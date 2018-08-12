TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM CDT Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;76;N;3;79%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;75;SSW;5;82%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;22;62%
Alpine;Cloudy;76;NE;8;50%
Amarillo;Intermittent clouds;80;SE;11;46%
Angleton;Partly sunny;89;S;14;62%
Arlington;Sunny;86;SSE;9;51%
Austin;Cloudy;81;N;5;83%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;81;N;5;81%
Bay;Partly sunny;90;SSE;15;60%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;88;E;8;73%
Beeville;Cloudy;90;SE;21;61%
Borger;Partly sunny;87;SE;12;34%
Bowie;Partly sunny;85;SSE;12;55%
Breckenridge;Sunny;80;SW;6;65%
Brenham;Partly sunny;83;E;6;79%
Bridgeport;Sunny;85;S;9;52%
Brownsville;Sunny;90;SSE;17;57%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;77;E;3;73%
Burnet;Partly sunny;83;SE;8;64%
Canadian;Partly sunny;82;E;8;46%
Castroville;Sunny;82;NE;7;74%
Childress;Partly sunny;81;SSW;14;56%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;83;SSE;10;69%
College Station;Sunny;78;NNE;8;81%
Comanche;Partly sunny w/ showers;78;N;9;73%
Conroe;Sunny;78;E;5;90%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;22;72%
Corsicana;Partly Sunny w/ showers;74;ESE;7;93%
Cotulla;Cloudy;80;WNW;8;84%
Dalhart;Sunny;88;SE;10;19%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;7;56%
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;83;S;8;64%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;85;S;8;60%
Decatur;Sunny;85;S;8;56%
Del Rio;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;86%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;88%
Denton;Partly sunny;86;SSE;14;58%
Dryden;Cloudy;76;NE;5;72%
Dumas;Sunny;83;ESE;6;31%
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;94;SE;20;40%
El Paso;Intermittent clouds;84;ESE;4;37%
Ellington;Cloudy;91;S;13;58%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;92;SE;20;51%
Fort Hood;Thunderstorms;73;SE;6;94%
Fort Worth;Sunny;84;S;7;64%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;87;S;9;54%
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;84;SSE;9;57%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;86;S;8;58%
Fredericksburg;Thunderstorms;78;SE;9;75%
Gainesville;Partly sunny;85;SSE;13;63%
Galveston;Cloudy;87;S;14;69%
Gatesville;Partly sunny w/ showers;72;Calm;0;100%
Georgetown;Showers;76;E;5;95%
Giddings;Sunny;87;NE;3;56%
Gilmer;Cloudy;83;SE;6;75%
Graham;Cloudy;83;SSW;7;62%
Granbury;Sunny;85;SSE;5;56%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;86;SSE;9;51%
Greenville;Partly sunny;86;SE;8;65%
Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;73;E;18;52%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;85;SSE;20;60%
Harlingen;Sunny;87;S;15;60%
Hearne;Partly sunny;88;E;6;55%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;93;SSE;17;34%
Henderson;Thunderstorms;84;Calm;0;63%
Hereford;Intermittent clouds;81;SE;24;49%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;81;S;15;78%
Hondo;Showers;76;NNE;9;100%
Houston;Partly sunny;90;N;3;51%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Intermittent clouds;89;S;10;60%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;90;N;3;51%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;88;SSW;9;60%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;89;S;10;58%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;85;E;6;71%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;90;SSE;15;55%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;89;N;3;58%
Huntsville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;87%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;90;SSE;21;62%
Jacksonville;Thunderstorms;83;S;6;81%
Jasper;Sunny;77;Calm;0;87%
Junction;Sunny;83;Calm;0;62%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;79;N;7;85%
Kerrville;Showers;79;SSE;9;76%
Killeen;Thunderstorms;73;SE;6;94%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Thunderstorms;86;SSE;11;71%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;92;SE;23;61%
La Grange;Sunny;85;N;3;70%
Lago Vista;Partly Sunny w/ showers;78;Calm;0;96%
Lancaster;Sunny;83;S;12;72%
Laredo;Intermittent clouds;99;S;12;32%
Llano;Thunderstorms;75;Calm;0;94%
Longview;Thunderstorms;82;SSW;6;74%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;18;67%
Lufkin;Thunderstorms;74;NNE;5;86%
Mcallen;Sunny;97;S;18;37%
Mcgregor;Showers;73;SSE;10;96%
Mckinney;Partly sunny;83;SSE;12;73%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;81;SSE;15;69%
Midland;Cloudy;80;ESE;6;65%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;80;ESE;6;65%
Midlothian;Sunny;82;SSE;13;71%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;6;89%
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;84;S;7;52%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;83;S;7;67%
Nacogdoches;Showers;73;Calm;0;87%
New Braunfels;Sunny;80;ENE;7;81%
Odessa;Partly sunny;78;E;10;59%
Orange;Partly sunny;87;SSW;8;77%
Palacios;Partly sunny;89;S;16;69%
Palestine;Rain;74;Calm;0;95%
Pampa;Sunny;88;SSE;13;37%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;77;W;7;57%
Paris;Partly sunny;83;SSE;12;72%
Pecos;Partly sunny;82;E;10;50%
Perryton;Partly sunny;88;ESE;7;34%
Plainview;Cloudy;73;ENE;20;61%
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;94;SSE;13;36%
Port Aransas;Sunny;90;SE;18;68%
Port Isabel;Intermittent clouds;83;SSE;18;72%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;92;S;14;57%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;78;NNW;5;87%
Robstown;Partly sunny;88;SSE;18;68%
Rockport;Partly sunny;88;SSE;17;69%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;3;85%
San Angelo;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;81%
San Antonio;Intermittent clouds;87;N;5;65%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;83;ENE;5;69%
San Marcos;Cloudy;79;NE;5;84%
Seminole;Cloudy;76;SE;12;62%
Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;81;SSE;9;75%
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;5;63%
Sonora;Partly sunny;73;E;5;94%
Stephenville;Sunny;81;Calm;0;67%
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;70%
Sweetwater;Sunny;78;ESE;9;60%
Temple;Thunderstorms;74;ENE;7;96%
Terrell;Partly sunny;78;S;12;78%
Tyler;Cloudy;80;SE;5;74%
Uvalde;Partly sunny w/ showers;78;NE;8;84%
Vernon;Sunny;89;W;3;37%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;17;61%
Waco;Showers;74;SSE;9;90%
Weslaco;Partly sunny;91;SE;20;50%
Wharton;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;12;51%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;90;WNW;5;41%
Wink;Cloudy;80;ESE;5;53%
Zapata;Showers;93;ESE;14;41%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather