TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Tuesday, July 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;87;S;10;54%
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;88;NNW;16;45%
Alice;Cloudy;90;SSE;7;57%
Alpine;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;76%
Amarillo;Partly sunny;87;SSW;7;41%
Angleton;Cloudy;88;S;7;62%
Arlington;Sunny;88;WSW;3;54%
Austin;Sunny;88;N;3;54%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;87;N;7;58%
Bay;Cloudy;89;S;7;64%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;89;Calm;1;61%
Beeville;Partly sunny;89;SE;6;66%
Borger;Partly sunny;90;W;7;32%
Bowie;Partly sunny;88;N;3;53%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;91;Calm;0;40%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;87;Calm;0;61%
Bridgeport;Partly sunny w/ showers;89;SSE;3;43%
Brownsville;Partly sunny;92;E;17;59%
Brownwood;Sunny;89;S;6;43%
Burnet;Sunny;90;N;6;44%
Canadian;Partly sunny;88;Calm;0;44%
Castroville;Partly sunny;89;SSE;5;47%
Childress;Sunny;91;E;6;43%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;91;SW;8;45%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;87;SW;9;62%
Comanche;Sunny;88;WSW;13;46%
Conroe;Sunny;88;Calm;0;60%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;89;SSE;10;69%
Corsicana;Cloudy;90;WSW;8;51%
Cotulla;Partly sunny;90;SSE;12;53%
Dalhart;Partly sunny;87;SW;8;31%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;95;N;5;45%
Dallas Redbird;Thunderstorms;89;Calm;0;52%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;89;SSW;6;49%
Decatur;Partly sunny;91;Calm;0;45%
Del Rio;Sunny;88;SE;13;51%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;85;S;8;56%
Denton;Cloudy;91;N;3;48%
Dryden;Partly sunny;86;E;7;54%
Dumas;Sunny;85;ESE;3;34%
Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;93;ESE;11;50%
El Paso;Intermittent clouds;82;SE;5;48%
Ellington;Partly sunny;90;S;3;48%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;91;SE;8;53%
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;89;SSW;7;48%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;88;NNW;6;54%
Fort Worth Alliance;Thunderstorms;88;S;14;56%
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;90;W;6;46%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;93;W;3;40%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;85;SSW;9;44%
Gainesville;Partly sunny;89;ENE;3;53%
Galveston;Partly sunny;87;SSE;9;71%
Gatesville;Cloudy;90;N;7;48%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;86;SW;6;65%
Giddings;Partly sunny;83;SSW;3;65%
Gilmer;Thunderstorms;84;WSW;5;76%
Graham;Sunny;91;Calm;0;45%
Granbury;Cloudy;87;N;6;55%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;88;WSW;3;54%
Greenville;Sunny;90;Calm;0;51%
Guadalupe Pass;Intermittent clouds;72;NE;9;65%
Hamilton;Sunny;90;W;8;42%
Harlingen;Cloudy;89;SE;12;64%
Hearne;Sunny;86;SSE;6;61%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;87;Calm;0;53%
Henderson;Partly sunny w/ showers;87;SSW;6;63%
Hereford;Sunny;87;WSW;5;33%
Hillsboro;Cloudy;89;WNW;7;51%
Hondo;Partly sunny;89;Calm;0;52%
Houston;Partly sunny;93;Calm;0;46%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;90;Calm;0;58%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;93;Calm;0;46%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;88;E;3;63%
Houston Clover;Sunny;90;Calm;0;53%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;89;Calm;0;56%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;91;ESE;3;51%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;91;N;3;56%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;87;N;5;60%
Ingleside;Cloudy;88;SSE;9;67%
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;84;WSW;5;72%
Jasper;Partly sunny;87;SSW;3;67%
Junction;Sunny;90;N;6;30%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;86;SSE;5;58%
Kerrville;Sunny;85;S;12;52%
Killeen;Partly sunny;89;SSW;7;48%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;93;S;8;39%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;88;SE;13;62%
La Grange;Partly sunny;89;S;3;64%
Lago Vista;Sunny;88;S;5;55%
Lancaster;Thunderstorms;82;S;14;70%
Laredo;Partly sunny;88;SSE;10;54%
Llano;Sunny;90;Calm;0;42%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;85;WSW;6;71%
Lubbock;Partly sunny;84;SE;2;49%
Lufkin;Cloudy;86;N;6;64%
Mcallen;Sunny;94;SE;13;51%
Mcgregor;Sunny;92;N;3;45%
Mckinney;Partly sunny;90;S;5;53%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;90;SW;7;48%
Midland;Cloudy;87;SSE;6;53%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;87;SSE;6;53%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;91;WNW;7;50%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;5;70%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storms;75;E;9;87%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;88;W;3;49%
Nacogdoches;Intermittent clouds;85;W;5;69%
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;89;S;10;51%
Odessa;Partly sunny;80;SSE;9;61%
Orange;Partly sunny;88;SW;3;63%
Palacios;Partly sunny;89;S;9;67%
Palestine;Cloudy;87;S;6;64%
Pampa;Sunny;88;SSW;3;33%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;88;Calm;0;32%
Paris;Partly sunny;87;N;5;58%
Pecos;Partly sunny;81;NNE;5;59%
Perryton;Partly sunny;92;SE;7;29%
Plainview;Sunny;84;E;5;43%
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;91;S;5;46%
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;87;ESE;8;69%
Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;88;ESE;11;65%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;91;E;12;65%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;85;SSW;6;65%
Robstown;Partly sunny;88;SE;3;62%
Rockport;Sunny;89;ESE;10;67%
Rocksprings;Sunny;84;SSE;11;50%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;86;S;9;42%
San Antonio;Partly sunny;89;SE;6;60%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;88;Calm;0;58%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;87;SSW;9;62%
Seminole;Sunny;76;SW;3;69%
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;86;N;3;62%
Snyder;Partly sunny;82;SSW;8;58%
Sonora;Sunny;84;S;8;39%
Stephenville;Sunny;88;W;7;45%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;87;Calm;0;56%
Sweetwater;Partly sunny w/ showers;85;SW;13;51%
Temple;Sunny;92;S;8;46%
Terrell;Cloudy;89;SE;6;52%
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;84;N;6;69%
Uvalde;Sunny;88;S;6;47%
Vernon;Sunny;93;SSW;3;39%
Victoria;Intermittent clouds;90;ESE;5;64%
Waco;Sunny;95;S;8;38%
Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;89;ESE;11;59%
Wharton;Partly sunny;89;SSE;3;53%
Wichita Falls;Cloudy;90;SE;8;48%
Wink;Sunny;80;SE;6;61%
Zapata;Intermittent clouds;91;ESE;9;46%
