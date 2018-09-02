TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM CDT Saturday, September 1, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;86;SE;13;44%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;89;ESE;12;39%

Alice;Clear;82;SE;10;76%

Alpine;Partly cloudy;76;NNE;14;60%

Amarillo;Cloudy;77;S;18;56%

Angleton;Clear;82;ESE;3;79%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;90;E;9;42%

Austin;Clear;91;ESE;9;43%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;91;ESE;10;48%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;5;78%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;6;89%

Beeville;Clear;85;SE;5;62%

Borger;Partly cloudy;68;NNW;6;78%

Bowie;Clear;85;Calm;0;49%

Breckenridge;Clear;88;SE;8;41%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;86;ESE;6;63%

Bridgeport;Clear;86;Calm;0;46%

Brownsville;Clear;85;SE;10;79%

Brownwood;Clear;86;ESE;10;46%

Burnet;Clear;88;ESE;3;45%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;83;W;21;47%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;91;ESE;8;37%

Childress;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;15;44%

Cleburne;Clear;86;ESE;9;54%

College Station;Clear;86;SE;14;64%

Comanche;Clear;84;ESE;8;52%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;6;84%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;82;SE;10;87%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;87;E;7;52%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;88;SSE;15;60%

Dalhart;Partly cloudy;63;SSW;10;86%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;90;SE;13;49%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;87;ESE;9;52%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;87;SE;9;52%

Decatur;Clear;84;ESE;5;54%

Del Rio;Clear;92;E;13;40%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;93;ESE;10;38%

Denton;Clear;87;SE;8;52%

Dryden;Clear;89;WNW;11;38%

Dumas;Showers;64;WNW;6;85%

Edinburg;Clear;88;ESE;20;60%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;83;N;6;38%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;79;ENE;3;94%

Falfurrias;Clear;84;ESE;10;72%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;91;ESE;14;41%

Fort Worth;Clear;85;ESE;12;58%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;89;SE;14;49%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;91;ESE;10;42%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;86;E;3;50%

Fredericksburg;Clear;87;Calm;0;34%

Gainesville;Clear;85;SE;9;52%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;12;79%

Gatesville;Clear;90;ESE;6;45%

Georgetown;Mostly clear;92;E;7;45%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;9;62%

Gilmer;Clear;83;E;3;60%

Graham;Clear;87;ESE;8;50%

Granbury;Clear;89;ESE;8;47%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;90;E;9;42%

Greenville;Clear;88;ESE;8;45%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;65;ENE;33;72%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;87;ESE;9;47%

Harlingen;Clear;85;SE;16;76%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;85;ESE;8;58%

Hebbronville;Clear;85;ESE;16;61%

Henderson;Clear;84;E;5;60%

Hereford;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;73%

Hillsboro;Clear;87;E;7;54%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;10;40%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;90;ENE;11;64%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;79;Calm;0;97%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers;91;ENE;11;63%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;82;E;7;79%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;97%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;8;81%

Houston Hull;Clear;82;ESE;9;76%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;80;SE;9;90%

Huntsville;Clear;85;N;5;67%

Ingleside;Clear;85;SSE;10;74%

Jacksonville;Clear;83;E;9;59%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;78;E;3;91%

Junction;Cloudy;91;SE;12;37%

Kellyusa Airport;Rain;90;S;8;51%

Kerrville;Mostly clear;85;SE;3;45%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;91;ESE;14;41%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;90;ESE;8;49%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;85;SE;15;71%

La Grange;Mostly clear;87;SE;12;65%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;89;E;8;45%

Lancaster;Clear;86;SE;5;54%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;97;ESE;8;36%

Llano;Clear;91;ESE;5;37%

Longview;Clear;86;E;8;58%

Lubbock;Showers;83;SSE;13;45%

Lufkin;Clear;81;ESE;5;73%

Mcallen;Clear;90;SE;20;63%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;91;E;15;46%

Mckinney;Clear;87;SE;8;52%

Mesquite;Clear;87;ESE;7;50%

Midland;Rain;78;WNW;16;64%

Midland Airpark;Rain;78;WNW;16;64%

Midlothian;Clear;86;E;6;55%

Mineola;Clear;83;ESE;9;57%

Mineral Wells;Clear;83;ESE;5;54%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;83;E;6;56%

Nacogdoches;Clear;86;E;8;60%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;90;SSE;12;48%

Odessa;Thunderstorms;69;N;14;75%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;6;86%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;10;82%

Palestine;Clear;86;E;5;54%

Pampa;Cloudy;68;WNW;13;81%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Showers;68;W;16;77%

Paris;Clear;86;ESE;13;54%

Pecos;Showers;74;N;3;69%

Perryton;Rain;76;WSW;24;61%

Plainview;Showers;71;E;14;69%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;10;48%

Port Aransas;Mostly clear;85;SE;13;76%

Port Isabel;Clear;85;SE;20;71%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;84;SSE;12;74%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;91;SSE;13;44%

Robstown;Clear;83;SE;12;74%

Rockport;Clear;83;SE;13;76%

Rocksprings;Clear;83;SE;12;46%

San Angelo;Cloudy;88;E;7;33%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;10;48%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;93;SSE;15;37%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;91;ESE;9;43%

Seminole;Thunderstorms;71;SSE;5;79%

Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;10;56%

Snyder;Clear;88;SE;6;34%

Sonora;Clear;90;SSE;7;35%

Stephenville;Clear;86;ESE;8;47%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;85;Calm;0;50%

Sweetwater;Clear;86;SE;7;32%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;91;E;14;46%

Terrell;Clear;87;ESE;8;50%

Tyler;Clear;85;E;12;51%

Uvalde;Clear;90;E;5;40%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;7;39%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;13;67%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;89;ESE;8;47%

Weslaco;Clear;89;SE;20;62%

Wharton;Cloudy;81;ESE;5;76%

Wichita Falls;Clear;89;SE;8;43%

Wink;Thunderstorms;80;NNW;37;59%

Zapata;Mostly clear;90;E;13;52%

