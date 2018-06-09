TX Current Conditions
Updated 1:03 pm, Saturday, June 9, 2018
TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM CDT Saturday, June 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;87;S;12;47%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;86;S;20;48%
Alice;Partly sunny;93;SE;15;45%
Alpine;Sunny;84;S;9;33%
Amarillo;Sunny;89;SW;13;33%
Angleton;Partly sunny;92;S;10;53%
Arlington;Sunny;86;SSE;7;51%
Austin;Partly sunny;91;N;6;46%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;92;S;10;45%
Bay;Partly sunny;90;S;12;57%
Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;89;SW;6;59%
Beeville;Cloudy;90;S;12;54%
Borger;Sunny;90;N;6;25%
Bowie;Sunny;88;S;10;45%
Breckenridge;Sunny;90;S;12;40%
Brenham;Partly sunny;89;S;8;53%
Bridgeport;Sunny;88;SSE;10;43%
Brownsville;Partly sunny;94;SSE;17;53%
Brownwood;Sunny;89;S;6;42%
Burnet;Sunny;87;SSE;10;54%
Canadian;Sunny;93;SW;12;30%
Castroville;Partly sunny;86;SSE;6;53%
Childress;Sunny;90;SW;12;46%
Cleburne;Sunny;88;S;12;51%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;89;S;10;56%
Comanche;Sunny;89;S;9;44%
Conroe;Partly sunny;90;N;6;51%
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;91;SE;12;60%
Corsicana;Partly sunny;89;S;12;51%
Cotulla;Cloudy;88;N;6;56%
Dalhart;Sunny;87;SSW;22;34%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;90;SSE;15;49%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;90;S;8;46%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;88;SSE;14;47%
Decatur;Sunny;88;S;8;46%
Del Rio;Partly sunny;86;SSE;13;56%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Intermittent clouds;85;SSE;13;61%
Denton;Sunny;89;S;10;47%
Dryden;Partly sunny;89;ESE;14;40%
Dumas;Sunny;82;SSW;8;40%
Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;92;SE;12;49%
El Paso;Intermittent clouds;89;NNW;11;26%
Ellington;Partly sunny;88;SE;8;62%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;93;SE;9;44%
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;87;SSW;12;51%
Fort Worth;Sunny;92;N;6;43%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;91;SSE;14;41%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;89;S;13;46%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;91;SE;10;40%
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;83;SSW;10;52%
Gainesville;Sunny;87;S;12;49%
Galveston;Partly sunny;88;SE;12;67%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;86;SSE;9;54%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;87;S;13;56%
Giddings;Partly sunny;86;SSW;8;57%
Gilmer;Sunny;85;SSW;3;59%
Graham;Sunny;88;S;9;47%
Granbury;Sunny;91;SSE;10;39%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;86;SSE;7;51%
Greenville;Sunny;90;S;9;48%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;85;WSW;23;25%
Hamilton;Sunny;88;SSW;7;46%
Harlingen;Partly sunny;95;SE;16;46%
Hearne;Partly sunny;87;S;5;59%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;89;SSE;10;49%
Henderson;Partly sunny;87;SW;7;53%
Hereford;Sunny;86;SW;17;36%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;89;SSE;13;53%
Hondo;Partly sunny;88;SSW;10;60%
Houston;Partly sunny;90;N;7;51%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny w/ showers;88;SW;8;58%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;90;N;7;51%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;89;E;5;59%
Houston Clover;Partly sunny w/ showers;81;SSE;12;64%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;88;S;5;58%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;92;S;7;50%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;90;S;5;55%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;87;S;7;58%
Ingleside;Cloudy;89;S;16;58%
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;87;SSW;6;56%
Jasper;Sunny;88;SSE;3;57%
Junction;Sunny;87;SSE;10;49%
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;86;S;12;61%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;86;S;13;50%
Killeen;Partly sunny;87;SSW;12;51%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;87;SSE;9;58%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;81;ESE;6;78%
La Grange;Partly sunny;90;SSW;8;54%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;10;49%
Lancaster;Sunny;87;SSE;10;56%
Laredo;Partly sunny;88;S;7;62%
Llano;Sunny;90;S;9;45%
Longview;Mostly sunny;87;W;6;56%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;88;S;17;43%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;88;WSW;6;51%
Mcallen;Partly sunny;93;SSE;14;51%
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;89;S;10;52%
Mckinney;Sunny;87;SSE;13;54%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;86;SSE;12;58%
Midland;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;14;42%
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;14;42%
Midlothian;Sunny;88;S;9;52%
Mineola;Mostly sunny;87;SSW;8;54%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;90;SSE;12;43%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;88;SSW;8;52%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;85;N;5;62%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;91;SSW;12;48%
Odessa;Sunny;86;SSE;15;47%
Orange;Partly sunny w/ showers;87;SW;14;52%
Palacios;Partly sunny;89;S;12;67%
Palestine;Partly sunny;85;S;6;56%
Pampa;Sunny;92;SW;12;19%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;93;SW;10;18%
Paris;Cloudy;82;SSW;8;69%
Pecos;Sunny;87;SE;3;39%
Perryton;Sunny;91;SSW;15;23%
Plainview;Sunny;84;SSW;13;40%
Pleasanton;Cloudy;90;SSE;5;47%
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;87;SE;12;70%
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;91;SSE;15;51%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;90;SE;14;55%
Randolph AFB;Sunny;85;S;8;63%
Robstown;Partly sunny;89;S;13;59%
Rockport;Partly sunny;90;SE;14;63%
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;85;SSE;14;50%
San Angelo;Partly sunny;91;SSW;14;35%
San Antonio;Intermittent clouds;89;SSE;9;57%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;92;S;7;51%
San Marcos;Intermittent clouds;87;SSW;9;60%
Seminole;Sunny;85;SSE;16;45%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;90;SSE;10;47%
Snyder;Sunny;85;SSW;9;50%
Sonora;Sunny;86;SSW;8;42%
Stephenville;Sunny;88;SSW;7;42%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;85;S;5;57%
Sweetwater;Sunny;88;S;17;43%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;16;54%
Terrell;Sunny;88;SSW;9;53%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;88;SSW;7;53%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;85;S;10;58%
Vernon;Sunny;91;SW;17;44%
Victoria;Intermittent clouds;90;S;10;60%
Waco;Partly sunny;91;S;8;46%
Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;90;SSE;13;57%
Wharton;Partly sunny;88;SSE;9;52%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;89;S;9;45%
Wink;Sunny;87;SE;11;45%
Zapata;Cloudy;91;SSE;11;46%
_____
