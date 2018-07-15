TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM CDT Sunday, July 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly sunny;78;S;12;73%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;77;S;6;61%

Alice;Cloudy;79;SSE;7;93%

Alpine;Sunny;68;S;8;71%

Amarillo;Sunny;72;S;9;72%

Angleton;Sunny;77;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Sunny;79;S;7;78%

Austin;Cloudy;78;N;3;84%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;76;S;5;97%

Bay;Sunny;78;Calm;0;97%

Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;79;Calm;1;91%

Beeville;Cloudy;77;SSE;5;98%

Borger;Sunny;74;S;10;66%

Bowie;Sunny;76;SSE;6;79%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;80;SSW;7;65%

Brenham;Sunny;77;Calm;0;100%

Bridgeport;Sunny;80;S;5;69%

Brownsville;Cloudy;81;S;9;93%

Brownwood;Sunny;77;SSE;3;78%

Burnet;Sunny;77;S;3;84%

Canadian;Sunny;70;Calm;0;89%

Castroville;Cloudy;78;SSE;6;87%

Childress;Cloudy;79;SE;7;61%

Cleburne;Sunny;79;S;9;83%

College Station;Sunny;76;SSE;6;100%

Comanche;Sunny;77;Calm;6;81%

Conroe;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;79;SSE;7;100%

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;76;S;7;90%

Cotulla;Sunny;76;SE;7;93%

Dalhart;Sunny;63;S;9;83%

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;82;S;8;73%

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;80;S;7;76%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;80;SSW;10;76%

Decatur;Sunny;80;S;7;71%

Del Rio;Cloudy;79;ESE;12;81%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;78;SE;10;82%

Denton;Sunny;77;S;5;81%

Dryden;Intermittent clouds;76;ESE;9;76%

Dumas;Sunny;67;S;8;77%

Edinburg;Cloudy;81;SE;8;83%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;6;65%

Ellington;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;94%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;79;SE;5;90%

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;77;S;5;82%

Fort Worth;Sunny;78;S;10;84%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;82;S;10;69%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;81;SSE;7;68%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;79;S;5;78%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;80%

Gainesville;Sunny;77;S;6;79%

Galveston;Partly sunny;82;SW;6;84%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;79;S;7;78%

Georgetown;Sunny;79;S;6;81%

Giddings;Cloudy;71;SSW;3;95%

Gilmer;Sunny;76;S;3;95%

Graham;Sunny;79;SSE;5;74%

Granbury;Sunny;82;SE;6;69%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;79;S;7;78%

Greenville;Sunny;82;S;8;73%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;71;WSW;12;52%

Hamilton;Sunny;76;S;7;94%

Harlingen;Sunny;80;S;12;93%

Hearne;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;75;SSE;9;94%

Henderson;Sunny;76;Calm;0;92%

Hereford;Sunny;69;S;5;82%

Hillsboro;Sunny;78;SSE;7;88%

Hondo;Cloudy;80;SE;7;84%

Houston;Sunny;82;N;5;78%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;97%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;82;N;5;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;76;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Sunny;77;Calm;0;96%

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;97%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;100%

Huntsville;Sunny;77;S;6;93%

Ingleside;Cloudy;81;SSW;8;85%

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;77;SSW;3;93%

Jasper;Sunny;66;Calm;0;98%

Junction;Mostly sunny;77;Calm;0;81%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;77;SSE;7;88%

Kerrville;Cloudy;76;SSE;9;83%

Killeen;Partly sunny;77;S;5;82%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;79;S;7;83%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;79;SSE;7;93%

La Grange;Cloudy;78;S;3;100%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;78;S;5;86%

Lancaster;Sunny;78;S;6;83%

Laredo;Mostly sunny;79;SE;11;79%

Llano;Sunny;79;Calm;0;78%

Longview;Sunny;79;SSW;4;85%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;8;68%

Lufkin;Sunny;75;Calm;0;96%

Mcallen;Cloudy;82;SSE;12;90%

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;76;S;6;90%

Mckinney;Sunny;78;SSE;6;84%

Mesquite;Sunny;79;SSE;6;83%

Midland;Cloudy;80;SSE;7;59%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;80;SSE;7;59%

Midlothian;Sunny;77;S;3;91%

Mineola;Sunny;78;S;5;87%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;76;SE;8;79%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;77;Calm;0;86%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;75;SSW;3;97%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;78;S;6;90%

Odessa;Cloudy;78;S;9;53%

Orange;Sunny;78;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Cloudy;85;S;10;82%

Palestine;Sunny;76;SE;3;95%

Pampa;Sunny;75;S;10;63%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;73;Calm;0;64%

Paris;Sunny;76;SSE;6;90%

Pecos;Sunny;73;Calm;0;61%

Perryton;Sunny;72;SSE;9;73%

Plainview;Sunny;70;S;8;75%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;78;SSE;5;97%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;84;S;12;80%

Port Isabel;Intermittent clouds;83;SSE;9;87%

Port Lavaca;Sunny;82;SSE;5;87%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;8;88%

Robstown;Sunny;79;SSE;3;95%

Rockport;Partly sunny;84;S;8;79%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;74;SSE;10;86%

San Angelo;Sunny;77;S;8;73%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;79;S;6;84%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;80;S;8;87%

San Marcos;Partly sunny;75;S;5;94%

Seminole;Sunny;74;S;10;60%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;81;SSW;7;72%

Snyder;Partly Sunny w/ showers;73;Calm;0;84%

Sonora;Sunny;75;S;6;83%

Stephenville;Sunny;76;S;5;83%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;80;SSW;7;83%

Sweetwater;Sunny;79;SSW;12;58%

Temple;Partly sunny;77;S;5;88%

Terrell;Sunny;77;S;6;84%

Tyler;Sunny;78;SW;7;85%

Uvalde;Sunny;74;E;6;94%

Vernon;Sunny;82;S;5;59%

Victoria;Cloudy;79;SSE;6;91%

Waco;Sunny;80;S;9;78%

Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;79;SSE;9;88%

Wharton;Sunny;77;Calm;0;96%

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;80;S;5;65%

Wink;Cloudy;73;ESE;8;70%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;8;79%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather