Updated 5:03 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
TX Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM CDT Sunday, June 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;93;SSW;14;39%
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;93;SSE;17;35%
Alice;Partly sunny;100;SSE;21;30%
Alpine;Sunny;91;NW;6;23%
Amarillo;Sunny;95;SSW;16;22%
Angleton;Sunny;91;S;15;56%
Arlington;Sunny;97;S;9;31%
Austin;Partly sunny;99;N;5;31%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;98;SSE;12;32%
Bay;Partly sunny;92;S;16;54%
Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;88;S;12;59%
Beeville;Partly sunny;96;SSE;17;43%
Borger;Partly sunny;99;S;14;18%
Bowie;Sunny;93;ESE;7;46%
Breckenridge;Sunny;96;S;13;32%
Brenham;Partly sunny;96;S;13;37%
Bridgeport;Sunny;96;SSW;8;34%
Brownsville;Cloudy;94;SSE;26;53%
Brownwood;Partly Sunny w/ showers;95;SSW;14;34%
Burnet;Partly sunny;93;S;10;36%
Canadian;Sunny;100;SSW;20;23%
Castroville;Partly sunny;96;S;13;30%
Childress;Sunny;94;S;20;35%
Cleburne;Sunny;95;S;14;38%
College Station;Partly sunny;95;SSE;18;40%
Comanche;Partly sunny;96;S;15;35%
Conroe;Partly sunny;96;SSW;14;36%
Corpus Christi;Intermittent clouds;92;SSE;26;51%
Corsicana;Sunny;94;SSE;8;43%
Cotulla;Partly sunny;98;S;12;30%
Dalhart;Sunny;96;SSW;15;15%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;95;SW;9;42%
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;98;SSE;12;35%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;94;S;15;43%
Decatur;Sunny;95;SSE;10;40%
Del Rio;Sunny;98;SSE;16;34%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;97;SSE;17;37%
Denton;Sunny;92;SE;12;48%
Dryden;Mostly sunny;98;SE;9;28%
Dumas;Sunny;95;SSE;17;17%
Edinburg;Partly sunny;98;SSE;20;40%
El Paso;Partly sunny;98;WNW;9;16%
Ellington;Partly sunny;91;S;15;48%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;98;S;16;34%
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;93;SW;16;35%
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;98;SSE;16;37%
Fort Worth Alliance;Intermittent clouds;95;S;14;39%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;97;SSW;14;34%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;99;SSE;13;32%
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;93;S;15;29%
Gainesville;Partly sunny;89;SSE;8;53%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;89;S;17;64%
Gatesville;Sunny;95;S;15;33%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;94;S;15;39%
Giddings;Partly sunny;94;S;12;37%
Gilmer;Partly sunny;92;SSW;7;46%
Graham;Partly sunny;95;SSE;10;37%
Granbury;Partly sunny;98;SSE;14;30%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;97;S;9;31%
Greenville;Partly sunny;95;SSW;9;36%
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;94;WSW;22;15%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;95;S;14;32%
Harlingen;Cloudy;95;S;25;46%
Hearne;Partly sunny;94;S;9;40%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;96;S;14;29%
Henderson;Partly sunny;95;WSW;3;41%
Hereford;Sunny;97;SW;12;15%
Hillsboro;Cloudy;96;S;15;40%
Hondo;Partly sunny;96;SE;15;38%
Houston;Partly sunny;93;S;13;49%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;91;S;13;53%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;92;S;13;52%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;90;SSE;7;57%
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;92;SSW;13;50%
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;93;SSW;15;43%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;95;SSW;10;43%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;95;S;15;43%
Huntsville;Sunny;95;S;14;39%
Ingleside;Sunny;91;S;20;57%
Jacksonville;Intermittent clouds;94;SW;8;46%
Jasper;Sunny;87;SSE;7;65%
Junction;Sunny;93;S;14;34%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;96;SSE;20;33%
Kerrville;Sunny;93;S;15;34%
Killeen;Partly sunny;93;SW;16;35%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;94;S;17;39%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;99;SE;20;43%
La Grange;Partly sunny;98;SSE;17;38%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;94;SSE;6;32%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;96;S;12;40%
Laredo;Mostly sunny;97;SSE;14;34%
Llano;Sunny;99;SSW;12;28%
Longview;Intermittent clouds;94;WSW;7;47%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;94;SSW;13;27%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;93;S;12;46%
Mcallen;Partly sunny;99;SE;24;44%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;96;S;18;36%
Mckinney;Partly sunny;93;S;12;48%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;93;SSE;10;40%
Midland;Intermittent clouds;99;S;3;21%
Midland Airpark;Intermittent clouds;99;S;3;21%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;95;SSW;13;38%
Mineola;Partly sunny;92;SW;8;47%
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;97;S;14;33%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;92;Calm;0;49%
Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;75;ENE;9;88%
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;98;SSE;18;32%
Odessa;Cloudy;96;SW;12;25%
Orange;Sunny;89;S;12;63%
Palacios;Partly sunny;90;SSE;16;65%
Palestine;Partly sunny;95;SSW;13;42%
Pampa;Sunny;97;S;17;18%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;100;SSW;20;14%
Paris;Cloudy;90;S;7;58%
Pecos;Sunny;96;WSW;8;18%
Perryton;Sunny;101;SSW;22;14%
Plainview;Partly sunny w/ showers;90;W;10;26%
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;99;S;14;27%
Port Aransas;Sunny;89;SE;17;66%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;88;SSE;24;55%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;91;S;17;50%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;96;S;13;34%
Robstown;Partly sunny;92;SSE;21;52%
Rockport;Sunny;89;SSE;16;62%
Rocksprings;Sunny;92;SE;14;34%
San Angelo;Sunny;97;S;8;30%
San Antonio;Partly sunny;97;SSE;13;37%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;100;SE;15;32%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;95;SSE;16;38%
Seminole;Partly sunny;97;WSW;8;16%
Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;92;S;12;51%
Snyder;Sunny;94;S;15;30%
Sonora;Sunny;93;S;8;31%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;94;S;13;33%
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;93;S;7;43%
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;94;SSE;15;29%
Temple;Partly sunny;95;SSE;20;38%
Terrell;Partly sunny;94;SSW;12;43%
Tyler;Intermittent clouds;89;SSW;9;55%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;96;SSE;10;33%
Vernon;Sunny;100;S;14;28%
Victoria;Intermittent clouds;94;S;19;48%
Waco;Sunny;98;S;15;32%
Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;96;SSE;22;46%
Wharton;Sunny;92;S;17;40%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;95;SE;16;44%
Wink;Cloudy;97;W;15;20%
Zapata;Partly sunny;99;SSE;18;26%
