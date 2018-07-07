TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM CDT Saturday, July 7, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;81;N;6;64%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;59%
Alice;Partly sunny;84;NE;8;69%
Alpine;Sunny;73;N;5;64%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;80;N;1;61%
Angleton;Partly sunny;84;N;7;71%
Arlington;Sunny;84;NNE;7;54%
Austin;Rain;75;NNE;7;90%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;80;N;12;76%
Bay;Cloudy;85;ENE;3;73%
Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;86;NE;5;73%
Beeville;Cloudy;80;NE;6;77%
Borger;Sunny;81;N;6;53%
Bowie;Sunny;81;Calm;0;71%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;83;N;5;60%
Brenham;Partly sunny;86;N;3;69%
Bridgeport;Sunny;84;ENE;5;59%
Brownsville;Cloudy;86;Calm;0;64%
Brownwood;Partly sunny;88;N;3;48%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;87;N;6;52%
Canadian;Sunny;77;SE;3;82%
Castroville;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;80%
Childress;Sunny;82;Calm;0;59%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;61%
College Station;Partly sunny;86;N;5;71%
Comanche;Sunny;85;ENE;8;61%
Conroe;Sunny;86;N;5;69%
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;81;N;10;87%
Corsicana;Sunny;83;E;6;71%
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;84;ENE;8;66%
Dalhart;Sunny;79;S;12;53%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;87;E;5;60%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;87;NE;5;56%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;87;E;9;56%
Decatur;Sunny;84;NE;3;61%
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;83;E;5;69%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;71%
Denton;Sunny;87;E;8;56%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;79;NNE;5;63%
Dumas;Sunny;73;SSE;8;71%
Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;86;Calm;1;64%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;9;47%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;88;NNE;6;70%
Falfurrias;Cloudy;83;Calm;0;69%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;82;Calm;0;68%
Fort Worth;Sunny;85;N;3;62%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;86;E;7;58%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;84;ENE;6;56%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;86;Calm;0;54%
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;83;NNE;6;55%
Gainesville;Sunny;83;NE;8;68%
Galveston;Partly sunny;85;E;6;76%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;86;NE;7;61%
Georgetown;Cloudy;80;ESE;6;78%
Giddings;Partly sunny;81;N;9;73%
Gilmer;Partly sunny w/ showers;83;NE;8;63%
Graham;Sunny;83;Calm;0;63%
Granbury;Sunny;86;E;5;58%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;84;NNE;7;54%
Greenville;Partly sunny;86;E;6;58%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;71;NE;20;68%
Hamilton;Sunny;81;Calm;0;69%
Harlingen;Partly sunny;85;Calm;0;69%
Hearne;Cloudy;81;NNW;5;79%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;83;ENE;9;61%
Henderson;Sunny;82;NE;8;72%
Hereford;Sunny;77;S;3;63%
Hillsboro;Sunny;84;NNE;5;67%
Hondo;Cloudy;83;N;3;65%
Houston;Sunny;84;N;5;69%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;87;NNE;6;69%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;84;N;5;69%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;85;ENE;7;73%
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;86;NE;8;69%
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;86;ENE;6;64%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;88;N;3;65%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;87;ENE;6;64%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;86;N;3;71%
Ingleside;Cloudy;82;NE;13;77%
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;84;ENE;6;71%
Jasper;Partly sunny;83;Calm;0;77%
Junction;Sunny;82;ESE;5;69%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;81;N;7;76%
Kerrville;Cloudy;84;E;3;56%
Killeen;Cloudy;82;Calm;0;68%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;82;NNE;6;71%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;85;N;7;71%
La Grange;Partly sunny;87;N;5;67%
Lago Vista;Rain;76;E;3;92%
Lancaster;Sunny;82;Calm;0;71%
Laredo;Intermittent clouds;81;Calm;0;73%
Llano;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;69%
Longview;Mostly sunny;84;ENE;6;65%
Lubbock;Intermittent clouds;78;ESE;7;65%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;86;N;6;66%
Mcallen;Partly sunny;86;N;6;66%
Mcgregor;Sunny;83;NE;6;69%
Mckinney;Sunny;84;ENE;6;66%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;84;NNE;3;88%
Midland;Cloudy;78;E;8;68%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;78;E;8;68%
Midlothian;Sunny;84;NE;6;64%
Mineola;Sunny;84;E;5;67%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;85;ESE;3;58%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;83;NE;6;62%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;81;E;8;78%
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;88;NE;13;60%
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;8;76%
Orange;Partly sunny;85;N;3;77%
Palacios;Partly sunny;86;NE;6;71%
Palestine;Sunny;85;NE;8;63%
Pampa;Sunny;78;S;6;61%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;79;Calm;0;60%
Paris;Sunny;81;E;9;68%
Pecos;Sunny;79;Calm;0;63%
Perryton;Sunny;80;S;9;64%
Plainview;Sunny;73;Calm;0;75%
Pleasanton;Cloudy;84;NE;3;59%
Port Aransas;Cloudy;83;N;6;76%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;80;Calm;1;85%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;87;ENE;8;67%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;82;NNW;3;75%
Robstown;Cloudy;81;NNE;7;80%
Rockport;Sunny;82;NNE;13;73%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;82;N;1;66%
San Angelo;Partly sunny;84;NE;9;52%
San Antonio;Intermittent clouds;86;N;4;70%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;88;N;3;58%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;87;NNE;8;64%
Seminole;Partly sunny;75;E;6;69%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;84;ENE;5;68%
Snyder;Sunny;77;E;5;68%
Sonora;Sunny;81;Calm;0;65%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;81;NNW;6;71%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;85;E;10;57%
Sweetwater;Sunny;77;Calm;0;73%
Temple;Partly sunny;86;ENE;6;64%
Terrell;Sunny;87;NE;8;54%
Tyler;Sunny;84;ENE;7;70%
Uvalde;Sunny;85;ENE;5;56%
Vernon;Sunny;83;Calm;0;57%
Victoria;Intermittent clouds;84;NE;7;72%
Waco;Partly sunny;87;N;7;58%
Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;84;NW;1;72%
Wharton;Partly sunny;83;NE;5;69%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;84;E;8;55%
Wink;Partly sunny;80;ESE;7;61%
Zapata;Intermittent clouds;84;Calm;0;56%
