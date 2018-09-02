TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM CDT Saturday, September 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;86;SE;13;44%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;89;ESE;12;39%
Alice;Clear;82;SE;10;76%
Alpine;Partly cloudy;76;NNE;14;60%
Amarillo;Cloudy;77;S;18;56%
Angleton;Clear;82;ESE;3;79%
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;90;E;9;42%
Austin;Clear;91;ESE;9;43%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;91;ESE;10;48%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;5;78%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;6;89%
Beeville;Clear;85;SE;5;62%
Borger;Partly cloudy;68;NNW;6;78%
Bowie;Clear;85;Calm;0;49%
Breckenridge;Clear;88;SE;8;41%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;86;ESE;6;63%
Bridgeport;Clear;86;Calm;0;46%
Brownsville;Clear;85;SE;10;79%
Brownwood;Clear;86;ESE;10;46%
Burnet;Clear;88;ESE;3;45%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;83;W;21;47%
Castroville;Partly cloudy;91;ESE;8;37%
Childress;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;15;44%
Cleburne;Clear;86;ESE;9;54%
College Station;Clear;86;SE;14;64%
Comanche;Clear;84;ESE;8;52%
Conroe;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;6;84%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;82;SE;10;87%
Corsicana;Partly cloudy;87;E;7;52%
Cotulla;Partly cloudy;88;SSE;15;60%
Dalhart;Partly cloudy;63;SSW;10;86%
Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;90;SE;13;49%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;87;ESE;9;52%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;87;SE;9;52%
Decatur;Clear;84;ESE;5;54%
Del Rio;Clear;92;E;13;40%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;93;ESE;10;38%
Denton;Clear;87;SE;8;52%
Dryden;Clear;89;WNW;11;38%
Dumas;Showers;64;WNW;6;85%
Edinburg;Clear;88;ESE;20;60%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;83;N;6;38%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;79;ENE;3;94%
Falfurrias;Clear;84;ESE;10;72%
Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;91;ESE;14;41%
Fort Worth;Clear;85;ESE;12;58%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;89;SE;14;49%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;91;ESE;10;42%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;86;E;3;50%
Fredericksburg;Clear;87;Calm;0;34%
Gainesville;Clear;85;SE;9;52%
Galveston;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;12;79%
Gatesville;Clear;90;ESE;6;45%
Georgetown;Mostly clear;92;E;7;45%
Giddings;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;9;62%
Gilmer;Clear;83;E;3;60%
Graham;Clear;87;ESE;8;50%
Granbury;Clear;89;ESE;8;47%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;90;E;9;42%
Greenville;Clear;88;ESE;8;45%
Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;65;ENE;33;72%
Hamilton;Partly cloudy;87;ESE;9;47%
Harlingen;Clear;85;SE;16;76%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;85;ESE;8;58%
Hebbronville;Clear;85;ESE;16;61%
Henderson;Clear;84;E;5;60%
Hereford;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;73%
Hillsboro;Clear;87;E;7;54%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;10;40%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;90;ENE;11;64%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;79;Calm;0;97%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers;91;ENE;11;63%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;82;E;7;79%
Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;97%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;8;81%
Houston Hull;Clear;82;ESE;9;76%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;80;SE;9;90%
Huntsville;Clear;85;N;5;67%
Ingleside;Clear;85;SSE;10;74%
Jacksonville;Clear;83;E;9;59%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;78;E;3;91%
Junction;Cloudy;91;SE;12;37%
Kellyusa Airport;Rain;90;S;8;51%
Kerrville;Mostly clear;85;SE;3;45%
Killeen;Partly cloudy;91;ESE;14;41%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;90;ESE;8;49%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;85;SE;15;71%
La Grange;Mostly clear;87;SE;12;65%
Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;89;E;8;45%
Lancaster;Clear;86;SE;5;54%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;97;ESE;8;36%
Llano;Clear;91;ESE;5;37%
Longview;Clear;86;E;8;58%
Lubbock;Showers;83;SSE;13;45%
Lufkin;Clear;81;ESE;5;73%
Mcallen;Clear;90;SE;20;63%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;91;E;15;46%
Mckinney;Clear;87;SE;8;52%
Mesquite;Clear;87;ESE;7;50%
Midland;Rain;78;WNW;16;64%
Midland Airpark;Rain;78;WNW;16;64%
Midlothian;Clear;86;E;6;55%
Mineola;Clear;83;ESE;9;57%
Mineral Wells;Clear;83;ESE;5;54%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;83;E;6;56%
Nacogdoches;Clear;86;E;8;60%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;90;SSE;12;48%
Odessa;Thunderstorms;69;N;14;75%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;6;86%
Palacios;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;10;82%
Palestine;Clear;86;E;5;54%
Pampa;Cloudy;68;WNW;13;81%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Showers;68;W;16;77%
Paris;Clear;86;ESE;13;54%
Pecos;Showers;74;N;3;69%
Perryton;Rain;76;WSW;24;61%
Plainview;Showers;71;E;14;69%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;10;48%
Port Aransas;Mostly clear;85;SE;13;76%
Port Isabel;Clear;85;SE;20;71%
Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;84;SSE;12;74%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;91;SSE;13;44%
Robstown;Clear;83;SE;12;74%
Rockport;Clear;83;SE;13;76%
Rocksprings;Clear;83;SE;12;46%
San Angelo;Cloudy;88;E;7;33%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;10;48%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;93;SSE;15;37%
San Marcos;Partly cloudy;91;ESE;9;43%
Seminole;Thunderstorms;71;SSE;5;79%
Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;10;56%
Snyder;Clear;88;SE;6;34%
Sonora;Clear;90;SSE;7;35%
Stephenville;Clear;86;ESE;8;47%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;85;Calm;0;50%
Sweetwater;Clear;86;SE;7;32%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;91;E;14;46%
Terrell;Clear;87;ESE;8;50%
Tyler;Clear;85;E;12;51%
Uvalde;Clear;90;E;5;40%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;7;39%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;13;67%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;89;ESE;8;47%
Weslaco;Clear;89;SE;20;62%
Wharton;Cloudy;81;ESE;5;76%
Wichita Falls;Clear;89;SE;8;43%
Wink;Thunderstorms;80;NNW;37;59%
Zapata;Mostly clear;90;E;13;52%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather