TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM CDT Tuesday, August 14, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;73;S;14;90%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;73;S;13;83%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;6;97%

Alpine;Sunny;65;WSW;6;89%

Amarillo;Cloudy;67;SSW;9;95%

Angleton;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Sunny;75;Calm;0;100%

Austin;Intermittent clouds;74;S;7;90%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;76;S;3;93%

Bay;Sunny;78;Calm;0;89%

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;78;Calm;1;88%

Beeville;Cloudy;77;SE;3;96%

Borger;Showers;70;W;13;75%

Bowie;Cloudy;72;SSE;7;95%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;75;S;7;91%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;98%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;71;SSE;7;94%

Brownsville;Sunny;80;SSE;8;90%

Brownwood;Partly sunny;74;SSE;7;82%

Burnet;Cloudy;75;S;8;84%

Canadian;Thunderstorms;70;E;10;96%

Castroville;Cloudy;75;ESE;3;94%

Childress;Fog;69;SSE;10;100%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;75;S;10;94%

College Station;Sunny;75;SSE;6;96%

Comanche;Showers;74;Calm;8;86%

Conroe;Sunny;74;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Intermittent clouds;78;S;6;100%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;77;S;12;84%

Cotulla;Cloudy;75;SSE;9;96%

Dalhart;Sunny;65;S;12;93%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;77;SSE;10;87%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;75;S;7;90%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;75;S;15;87%

Decatur;Partly sunny;74;S;12;80%

Del Rio;Cloudy;75;E;10;93%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;75;ESE;14;88%

Denton;Cloudy;75;S;12;84%

Dryden;Intermittent clouds;64;E;3;100%

Dumas;Sunny;66;SSW;12;90%

Edinburg;Sunny;81;E;6;82%

El Paso;Mostly sunny;71;SE;10;63%

Ellington;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;83%

Falfurrias;Sunny;77;SE;5;91%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;74;S;8;86%

Fort Worth;Showers;73;WSW;7;100%

Fort Worth Alliance;Showers;74;SSW;16;87%

Fort Worth Nas;Thunderstorms;76;Calm;0;81%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;88%

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;72;S;10;80%

Gainesville;Cloudy;73;S;12;92%

Galveston;Partly sunny;83;S;13;82%

Gatesville;Sunny;75;SSE;7;83%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;75;S;13;88%

Giddings;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;94%

Gilmer;Cloudy;73;S;5;92%

Graham;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;91%

Granbury;Rain;75;ESE;8;85%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;75;Calm;0;100%

Greenville;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;94%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;66;WSW;14;74%

Hamilton;Cloudy;75;S;13;83%

Harlingen;Sunny;78;Calm;0;96%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;3;100%

Hebbronville;Sunny;74;Calm;0;93%

Henderson;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%

Hereford;Fog;68;SSW;5;95%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;76;S;14;90%

Hondo;Partly sunny;76;SE;8;90%

Houston;Partly sunny;79;N;3;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;100%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;79;N;3;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;73;SE;3;99%

Houston Clover;Sunny;76;Calm;0;97%

Houston Hooks;Sunny;75;Calm;0;96%

Houston Hull;Sunny;78;SSE;5;86%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;75;S;3;100%

Huntsville;Sunny;74;S;3;93%

Ingleside;Sunny;82;S;8;80%

Jacksonville;Intermittent clouds;74;S;6;93%

Jasper;Sunny;65;Calm;0;99%

Junction;Cloudy;74;S;6;87%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;75;N;6;88%

Kerrville;Cloudy;72;SSE;8;88%

Killeen;Cloudy;74;S;8;86%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Intermittent clouds;74;S;8;90%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;77;SSW;3;93%

La Grange;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;98%

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;75;S;8;90%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;75;S;7;88%

Laredo;Partly sunny;78;SE;11;81%

Llano;Sunny;75;SSE;5;83%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;75;N;3;86%

Lubbock;Partly sunny;70;S;7;83%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;100%

Mcallen;Sunny;80;SE;8;90%

Mcgregor;Sunny;75;S;10;93%

Mckinney;Cloudy;70;SE;6;93%

Mesquite;Cloudy;73;S;6;100%

Midland;Sunny;70;SSE;8;92%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;70;SSE;8;92%

Midlothian;Cloudy;75;SSE;6;96%

Mineola;Cloudy;75;SSW;4;89%

Mineral Wells;Cloudy;73;SSE;9;90%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;73;SSE;3;90%

Nacogdoches;Intermittent clouds;71;Calm;0;100%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;77;S;6;87%

Odessa;Partly sunny;69;SSE;10;92%

Orange;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Sunny;83;SSE;12;82%

Palestine;Partly sunny;75;SSE;6;94%

Pampa;Sunny;68;Calm;0;90%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;88%

Paris;Cloudy;66;SW;6;93%

Pecos;Sunny;68;NE;5;86%

Perryton;Cloudy;69;NE;18;93%

Plainview;Fog;64;Calm;0;98%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;78;S;8;88%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;84;SSE;13;77%

Port Isabel;Sunny;82;SSE;8;81%

Port Lavaca;Sunny;80;Calm;0;86%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;76;S;6;89%

Robstown;Sunny;78;SSE;8;90%

Rockport;Partly sunny;84;S;8;74%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;71;SSE;12;90%

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;73;S;7;84%

San Antonio;Cloudy;78;SSE;6;83%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;78;SSE;5;78%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;7;94%

Seminole;Sunny;65;SE;5;98%

Sherman-Denison;Thunderstorms;72;S;11;85%

Snyder;Sunny;68;S;7;100%

Sonora;Partly sunny;73;SSE;8;88%

Stephenville;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;86%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;91%

Sweetwater;Sunny;73;S;12;91%

Temple;Cloudy;74;S;9;96%

Terrell;Cloudy;77;S;6;81%

Tyler;Cloudy;75;S;6;89%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;73;E;6;94%

Vernon;Sunny;72;Calm;0;95%

Victoria;Partly sunny;79;N;5;85%

Waco;Sunny;78;S;14;81%

Weslaco;Sunny;80;ESE;6;85%

Wharton;Sunny;73;Calm;0;96%

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;91%

Wink;Sunny;68;E;6;89%

Zapata;Mostly sunny;79;SSE;8;77%

