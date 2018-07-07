TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM CDT Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly sunny;81;N;6;64%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;59%

Alice;Partly sunny;84;NE;8;69%

Alpine;Sunny;73;N;5;64%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;80;N;1;61%

Angleton;Partly sunny;84;N;7;71%

Arlington;Sunny;84;NNE;7;54%

Austin;Rain;75;NNE;7;90%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;80;N;12;76%

Bay;Cloudy;85;ENE;3;73%

Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;86;NE;5;73%

Beeville;Cloudy;80;NE;6;77%

Borger;Sunny;81;N;6;53%

Bowie;Sunny;81;Calm;0;71%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;83;N;5;60%

Brenham;Partly sunny;86;N;3;69%

Bridgeport;Sunny;84;ENE;5;59%

Brownsville;Cloudy;86;Calm;0;64%

Brownwood;Partly sunny;88;N;3;48%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;87;N;6;52%

Canadian;Sunny;77;SE;3;82%

Castroville;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;80%

Childress;Sunny;82;Calm;0;59%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;61%

College Station;Partly sunny;86;N;5;71%

Comanche;Sunny;85;ENE;8;61%

Conroe;Sunny;86;N;5;69%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;81;N;10;87%

Corsicana;Sunny;83;E;6;71%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;84;ENE;8;66%

Dalhart;Sunny;79;S;12;53%

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;87;E;5;60%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;87;NE;5;56%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;87;E;9;56%

Decatur;Sunny;84;NE;3;61%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;83;E;5;69%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;71%

Denton;Sunny;87;E;8;56%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;79;NNE;5;63%

Dumas;Sunny;73;SSE;8;71%

Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;86;Calm;1;64%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;9;47%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;88;NNE;6;70%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;83;Calm;0;69%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;82;Calm;0;68%

Fort Worth;Sunny;85;N;3;62%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;86;E;7;58%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;84;ENE;6;56%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;86;Calm;0;54%

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;83;NNE;6;55%

Gainesville;Sunny;83;NE;8;68%

Galveston;Partly sunny;85;E;6;76%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;86;NE;7;61%

Georgetown;Cloudy;80;ESE;6;78%

Giddings;Partly sunny;81;N;9;73%

Gilmer;Partly sunny w/ showers;83;NE;8;63%

Graham;Sunny;83;Calm;0;63%

Granbury;Sunny;86;E;5;58%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;84;NNE;7;54%

Greenville;Partly sunny;86;E;6;58%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;71;NE;20;68%

Hamilton;Sunny;81;Calm;0;69%

Harlingen;Partly sunny;85;Calm;0;69%

Hearne;Cloudy;81;NNW;5;79%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;83;ENE;9;61%

Henderson;Sunny;82;NE;8;72%

Hereford;Sunny;77;S;3;63%

Hillsboro;Sunny;84;NNE;5;67%

Hondo;Cloudy;83;N;3;65%

Houston;Sunny;84;N;5;69%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;87;NNE;6;69%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;84;N;5;69%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;85;ENE;7;73%

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;86;NE;8;69%

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;86;ENE;6;64%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;88;N;3;65%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;87;ENE;6;64%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;86;N;3;71%

Ingleside;Cloudy;82;NE;13;77%

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;84;ENE;6;71%

Jasper;Partly sunny;83;Calm;0;77%

Junction;Sunny;82;ESE;5;69%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;81;N;7;76%

Kerrville;Cloudy;84;E;3;56%

Killeen;Cloudy;82;Calm;0;68%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;82;NNE;6;71%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;85;N;7;71%

La Grange;Partly sunny;87;N;5;67%

Lago Vista;Rain;76;E;3;92%

Lancaster;Sunny;82;Calm;0;71%

Laredo;Intermittent clouds;81;Calm;0;73%

Llano;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;69%

Longview;Mostly sunny;84;ENE;6;65%

Lubbock;Intermittent clouds;78;ESE;7;65%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;86;N;6;66%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;86;N;6;66%

Mcgregor;Sunny;83;NE;6;69%

Mckinney;Sunny;84;ENE;6;66%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;84;NNE;3;88%

Midland;Cloudy;78;E;8;68%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;78;E;8;68%

Midlothian;Sunny;84;NE;6;64%

Mineola;Sunny;84;E;5;67%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;85;ESE;3;58%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;83;NE;6;62%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;81;E;8;78%

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;88;NE;13;60%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;8;76%

Orange;Partly sunny;85;N;3;77%

Palacios;Partly sunny;86;NE;6;71%

Palestine;Sunny;85;NE;8;63%

Pampa;Sunny;78;S;6;61%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;79;Calm;0;60%

Paris;Sunny;81;E;9;68%

Pecos;Sunny;79;Calm;0;63%

Perryton;Sunny;80;S;9;64%

Plainview;Sunny;73;Calm;0;75%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;84;NE;3;59%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;83;N;6;76%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;80;Calm;1;85%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;87;ENE;8;67%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;82;NNW;3;75%

Robstown;Cloudy;81;NNE;7;80%

Rockport;Sunny;82;NNE;13;73%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;82;N;1;66%

San Angelo;Partly sunny;84;NE;9;52%

San Antonio;Intermittent clouds;86;N;4;70%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;88;N;3;58%

San Marcos;Partly sunny;87;NNE;8;64%

Seminole;Partly sunny;75;E;6;69%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;84;ENE;5;68%

Snyder;Sunny;77;E;5;68%

Sonora;Sunny;81;Calm;0;65%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;81;NNW;6;71%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;85;E;10;57%

Sweetwater;Sunny;77;Calm;0;73%

Temple;Partly sunny;86;ENE;6;64%

Terrell;Sunny;87;NE;8;54%

Tyler;Sunny;84;ENE;7;70%

Uvalde;Sunny;85;ENE;5;56%

Vernon;Sunny;83;Calm;0;57%

Victoria;Intermittent clouds;84;NE;7;72%

Waco;Partly sunny;87;N;7;58%

Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;84;NW;1;72%

Wharton;Partly sunny;83;NE;5;69%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;84;E;8;55%

Wink;Partly sunny;80;ESE;7;61%

Zapata;Intermittent clouds;84;Calm;0;56%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather