81;SE;7;85%
Wharton;Partly sunny;76;Calm;1;95%
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;10;73%
Wink;Sunny;68;SSW;6;96%
Zapata;Sunny;83;SE;5;68%
_____
