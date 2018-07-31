TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Tuesday, July 31, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;73;NNE;3;83%
Alice;Clear;78;S;3;90%
Alpine;Cloudy;75;NNE;6;54%
Amarillo;Clear;64;E;7;75%
Angleton;Clear;81;SSW;5;90%
Arlington;Clear;82;NNW;3;54%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;3;66%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;6;69%
Bay;Clear;80;Calm;0;93%
Beaumont;Partly cloudy;79;E;4;91%
Beeville;Clear;80;SSW;3;86%
Borger;Clear;67;NE;12;67%
Bowie;Clear;74;N;7;78%
Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;100%
Brenham;Partly cloudy;84;Calm;0;73%
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;77;NNE;5;73%
Brownsville;Clear;81;SSE;7;90%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;72;N;5;83%
Burnet;Clear;82;NE;8;57%
Canadian;Clear;66;Calm;0;85%
Castroville;Clear;83;ESE;6;55%
Childress;Clear;71;NE;3;75%
Cleburne;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;73%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;92%
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;73;S;4;90%
Conroe;Clear;83;N;3;79%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;79;S;5;100%
Corsicana;Cloudy;80;E;3;66%
Cotulla;Clear;82;SSE;9;69%
Dalhart;Clear;64;S;6;62%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;82;NE;3;64%
Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;79;NNW;6;68%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;68%
Decatur;Clear;77;N;5;72%
Del Rio;Clear;89;ESE;12;49%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;89;SE;10;42%
Denton;Clear;77;N;10;73%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;84;ESE;9;38%
Dumas;Clear;59;N;7;82%
Edinburg;Clear;82;SE;9;84%
El Paso;Cloudy;74;NNW;5;54%
Ellington;Mostly clear;79;SSE;3;83%
Falfurrias;Clear;81;SE;6;83%
Fort Hood;Mostly clear;83;NNE;6;51%
Fort Worth;Cloudy;79;N;7;73%
Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;77;N;8;81%
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;85;N;8;54%
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;78;NNW;3;63%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;83;Calm;0;42%
Gainesville;Clear;73;NNE;6;77%
Galveston;Partly cloudy;84;S;8;82%
Gatesville;Clear;81;Calm;0;65%
Georgetown;Clear;81;NE;3;65%
Giddings;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%
Gilmer;Clear;74;Calm;0;85%
Graham;Clear;75;Calm;0;81%
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;77%
Grand Prairie;Clear;82;NNW;3;54%
Greenville;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;71;NE;37;56%
Hamilton;Partly cloudy;76;NNW;7;73%
Harlingen;Clear;79;SSE;7;97%
Hearne;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;66%
Hebbronville;Clear;79;SSE;6;82%
Henderson;Intermittent clouds;77;SE;3;78%
Hereford;Clear;65;Calm;0;73%
Hillsboro;Cloudy;82;W;3;52%
Hondo;Clear;85;ESE;10;56%
Houston;Clear;82;N;6;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;81;S;5;97%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;82;N;6;83%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;78;Calm;0;97%
Houston Clover;Clear;81;Calm;0;93%
Houston Hooks;Clear;83;SW;5;85%
Houston Hull;Clear;82;S;6;84%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;7;82%
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;77;E;5;90%
Ingleside;Clear;83;S;6;79%
Jacksonville;Intermittent clouds;74;E;3;81%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;90%
Junction;Clear;82;ENE;8;52%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;84;SE;7;57%
Kerrville;Partly cloudy;82;E;7;66%
Killeen;Mostly clear;83;NNE;6;51%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;80;Calm;0;63%
Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy w/ showers;81;SE;7;87%
La Grange;Clear;83;S;5;82%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;84;ENE;5;55%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;75%
Laredo;Clear;88;SE;15;60%
Llano;Mostly clear;82;NNE;5;57%
Longview;Mostly clear;77;SE;3;77%
Lubbock;Partly cloudy;69;NE;9;73%
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;76;N;3;87%
Mcallen;Clear;84;SSE;9;82%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;83;Calm;0;47%
Mckinney;Partly cloudy;78;N;9;75%
Mesquite;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;80%
Midland;Thunderstorms;71;E;18;81%
Midland Airpark;Thunderstorms;71;E;18;81%
Midlothian;Cloudy;77;NNW;3;71%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;1;84%
Mineral Wells;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;75%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;71;Calm;0;89%
Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;79;NW;3;78%
New Braunfels;Clear;79;SSW;6;76%
Odessa;Thunderstorms;75;NE;17;75%
Orange;Clear;81;S;5;91%
Palacios;Partly cloudy;85;S;8;85%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;82;E;10;59%
Pampa;Clear;64;N;6;80%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;63;Calm;0;82%
Paris;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%
Pecos;Cloudy;80;ENE;14;54%
Perryton;Clear;62;NW;5;86%
Plainview;Clear;67;NE;8;67%
Pleasanton;Clear;82;S;7;68%
Port Aransas;Mostly clear;84;S;7;84%
Port Isabel;Clear;83;SSE;9;84%
Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;82;SSE;7;88%
Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;82;W;10;70%
Robstown;Clear;81;SSE;6;88%
Rockport;Clear;84;S;9;79%
Rocksprings;Intermittent clouds;79;ESE;6;50%
San Angelo;Thunderstorms;75;E;5;78%
San Antonio;Mostly clear;82;SSE;8;69%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;83;SSE;6;58%
San Marcos;Clear;84;S;8;64%
Seminole;Cloudy;68;SSE;9;86%
Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;72;NNE;5;83%
Snyder;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;75;NE;8;63%
Sonora;Clear;82;ENE;5;47%
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;76;N;8;77%
Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;88%
Sweetwater;Clear;73;NE;3;94%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;3;55%
Terrell;Cloudy;77;NNE;3;73%
Tyler;Partly cloudy;77;NNW;4;73%
Uvalde;Clear;83;SE;7;55%
Vernon;Clear;72;NNE;5;85%
Victoria;Clear;80;SSE;6;91%
Waco;Partly cloudy;82;NW;5;48%
Weslaco;Clear;82;SE;9;86%
Wharton;Clear;78;Calm;0;87%
Wichita Falls;Clear;74;NNE;9;71%
Wink;Clear;79;ENE;15;59%
Zapata;Clear;84;SE;11;65%
