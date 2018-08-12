TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM CDT Sunday, August 12, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;76;N;3;79%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;75;SSW;5;82%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;22;62%

Alpine;Cloudy;76;NE;8;50%

Amarillo;Intermittent clouds;80;SE;11;46%

Angleton;Partly sunny;89;S;14;62%

Arlington;Sunny;86;SSE;9;51%

Austin;Cloudy;81;N;5;83%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;81;N;5;81%

Bay;Partly sunny;90;SSE;15;60%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;88;E;8;73%

Beeville;Cloudy;90;SE;21;61%

Borger;Partly sunny;87;SE;12;34%

Bowie;Partly sunny;85;SSE;12;55%

Breckenridge;Sunny;80;SW;6;65%

Brenham;Partly sunny;83;E;6;79%

Bridgeport;Sunny;85;S;9;52%

Brownsville;Sunny;90;SSE;17;57%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;77;E;3;73%

Burnet;Partly sunny;83;SE;8;64%

Canadian;Partly sunny;82;E;8;46%

Castroville;Sunny;82;NE;7;74%

Childress;Partly sunny;81;SSW;14;56%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;83;SSE;10;69%

College Station;Sunny;78;NNE;8;81%

Comanche;Partly sunny w/ showers;78;N;9;73%

Conroe;Sunny;78;E;5;90%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;22;72%

Corsicana;Partly Sunny w/ showers;74;ESE;7;93%

Cotulla;Cloudy;80;WNW;8;84%

Dalhart;Sunny;88;SE;10;19%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;7;56%

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;83;S;8;64%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;85;S;8;60%

Decatur;Sunny;85;S;8;56%

Del Rio;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;86%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;88%

Denton;Partly sunny;86;SSE;14;58%

Dryden;Cloudy;76;NE;5;72%

Dumas;Sunny;83;ESE;6;31%

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;94;SE;20;40%

El Paso;Intermittent clouds;84;ESE;4;37%

Ellington;Cloudy;91;S;13;58%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;92;SE;20;51%

Fort Hood;Thunderstorms;73;SE;6;94%

Fort Worth;Sunny;84;S;7;64%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;87;S;9;54%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;84;SSE;9;57%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;86;S;8;58%

Fredericksburg;Thunderstorms;78;SE;9;75%

Gainesville;Partly sunny;85;SSE;13;63%

Galveston;Cloudy;87;S;14;69%

Gatesville;Partly sunny w/ showers;72;Calm;0;100%

Georgetown;Showers;76;E;5;95%

Giddings;Sunny;87;NE;3;56%

Gilmer;Cloudy;83;SE;6;75%

Graham;Cloudy;83;SSW;7;62%

Granbury;Sunny;85;SSE;5;56%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;86;SSE;9;51%

Greenville;Partly sunny;86;SE;8;65%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;73;E;18;52%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;85;SSE;20;60%

Harlingen;Sunny;87;S;15;60%

Hearne;Partly sunny;88;E;6;55%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;93;SSE;17;34%

Henderson;Thunderstorms;84;Calm;0;63%

Hereford;Intermittent clouds;81;SE;24;49%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;81;S;15;78%

Hondo;Showers;76;NNE;9;100%

Houston;Partly sunny;90;N;3;51%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Intermittent clouds;89;S;10;60%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;90;N;3;51%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;88;SSW;9;60%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;89;S;10;58%

Houston Hooks;Sunny;85;E;6;71%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;90;SSE;15;55%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;89;N;3;58%

Huntsville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;87%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;90;SSE;21;62%

Jacksonville;Thunderstorms;83;S;6;81%

Jasper;Sunny;77;Calm;0;87%

Junction;Sunny;83;Calm;0;62%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;79;N;7;85%

Kerrville;Showers;79;SSE;9;76%

Killeen;Thunderstorms;73;SE;6;94%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Thunderstorms;86;SSE;11;71%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;92;SE;23;61%

La Grange;Sunny;85;N;3;70%

Lago Vista;Partly Sunny w/ showers;78;Calm;0;96%

Lancaster;Sunny;83;S;12;72%

Laredo;Intermittent clouds;99;S;12;32%

Llano;Thunderstorms;75;Calm;0;94%

Longview;Thunderstorms;82;SSW;6;74%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;18;67%

Lufkin;Thunderstorms;74;NNE;5;86%

Mcallen;Sunny;97;S;18;37%

Mcgregor;Showers;73;SSE;10;96%

Mckinney;Partly sunny;83;SSE;12;73%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;81;SSE;15;69%

Midland;Cloudy;80;ESE;6;65%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;80;ESE;6;65%

Midlothian;Sunny;82;SSE;13;71%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;6;89%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;84;S;7;52%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;83;S;7;67%

Nacogdoches;Showers;73;Calm;0;87%

New Braunfels;Sunny;80;ENE;7;81%

Odessa;Partly sunny;78;E;10;59%

Orange;Partly sunny;87;SSW;8;77%

Palacios;Partly sunny;89;S;16;69%

Palestine;Rain;74;Calm;0;95%

Pampa;Sunny;88;SSE;13;37%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;77;W;7;57%

Paris;Partly sunny;83;SSE;12;72%

Pecos;Partly sunny;82;E;10;50%

Perryton;Partly sunny;88;ESE;7;34%

Plainview;Cloudy;73;ENE;20;61%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;94;SSE;13;36%

Port Aransas;Sunny;90;SE;18;68%

Port Isabel;Intermittent clouds;83;SSE;18;72%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;92;S;14;57%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;78;NNW;5;87%

Robstown;Partly sunny;88;SSE;18;68%

Rockport;Partly sunny;88;SSE;17;69%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;3;85%

San Angelo;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;81%

San Antonio;Intermittent clouds;87;N;5;65%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;83;ENE;5;69%

San Marcos;Cloudy;79;NE;5;84%

Seminole;Cloudy;76;SE;12;62%

Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;81;SSE;9;75%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;5;63%

Sonora;Partly sunny;73;E;5;94%

Stephenville;Sunny;81;Calm;0;67%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;70%

Sweetwater;Sunny;78;ESE;9;60%

Temple;Thunderstorms;74;ENE;7;96%

Terrell;Partly sunny;78;S;12;78%

Tyler;Cloudy;80;SE;5;74%

Uvalde;Partly sunny w/ showers;78;NE;8;84%

Vernon;Sunny;89;W;3;37%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;17;61%

Waco;Showers;74;SSE;9;90%

Weslaco;Partly sunny;91;SE;20;50%

Wharton;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;12;51%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;90;WNW;5;41%

Wink;Cloudy;80;ESE;5;53%

Zapata;Showers;93;ESE;14;41%

