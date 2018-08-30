TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM CDT Thursday, August 30, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;87;SW;10;52%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;84;SSW;12;51%

Alice;Sunny;90;SSE;7;53%

Alpine;Partly sunny;80;S;7;43%

Amarillo;Sunny;86;WSW;13;39%

Angleton;Partly sunny;78;E;9;86%

Arlington;Sunny;86;SSE;7;58%

Austin;Cloudy;86;Calm;0;60%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;87;NW;5;62%

Bay;Rain;88;NNE;7;67%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;85;E;6;71%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;88;ESE;8;61%

Borger;Sunny;88;SW;14;37%

Bowie;Sunny;86;S;8;58%

Breckenridge;Sunny;90;SW;7;42%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;85;Calm;0;70%

Bridgeport;Sunny;85;SW;3;59%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;91;SSE;9;59%

Brownwood;Sunny;88;SW;5;52%

Burnet;Sunny;86;N;6;58%

Canadian;Sunny;91;WSW;13;42%

Castroville;Partly sunny;85;SSE;3;58%

Childress;Sunny;89;W;8;44%

Cleburne;Sunny;84;S;7;69%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;86;N;5;64%

Comanche;Sunny;86;S;7;55%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;85;N;6;76%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;88;SSE;8;65%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;82;S;6;71%

Cotulla;Sunny;87;SE;7;60%

Dalhart;Sunny;87;SW;18;35%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;86;S;9;62%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;85;S;9;62%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;9;62%

Decatur;Sunny;84;Calm;0;64%

Del Rio;Sunny;85;SE;8;69%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;82;SE;9;71%

Denton;Sunny;87;SE;10;60%

Dryden;Sunny;85;N;7;60%

Dumas;Sunny;85;SW;21;37%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;7;57%

El Paso;Partly sunny;83;N;4;34%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;86;ENE;8;78%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;88;SSE;7;60%

Fort Hood;Sunny;83;Calm;0;66%

Fort Worth;Sunny;83;NNW;7;73%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;85;S;10;64%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;84;SE;7;66%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;86;SSW;7;61%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;83;Calm;0;53%

Gainesville;Sunny;85;S;7;62%

Galveston;Rain;78;ESE;7;100%

Gatesville;Sunny;84;SE;5;61%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;82;N;3;69%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;78%

Gilmer;Sunny;84;Calm;0;58%

Graham;Sunny;88;Calm;0;53%

Granbury;Sunny;86;SSE;5;61%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;86;SSE;7;58%

Greenville;Sunny;88;SSE;8;54%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;79;N;3;46%

Hamilton;Sunny;86;SSW;5;58%

Harlingen;Partly sunny;89;S;12;67%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;3;65%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;85;S;6;57%

Henderson;Sunny;85;Calm;0;60%

Hereford;Sunny;84;SW;18;42%

Hillsboro;Sunny;83;SE;5;71%

Hondo;Partly sunny;87;SSE;8;58%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;84;ENE;5;74%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;88;ENE;9;69%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;84;ENE;5;74%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;87;E;6;67%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;86;ENE;9;74%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;87;NE;6;69%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;90;SE;7;61%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;87;N;6;69%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;87;Calm;0;60%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;7;68%

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;84;N;2;64%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;85;NE;6;70%

Junction;Sunny;87;N;6;56%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;86;ESE;7;61%

Kerrville;Sunny;83;SSW;5;62%

Killeen;Sunny;83;Calm;0;66%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;82;S;5;73%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;87;S;7;67%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;84;Calm;0;79%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;3;73%

Lancaster;Sunny;83;SSE;6;72%

Laredo;Mostly sunny;82;SE;13;73%

Llano;Sunny;86;Calm;0;58%

Longview;Mostly sunny;85;N;2;62%

Lubbock;Sunny;86;SW;10;41%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;86;N;6;62%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;92;SSE;10;57%

Mcgregor;Sunny;82;SSE;7;71%

Mckinney;Sunny;86;SSE;10;62%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;69%

Midland;Sunny;87;SSW;9;51%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;87;SSW;9;51%

Midlothian;Sunny;83;S;3;70%

Mineola;Sunny;86;SSE;4;60%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;85;N;7;62%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;83;Calm;0;65%

Nacogdoches;Sunny;82;N;3;73%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;88;S;6;54%

Odessa;Sunny;84;S;9;54%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;86;NE;9;75%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;88;SSW;3;67%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;6;65%

Pampa;Sunny;88;WSW;20;37%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;84;Calm;0;44%

Paris;Sunny;83;S;8;71%

Pecos;Mostly sunny;84;S;3;42%

Perryton;Sunny;85;SW;16;49%

Plainview;Sunny;82;WSW;17;45%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;87;SSE;3;58%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;86;ESE;4;70%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;5;62%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;84;N;4;74%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;6;73%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;88;S;7;60%

Rockport;Sunny;89;SE;9;62%

Rocksprings;Sunny;82;S;7;60%

San Angelo;Sunny;88;SW;10;49%

San Antonio;Partly sunny;87;SE;4;60%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;88;S;5;54%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;84;S;6;71%

Seminole;Sunny;82;SSW;12;50%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;87;S;6;59%

Snyder;Sunny;84;SSW;9;54%

Sonora;Sunny;82;S;6;65%

Stephenville;Sunny;85;S;5;57%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;86;Calm;0;58%

Sweetwater;Sunny;86;SSW;14;49%

Temple;Mostly sunny;85;N;3;67%

Terrell;Sunny;84;S;5;62%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;85;S;3;62%

Uvalde;Sunny;85;SSE;6;64%

Vernon;Sunny;91;SSW;13;44%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;87;N;5;64%

Waco;Sunny;86;S;8;58%

Weslaco;Partly sunny;87;SSE;6;67%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;85;NE;3;67%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;89;SW;7;50%

Wink;Sunny;86;S;10;47%

Zapata;Sunny;90;SSE;7;52%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather