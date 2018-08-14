TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM CDT Tuesday, August 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;73;S;14;90%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;73;S;13;83%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;6;97%
Alpine;Sunny;65;WSW;6;89%
Amarillo;Cloudy;67;SSW;9;95%
Angleton;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;93%
Arlington;Sunny;75;Calm;0;100%
Austin;Intermittent clouds;74;S;7;90%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;76;S;3;93%
Bay;Sunny;78;Calm;0;89%
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;78;Calm;1;88%
Beeville;Cloudy;77;SE;3;96%
Borger;Showers;70;W;13;75%
Bowie;Cloudy;72;SSE;7;95%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;75;S;7;91%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;98%
Bridgeport;Cloudy;71;SSE;7;94%
Brownsville;Sunny;80;SSE;8;90%
Brownwood;Partly sunny;74;SSE;7;82%
Burnet;Cloudy;75;S;8;84%
Canadian;Thunderstorms;70;E;10;96%
Castroville;Cloudy;75;ESE;3;94%
Childress;Fog;69;SSE;10;100%
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;75;S;10;94%
College Station;Sunny;75;SSE;6;96%
Comanche;Showers;74;Calm;8;86%
Conroe;Sunny;74;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Intermittent clouds;78;S;6;100%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;77;S;12;84%
Cotulla;Cloudy;75;SSE;9;96%
Dalhart;Sunny;65;S;12;93%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;77;SSE;10;87%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;75;S;7;90%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;75;S;15;87%
Decatur;Partly sunny;74;S;12;80%
Del Rio;Cloudy;75;E;10;93%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;75;ESE;14;88%
Denton;Cloudy;75;S;12;84%
Dryden;Intermittent clouds;64;E;3;100%
Dumas;Sunny;66;SSW;12;90%
Edinburg;Sunny;81;E;6;82%
El Paso;Mostly sunny;71;SE;10;63%
Ellington;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;83%
Falfurrias;Sunny;77;SE;5;91%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;74;S;8;86%
Fort Worth;Showers;73;WSW;7;100%
Fort Worth Alliance;Showers;74;SSW;16;87%
Fort Worth Nas;Thunderstorms;76;Calm;0;81%
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;88%
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;72;S;10;80%
Gainesville;Cloudy;73;S;12;92%
Galveston;Partly sunny;83;S;13;82%
Gatesville;Sunny;75;SSE;7;83%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;75;S;13;88%
Giddings;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;94%
Gilmer;Cloudy;73;S;5;92%
Graham;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;91%
Granbury;Rain;75;ESE;8;85%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;75;Calm;0;100%
Greenville;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;94%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;66;WSW;14;74%
Hamilton;Cloudy;75;S;13;83%
Harlingen;Sunny;78;Calm;0;96%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;3;100%
Hebbronville;Sunny;74;Calm;0;93%
Henderson;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%
Hereford;Fog;68;SSW;5;95%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;76;S;14;90%
Hondo;Partly sunny;76;SE;8;90%
Houston;Partly sunny;79;N;3;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;100%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;79;N;3;83%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;73;SE;3;99%
Houston Clover;Sunny;76;Calm;0;97%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;75;Calm;0;96%
Houston Hull;Sunny;78;SSE;5;86%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;75;S;3;100%
Huntsville;Sunny;74;S;3;93%
Ingleside;Sunny;82;S;8;80%
Jacksonville;Intermittent clouds;74;S;6;93%
Jasper;Sunny;65;Calm;0;99%
Junction;Cloudy;74;S;6;87%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;75;N;6;88%
Kerrville;Cloudy;72;SSE;8;88%
Killeen;Cloudy;74;S;8;86%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Intermittent clouds;74;S;8;90%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;77;SSW;3;93%
La Grange;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;98%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;75;S;8;90%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;75;S;7;88%
Laredo;Partly sunny;78;SE;11;81%
Llano;Sunny;75;SSE;5;83%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;75;N;3;86%
Lubbock;Partly sunny;70;S;7;83%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;100%
Mcallen;Sunny;80;SE;8;90%
Mcgregor;Sunny;75;S;10;93%
Mckinney;Cloudy;70;SE;6;93%
Mesquite;Cloudy;73;S;6;100%
Midland;Sunny;70;SSE;8;92%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;70;SSE;8;92%
Midlothian;Cloudy;75;SSE;6;96%
Mineola;Cloudy;75;SSW;4;89%
Mineral Wells;Cloudy;73;SSE;9;90%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;73;SSE;3;90%
Nacogdoches;Intermittent clouds;71;Calm;0;100%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;77;S;6;87%
Odessa;Partly sunny;69;SSE;10;92%
Orange;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Sunny;83;SSE;12;82%
Palestine;Partly sunny;75;SSE;6;94%
Pampa;Sunny;68;Calm;0;90%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;88%
Paris;Cloudy;66;SW;6;93%
Pecos;Sunny;68;NE;5;86%
Perryton;Cloudy;69;NE;18;93%
Plainview;Fog;64;Calm;0;98%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;78;S;8;88%
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;84;SSE;13;77%
Port Isabel;Sunny;82;SSE;8;81%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;80;Calm;0;86%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;76;S;6;89%
Robstown;Sunny;78;SSE;8;90%
Rockport;Partly sunny;84;S;8;74%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;71;SSE;12;90%
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;73;S;7;84%
San Antonio;Cloudy;78;SSE;6;83%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;78;SSE;5;78%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;7;94%
Seminole;Sunny;65;SE;5;98%
Sherman-Denison;Thunderstorms;72;S;11;85%
Snyder;Sunny;68;S;7;100%
Sonora;Partly sunny;73;SSE;8;88%
Stephenville;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;86%
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;91%
Sweetwater;Sunny;73;S;12;91%
Temple;Cloudy;74;S;9;96%
Terrell;Cloudy;77;S;6;81%
Tyler;Cloudy;75;S;6;89%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;73;E;6;94%
Vernon;Sunny;72;Calm;0;95%
Victoria;Partly sunny;79;N;5;85%
Waco;Sunny;78;S;14;81%
Weslaco;Sunny;80;ESE;6;85%
Wharton;Sunny;73;Calm;0;96%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;91%
Wink;Sunny;68;E;6;89%
Zapata;Mostly sunny;79;SSE;8;77%
_____
