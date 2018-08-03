TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM CDT Thursday, August 2, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;91;ESE;15;28%
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;93;ESE;9;35%
Alice;Sunny;87;SE;10;42%
Alpine;Sunny;89;SE;8;23%
Amarillo;Intermittent clouds;86;S;10;38%
Angleton;Sunny;84;SE;7;62%
Arlington;Sunny;93;ENE;6;22%
Austin;Sunny;95;N;5;23%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;93;E;8;28%
Bay;Sunny;87;SE;8;61%
Beaumont;Partly sunny;85;NNE;6;48%
Beeville;Sunny;87;SSE;9;49%
Borger;Sunny;89;SE;14;31%
Bowie;Sunny;91;ESE;5;32%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;89;SE;10;28%
Brenham;Sunny;92;ESE;6;33%
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;92;ESE;7;27%
Brownsville;Sunny;86;ENE;13;60%
Brownwood;Partly Sunny w/ showers;90;ESE;7;25%
Burnet;Sunny;91;ESE;7;30%
Canadian;Sunny;91;SE;8;34%
Castroville;Sunny;92;SSE;6;25%
Childress;Sunny;94;E;6;27%
Cleburne;Sunny;91;E;9;29%
College Station;Sunny;91;ESE;10;36%
Comanche;Partly sunny;92;E;8;28%
Conroe;Sunny;83;E;3;60%
Corpus Christi;Intermittent clouds;84;SE;9;62%
Corsicana;Sunny;90;SE;6;30%
Cotulla;Sunny;94;E;12;28%
Dalhart;Sunny;86;SSE;12;36%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;93;ESE;9;27%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;92;E;6;29%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;90;ESE;8;30%
Decatur;Sunny;89;E;7;32%
Del Rio;Sunny;97;E;8;26%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;98;SE;13;24%
Denton;Sunny;91;ESE;6;29%
Dryden;Sunny;92;ESE;15;27%
Dumas;Sunny;87;SE;13;32%
Edinburg;Sunny;89;E;14;43%
El Paso;Mostly sunny;95;WNW;11;20%
Ellington;Partly sunny;90;ESE;9;45%
Falfurrias;Sunny;88;E;12;43%
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;95;E;10;24%
Fort Worth;Sunny;90;E;9;31%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;93;ESE;9;27%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;96;E;9;23%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;93;E;8;25%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;91;ESE;6;23%
Gainesville;Sunny;89;SE;3;35%
Galveston;Sunny;85;SE;12;64%
Gatesville;Sunny;93;E;7;27%
Georgetown;Sunny;96;E;7;25%
Giddings;Sunny;91;ESE;3;30%
Gilmer;Sunny;88;E;7;35%
Graham;Sunny;92;ESE;3;29%
Granbury;Sunny;96;E;8;24%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;93;ENE;6;22%
Greenville;Sunny;91;ESE;3;25%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;91;WSW;5;20%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;92;ESE;6;26%
Harlingen;Sunny;85;E;12;56%
Hearne;Sunny;89;SE;7;39%
Hebbronville;Sunny;91;ESE;14;30%
Henderson;Sunny;90;ENE;6;34%
Hereford;Sunny;85;SSE;8;33%
Hillsboro;Sunny;93;E;7;27%
Hondo;Sunny;93;SE;10;29%
Houston;Sunny;93;N;6;27%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;87;SSE;9;58%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;93;N;6;27%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;85;SSE;7;64%
Houston Clover;Sunny;87;SE;8;60%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;87;ENE;5;47%
Houston Hull;Sunny;89;SSE;10;52%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;89;NNE;5;44%
Huntsville;Sunny;88;ESE;5;39%
Ingleside;Sunny;88;SSE;10;52%
Jacksonville;Sunny;86;E;5;36%
Jasper;Sunny;86;Calm;0;51%
Junction;Sunny;92;ESE;6;31%
Kellyusa Airport;Intermittent clouds;93;E;13;27%
Kerrville;Sunny;92;ESE;8;29%
Killeen;Partly sunny;95;E;10;24%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;96;E;8;27%
Kingsville Nas;Intermittent clouds;89;ESE;15;43%
La Grange;Sunny;91;Calm;0;37%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;92;ESE;5;26%
Lancaster;Sunny;91;E;5;28%
Laredo;Mostly sunny;99;E;13;20%
Llano;Sunny;95;SE;6;26%
Longview;Mostly sunny;87;ENE;7;34%
Lubbock;Partly sunny;88;SSE;12;30%
Lufkin;Sunny;83;ENE;3;45%
Mcallen;Sunny;91;E;16;43%
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;95;E;5;24%
Mckinney;Sunny;90;E;7;29%
Mesquite;Sunny;90;E;6;27%
Midland;Sunny;98;SE;10;20%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;98;SE;10;20%
Midlothian;Sunny;92;ENE;5;30%
Mineola;Sunny;86;ESE;5;35%
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;91;ESE;10;29%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;87;E;3;30%
Nacogdoches;Sunny;88;E;6;31%
New Braunfels;Sunny;90;S;7;34%
Odessa;Sunny;94;SE;12;19%
Orange;Sunny;85;Calm;0;58%
Palacios;Sunny;85;SE;14;74%
Palestine;Sunny;90;E;5;25%
Pampa;Sunny;88;SE;10;29%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;88;SSE;9;30%
Paris;Sunny;90;E;9;32%
Pecos;Sunny;100;SE;10;17%
Perryton;Sunny;88;SE;10;37%
Plainview;Sunny;89;SE;12;28%
Pleasanton;Sunny;92;ESE;6;28%
Port Aransas;Intermittent clouds;86;SSE;12;59%
Port Isabel;Sunny;85;E;14;63%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;87;SE;10;58%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;92;ESE;9;29%
Robstown;Sunny;86;SE;10;54%
Rockport;Sunny;84;SSE;10;60%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;9;34%
San Angelo;Sunny;94;SE;15;23%
San Antonio;Intermittent clouds;91;ESE;7;34%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;92;ESE;6;28%
San Marcos;Cloudy;94;S;9;30%
Seminole;Sunny;92;SE;14;22%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;88;E;7;37%
Snyder;Sunny;94;SSE;9;24%
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;93;N;7;27%
Stephenville;Sunny;92;Calm;0;27%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;90;ESE;8;26%
Sweetwater;Sunny;93;SE;12;22%
Temple;Sunny;96;ENE;8;24%
Terrell;Sunny;91;ENE;6;24%
Tyler;Sunny;90;E;7;30%
Uvalde;Sunny;93;ESE;9;28%
Vernon;Sunny;98;SSE;10;20%
Victoria;Partly sunny;88;SSE;9;57%
Waco;Sunny;93;E;9;24%
Weslaco;Sunny;91;E;15;45%
Wharton;Sunny;85;SE;7;52%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;95;ESE;14;26%
Wink;Sunny;98;SE;9;17%
Zapata;Mostly sunny;94;E;10;21%
