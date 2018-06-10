TX Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM CDT Sunday, June 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly sunny;93;SSW;14;39%

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;93;SSE;17;35%

Alice;Partly sunny;100;SSE;21;30%

Alpine;Sunny;91;NW;6;23%

Amarillo;Sunny;95;SSW;16;22%

Angleton;Sunny;91;S;15;56%

Arlington;Sunny;97;S;9;31%

Austin;Partly sunny;99;N;5;31%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;98;SSE;12;32%

Bay;Partly sunny;92;S;16;54%

Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;88;S;12;59%

Beeville;Partly sunny;96;SSE;17;43%

Borger;Partly sunny;99;S;14;18%

Bowie;Sunny;93;ESE;7;46%

Breckenridge;Sunny;96;S;13;32%

Brenham;Partly sunny;96;S;13;37%

Bridgeport;Sunny;96;SSW;8;34%

Brownsville;Cloudy;94;SSE;26;53%

Brownwood;Partly Sunny w/ showers;95;SSW;14;34%

Burnet;Partly sunny;93;S;10;36%

Canadian;Sunny;100;SSW;20;23%

Castroville;Partly sunny;96;S;13;30%

Childress;Sunny;94;S;20;35%

Cleburne;Sunny;95;S;14;38%

College Station;Partly sunny;95;SSE;18;40%

Comanche;Partly sunny;96;S;15;35%

Conroe;Partly sunny;96;SSW;14;36%

Corpus Christi;Intermittent clouds;92;SSE;26;51%

Corsicana;Sunny;94;SSE;8;43%

Cotulla;Partly sunny;98;S;12;30%

Dalhart;Sunny;96;SSW;15;15%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;95;SW;9;42%

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;98;SSE;12;35%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;94;S;15;43%

Decatur;Sunny;95;SSE;10;40%

Del Rio;Sunny;98;SSE;16;34%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;97;SSE;17;37%

Denton;Sunny;92;SE;12;48%

Dryden;Mostly sunny;98;SE;9;28%

Dumas;Sunny;95;SSE;17;17%

Edinburg;Partly sunny;98;SSE;20;40%

El Paso;Partly sunny;98;WNW;9;16%

Ellington;Partly sunny;91;S;15;48%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;98;S;16;34%

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;93;SW;16;35%

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;98;SSE;16;37%

Fort Worth Alliance;Intermittent clouds;95;S;14;39%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;97;SSW;14;34%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;99;SSE;13;32%

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;93;S;15;29%

Gainesville;Partly sunny;89;SSE;8;53%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;89;S;17;64%

Gatesville;Sunny;95;S;15;33%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;94;S;15;39%

Giddings;Partly sunny;94;S;12;37%

Gilmer;Partly sunny;92;SSW;7;46%

Graham;Partly sunny;95;SSE;10;37%

Granbury;Partly sunny;98;SSE;14;30%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;97;S;9;31%

Greenville;Partly sunny;95;SSW;9;36%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;94;WSW;22;15%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;95;S;14;32%

Harlingen;Cloudy;95;S;25;46%

Hearne;Partly sunny;94;S;9;40%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;96;S;14;29%

Henderson;Partly sunny;95;WSW;3;41%

Hereford;Sunny;97;SW;12;15%

Hillsboro;Cloudy;96;S;15;40%

Hondo;Partly sunny;96;SE;15;38%

Houston;Partly sunny;93;S;13;49%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;91;S;13;53%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;92;S;13;52%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;90;SSE;7;57%

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;92;SSW;13;50%

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;93;SSW;15;43%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;95;SSW;10;43%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;95;S;15;43%

Huntsville;Sunny;95;S;14;39%

Ingleside;Sunny;91;S;20;57%

Jacksonville;Intermittent clouds;94;SW;8;46%

Jasper;Sunny;87;SSE;7;65%

Junction;Sunny;93;S;14;34%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;96;SSE;20;33%

Kerrville;Sunny;93;S;15;34%

Killeen;Partly sunny;93;SW;16;35%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;94;S;17;39%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;99;SE;20;43%

La Grange;Partly sunny;98;SSE;17;38%

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;94;SSE;6;32%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;96;S;12;40%

Laredo;Mostly sunny;97;SSE;14;34%

Llano;Sunny;99;SSW;12;28%

Longview;Intermittent clouds;94;WSW;7;47%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;94;SSW;13;27%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;93;S;12;46%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;99;SE;24;44%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;96;S;18;36%

Mckinney;Partly sunny;93;S;12;48%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;93;SSE;10;40%

Midland;Intermittent clouds;99;S;3;21%

Midland Airpark;Intermittent clouds;99;S;3;21%

Midlothian;Partly sunny;95;SSW;13;38%

Mineola;Partly sunny;92;SW;8;47%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;97;S;14;33%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;92;Calm;0;49%

Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;75;ENE;9;88%

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;98;SSE;18;32%

Odessa;Cloudy;96;SW;12;25%

Orange;Sunny;89;S;12;63%

Palacios;Partly sunny;90;SSE;16;65%

Palestine;Partly sunny;95;SSW;13;42%

Pampa;Sunny;97;S;17;18%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;100;SSW;20;14%

Paris;Cloudy;90;S;7;58%

Pecos;Sunny;96;WSW;8;18%

Perryton;Sunny;101;SSW;22;14%

Plainview;Partly sunny w/ showers;90;W;10;26%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;99;S;14;27%

Port Aransas;Sunny;89;SE;17;66%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;88;SSE;24;55%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;91;S;17;50%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;96;S;13;34%

Robstown;Partly sunny;92;SSE;21;52%

Rockport;Sunny;89;SSE;16;62%

Rocksprings;Sunny;92;SE;14;34%

San Angelo;Sunny;97;S;8;30%

San Antonio;Partly sunny;97;SSE;13;37%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;100;SE;15;32%

San Marcos;Partly sunny;95;SSE;16;38%

Seminole;Partly sunny;97;WSW;8;16%

Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;92;S;12;51%

Snyder;Sunny;94;S;15;30%

Sonora;Sunny;93;S;8;31%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;94;S;13;33%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;93;S;7;43%

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;94;SSE;15;29%

Temple;Partly sunny;95;SSE;20;38%

Terrell;Partly sunny;94;SSW;12;43%

Tyler;Intermittent clouds;89;SSW;9;55%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;96;SSE;10;33%

Vernon;Sunny;100;S;14;28%

Victoria;Intermittent clouds;94;S;19;48%

Waco;Sunny;98;S;15;32%

Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;96;SSE;22;46%

Wharton;Sunny;92;S;17;40%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;95;SE;16;44%

Wink;Cloudy;97;W;15;20%

Zapata;Partly sunny;99;SSE;18;26%

