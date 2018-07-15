TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM CDT Sunday, July 15, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;78;S;12;73%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;77;S;6;61%
Alice;Cloudy;79;SSE;7;93%
Alpine;Sunny;68;S;8;71%
Amarillo;Sunny;72;S;9;72%
Angleton;Sunny;77;Calm;0;93%
Arlington;Sunny;79;S;7;78%
Austin;Cloudy;78;N;3;84%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;76;S;5;97%
Bay;Sunny;78;Calm;0;97%
Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;79;Calm;1;91%
Beeville;Cloudy;77;SSE;5;98%
Borger;Sunny;74;S;10;66%
Bowie;Sunny;76;SSE;6;79%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;80;SSW;7;65%
Brenham;Sunny;77;Calm;0;100%
Bridgeport;Sunny;80;S;5;69%
Brownsville;Cloudy;81;S;9;93%
Brownwood;Sunny;77;SSE;3;78%
Burnet;Sunny;77;S;3;84%
Canadian;Sunny;70;Calm;0;89%
Castroville;Cloudy;78;SSE;6;87%
Childress;Cloudy;79;SE;7;61%
Cleburne;Sunny;79;S;9;83%
College Station;Sunny;76;SSE;6;100%
Comanche;Sunny;77;Calm;6;81%
Conroe;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;79;SSE;7;100%
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;76;S;7;90%
Cotulla;Sunny;76;SE;7;93%
Dalhart;Sunny;63;S;9;83%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;82;S;8;73%
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;80;S;7;76%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;80;SSW;10;76%
Decatur;Sunny;80;S;7;71%
Del Rio;Cloudy;79;ESE;12;81%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;78;SE;10;82%
Denton;Sunny;77;S;5;81%
Dryden;Intermittent clouds;76;ESE;9;76%
Dumas;Sunny;67;S;8;77%
Edinburg;Cloudy;81;SE;8;83%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;6;65%
Ellington;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;94%
Falfurrias;Cloudy;79;SE;5;90%
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;77;S;5;82%
Fort Worth;Sunny;78;S;10;84%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;82;S;10;69%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;81;SSE;7;68%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;79;S;5;78%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;80%
Gainesville;Sunny;77;S;6;79%
Galveston;Partly sunny;82;SW;6;84%
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;79;S;7;78%
Georgetown;Sunny;79;S;6;81%
Giddings;Cloudy;71;SSW;3;95%
Gilmer;Sunny;76;S;3;95%
Graham;Sunny;79;SSE;5;74%
Granbury;Sunny;82;SE;6;69%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;79;S;7;78%
Greenville;Sunny;82;S;8;73%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;71;WSW;12;52%
Hamilton;Sunny;76;S;7;94%
Harlingen;Sunny;80;S;12;93%
Hearne;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;75;SSE;9;94%
Henderson;Sunny;76;Calm;0;92%
Hereford;Sunny;69;S;5;82%
Hillsboro;Sunny;78;SSE;7;88%
Hondo;Cloudy;80;SE;7;84%
Houston;Sunny;82;N;5;78%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;97%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;82;N;5;78%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;76;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Sunny;77;Calm;0;96%
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;97%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;87%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;100%
Huntsville;Sunny;77;S;6;93%
Ingleside;Cloudy;81;SSW;8;85%
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;77;SSW;3;93%
Jasper;Sunny;66;Calm;0;98%
Junction;Mostly sunny;77;Calm;0;81%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;77;SSE;7;88%
Kerrville;Cloudy;76;SSE;9;83%
Killeen;Partly sunny;77;S;5;82%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;79;S;7;83%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;79;SSE;7;93%
La Grange;Cloudy;78;S;3;100%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;78;S;5;86%
Lancaster;Sunny;78;S;6;83%
Laredo;Mostly sunny;79;SE;11;79%
Llano;Sunny;79;Calm;0;78%
Longview;Sunny;79;SSW;4;85%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;8;68%
Lufkin;Sunny;75;Calm;0;96%
Mcallen;Cloudy;82;SSE;12;90%
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;76;S;6;90%
Mckinney;Sunny;78;SSE;6;84%
Mesquite;Sunny;79;SSE;6;83%
Midland;Cloudy;80;SSE;7;59%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;80;SSE;7;59%
Midlothian;Sunny;77;S;3;91%
Mineola;Sunny;78;S;5;87%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;76;SE;8;79%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;77;Calm;0;86%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;75;SSW;3;97%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;78;S;6;90%
Odessa;Cloudy;78;S;9;53%
Orange;Sunny;78;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Cloudy;85;S;10;82%
Palestine;Sunny;76;SE;3;95%
Pampa;Sunny;75;S;10;63%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;73;Calm;0;64%
Paris;Sunny;76;SSE;6;90%
Pecos;Sunny;73;Calm;0;61%
Perryton;Sunny;72;SSE;9;73%
Plainview;Sunny;70;S;8;75%
Pleasanton;Cloudy;78;SSE;5;97%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;84;S;12;80%
Port Isabel;Intermittent clouds;83;SSE;9;87%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;82;SSE;5;87%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;8;88%
Robstown;Sunny;79;SSE;3;95%
Rockport;Partly sunny;84;S;8;79%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;74;SSE;10;86%
San Angelo;Sunny;77;S;8;73%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;79;S;6;84%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;80;S;8;87%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;75;S;5;94%
Seminole;Sunny;74;S;10;60%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;81;SSW;7;72%
Snyder;Partly Sunny w/ showers;73;Calm;0;84%
Sonora;Sunny;75;S;6;83%
Stephenville;Sunny;76;S;5;83%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;80;SSW;7;83%
Sweetwater;Sunny;79;SSW;12;58%
Temple;Partly sunny;77;S;5;88%
Terrell;Sunny;77;S;6;84%
Tyler;Sunny;78;SW;7;85%
Uvalde;Sunny;74;E;6;94%
Vernon;Sunny;82;S;5;59%
Victoria;Cloudy;79;SSE;6;91%
Waco;Sunny;80;S;9;78%
Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;79;SSE;9;88%
Wharton;Sunny;77;Calm;0;96%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;80;S;5;65%
Wink;Cloudy;73;ESE;8;70%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;8;79%
