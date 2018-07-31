TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Tuesday, July 31, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;73;NNE;3;83%

Alice;Clear;78;S;3;90%

Alpine;Cloudy;75;NNE;6;54%

Amarillo;Clear;64;E;7;75%

Angleton;Clear;81;SSW;5;90%

Arlington;Clear;82;NNW;3;54%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;3;66%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;6;69%

Bay;Clear;80;Calm;0;93%

Beaumont;Partly cloudy;79;E;4;91%

Beeville;Clear;80;SSW;3;86%

Borger;Clear;67;NE;12;67%

Bowie;Clear;74;N;7;78%

Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;100%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;84;Calm;0;73%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;77;NNE;5;73%

Brownsville;Clear;81;SSE;7;90%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;72;N;5;83%

Burnet;Clear;82;NE;8;57%

Canadian;Clear;66;Calm;0;85%

Castroville;Clear;83;ESE;6;55%

Childress;Clear;71;NE;3;75%

Cleburne;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;73%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;92%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;73;S;4;90%

Conroe;Clear;83;N;3;79%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;79;S;5;100%

Corsicana;Cloudy;80;E;3;66%

Cotulla;Clear;82;SSE;9;69%

Dalhart;Clear;64;S;6;62%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;82;NE;3;64%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;79;NNW;6;68%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;68%

Decatur;Clear;77;N;5;72%

Del Rio;Clear;89;ESE;12;49%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;89;SE;10;42%

Denton;Clear;77;N;10;73%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;84;ESE;9;38%

Dumas;Clear;59;N;7;82%

Edinburg;Clear;82;SE;9;84%

El Paso;Cloudy;74;NNW;5;54%

Ellington;Mostly clear;79;SSE;3;83%

Falfurrias;Clear;81;SE;6;83%

Fort Hood;Mostly clear;83;NNE;6;51%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;79;N;7;73%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;77;N;8;81%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;85;N;8;54%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;78;NNW;3;63%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;83;Calm;0;42%

Gainesville;Clear;73;NNE;6;77%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;84;S;8;82%

Gatesville;Clear;81;Calm;0;65%

Georgetown;Clear;81;NE;3;65%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%

Gilmer;Clear;74;Calm;0;85%

Graham;Clear;75;Calm;0;81%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;77%

Grand Prairie;Clear;82;NNW;3;54%

Greenville;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;83%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;71;NE;37;56%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;76;NNW;7;73%

Harlingen;Clear;79;SSE;7;97%

Hearne;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;66%

Hebbronville;Clear;79;SSE;6;82%

Henderson;Intermittent clouds;77;SE;3;78%

Hereford;Clear;65;Calm;0;73%

Hillsboro;Cloudy;82;W;3;52%

Hondo;Clear;85;ESE;10;56%

Houston;Clear;82;N;6;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;81;S;5;97%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;82;N;6;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;78;Calm;0;97%

Houston Clover;Clear;81;Calm;0;93%

Houston Hooks;Clear;83;SW;5;85%

Houston Hull;Clear;82;S;6;84%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;7;82%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;77;E;5;90%

Ingleside;Clear;83;S;6;79%

Jacksonville;Intermittent clouds;74;E;3;81%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;90%

Junction;Clear;82;ENE;8;52%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;84;SE;7;57%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;82;E;7;66%

Killeen;Mostly clear;83;NNE;6;51%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;80;Calm;0;63%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy w/ showers;81;SE;7;87%

La Grange;Clear;83;S;5;82%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;84;ENE;5;55%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;75%

Laredo;Clear;88;SE;15;60%

Llano;Mostly clear;82;NNE;5;57%

Longview;Mostly clear;77;SE;3;77%

Lubbock;Partly cloudy;69;NE;9;73%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;76;N;3;87%

Mcallen;Clear;84;SSE;9;82%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;83;Calm;0;47%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;78;N;9;75%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;80%

Midland;Thunderstorms;71;E;18;81%

Midland Airpark;Thunderstorms;71;E;18;81%

Midlothian;Cloudy;77;NNW;3;71%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;1;84%

Mineral Wells;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;75%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;71;Calm;0;89%

Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;79;NW;3;78%

New Braunfels;Clear;79;SSW;6;76%

Odessa;Thunderstorms;75;NE;17;75%

Orange;Clear;81;S;5;91%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;85;S;8;85%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;82;E;10;59%

Pampa;Clear;64;N;6;80%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;63;Calm;0;82%

Paris;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%

Pecos;Cloudy;80;ENE;14;54%

Perryton;Clear;62;NW;5;86%

Plainview;Clear;67;NE;8;67%

Pleasanton;Clear;82;S;7;68%

Port Aransas;Mostly clear;84;S;7;84%

Port Isabel;Clear;83;SSE;9;84%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;82;SSE;7;88%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;82;W;10;70%

Robstown;Clear;81;SSE;6;88%

Rockport;Clear;84;S;9;79%

Rocksprings;Intermittent clouds;79;ESE;6;50%

San Angelo;Thunderstorms;75;E;5;78%

San Antonio;Mostly clear;82;SSE;8;69%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;83;SSE;6;58%

San Marcos;Clear;84;S;8;64%

Seminole;Cloudy;68;SSE;9;86%

Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;72;NNE;5;83%

Snyder;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;75;NE;8;63%

Sonora;Clear;82;ENE;5;47%

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;76;N;8;77%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;88%

Sweetwater;Clear;73;NE;3;94%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;3;55%

Terrell;Cloudy;77;NNE;3;73%

Tyler;Partly cloudy;77;NNW;4;73%

Uvalde;Clear;83;SE;7;55%

Vernon;Clear;72;NNE;5;85%

Victoria;Clear;80;SSE;6;91%

Waco;Partly cloudy;82;NW;5;48%

Weslaco;Clear;82;SE;9;86%

Wharton;Clear;78;Calm;0;87%

Wichita Falls;Clear;74;NNE;9;71%

Wink;Clear;79;ENE;15;59%

Zapata;Clear;84;SE;11;65%

