TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Sunday, September 2, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Cloudy;76;S;8;73%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;75;S;7;73%

Alice;Mostly sunny;76;ENE;3;97%

Alpine;Cloudy;65;SSW;5;86%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;68;S;5;69%

Angleton;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;92%

Arlington;Sunny;79;SSE;6;73%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;81%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;77;Calm;1;85%

Bay;Cloudy;78;N;1;97%

Beaumont;Cloudy;79;ESE;6;86%

Beeville;Sunny;77;E;2;93%

Borger;Mostly sunny;68;S;9;72%

Bowie;Sunny;75;SE;5;80%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;79;S;8;71%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;1;96%

Bridgeport;Sunny;77;N;3;77%

Brownsville;Sunny;81;SSE;3;90%

Brownwood;Sunny;80;N;4;68%

Burnet;Sunny;76;Calm;0;84%

Canadian;Mostly sunny;70;W;6;88%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;2;87%

Childress;Mostly sunny;73;SE;7;78%

Cleburne;Sunny;77;SSE;6;87%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;78;ENE;6;92%

Comanche;Partly sunny;75;NNW;5;90%

Conroe;Cloudy;75;E;5;100%

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;77;S;3;100%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;5;85%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;10;90%

Dalhart;Partly sunny;59;S;6;93%

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;80;S;7;76%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;77;Calm;0;78%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;78;SE;7;75%

Decatur;Sunny;78;Calm;1;78%

Del Rio;Cloudy;79;E;3;78%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;77;E;5;78%

Denton;Sunny;78;SE;5;73%

Dryden;Cloudy;73;SW;5;75%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;64;S;6;87%

Edinburg;Sunny;85;SSE;7;72%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;3;60%

Ellington;Showers;77;NNE;5;100%

Falfurrias;Sunny;79;ESE;4;89%

Fort Hood;Sunny;77;SE;6;87%

Fort Worth;Sunny;75;SSE;7;90%

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;79;SSE;8;76%

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;79;ESE;8;73%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;75;ESE;5;83%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;74;Calm;1;81%

Gainesville;Sunny;76;SE;5;79%

Galveston;Showers;79;SSW;3;97%

Gatesville;Sunny;76;Calm;1;91%

Georgetown;Sunny;77;Calm;0;87%

Giddings;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;93%

Gilmer;Cloudy;76;E;4;85%

Graham;Mostly sunny;78;SE;6;77%

Granbury;Sunny;78;SE;5;78%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;79;SSE;6;73%

Greenville;Sunny;78;ESE;5;80%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;17;83%

Hamilton;Sunny;76;SW;5;93%

Harlingen;Sunny;79;SSE;6;97%

Hearne;Sunny;77;N;1;90%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;77;Calm;1;92%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;77;E;7;85%

Hereford;Cloudy;65;S;6;89%

Hillsboro;Sunny;77;SE;5;85%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;5;87%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;77;NNE;5;94%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;80;NE;6;96%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;77;NNE;5;94%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;1;97%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;100%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;76;ENE;5;99%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;81;NE;6;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Showers;77;ENE;5;99%

Huntsville;Showers;76;Calm;0;93%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;80;WSW;9;86%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;76;E;4;87%

Jasper;Cloudy;76;ENE;4;93%

Junction;Sunny;75;Calm;0;84%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;83%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;3;87%

Killeen;Sunny;77;SE;6;87%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;77;SE;7;90%

Kingsville Nas;Sunny;79;ESE;5;90%

La Grange;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;92%

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;76;N;3;87%

Lancaster;Sunny;76;N;3;81%

Laredo;Partly sunny;81;SE;8;79%

Llano;Sunny;78;Calm;0;79%

Longview;Cloudy;78;E;5;85%

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;73;N;2;61%

Lufkin;Cloudy;75;E;6;93%

Mcallen;Sunny;83;SE;10;82%

Mcgregor;Sunny;77;SSE;5;87%

Mckinney;Sunny;77;SSE;5;84%

Mesquite;Sunny;76;ESE;5;88%

Midland;Cloudy;72;S;4;84%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;72;S;4;84%

Midlothian;Sunny;76;SSE;2;84%

Mineola;Cloudy;77;ESE;2;83%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;76;SE;9;81%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;5;81%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;76;E;7;90%

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;87%

Odessa;Cloudy;71;SW;5;80%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;6;96%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;80;NNW;5;93%

Palestine;Cloudy;76;E;3;89%

Pampa;Partly sunny;68;S;7;78%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;0;88%

Paris;Cloudy;77;SE;14;88%

Pecos;Mostly sunny;70;SW;4;75%

Perryton;Mostly sunny;67;S;5;88%

Plainview;Cloudy;64;N;1;81%

Pleasanton;Sunny;77;ESE;2;91%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;85;S;9;78%

Port Isabel;Sunny;84;S;7;76%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;78;N;4;92%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;1;93%

Robstown;Sunny;78;NE;2;91%

Rockport;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;90%

Rocksprings;Sunny;76;SE;6;75%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;68%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;81;N;2;75%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;78;N;2;82%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;3;88%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;8;79%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;78;ESE;5;74%

Snyder;Partly sunny;74;S;4;65%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;73%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;82%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;77;ESE;2;84%

Sweetwater;Sunny;75;SSW;7;62%

Temple;Mostly sunny;76;SSE;3;93%

Terrell;Sunny;77;ESE;7;78%

Tyler;Cloudy;78;ESE;5;82%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;77;E;4;84%

Vernon;Sunny;78;SE;6;68%

Victoria;Partly sunny;81;N;2;81%

Waco;Sunny;79;S;9;81%

Weslaco;Sunny;81;SE;7;85%

Wharton;Partly sunny;76;Calm;1;95%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;10;73%

Wink;Sunny;68;SSW;6;96%

Zapata;Sunny;83;SE;5;68%

