TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM CDT Saturday, June 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;87;S;12;47%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;86;S;20;48%

Alice;Partly sunny;93;SE;15;45%

Alpine;Sunny;84;S;9;33%

Amarillo;Sunny;89;SW;13;33%

Angleton;Partly sunny;92;S;10;53%

Arlington;Sunny;86;SSE;7;51%

Austin;Partly sunny;91;N;6;46%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;92;S;10;45%

Bay;Partly sunny;90;S;12;57%

Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;89;SW;6;59%

Beeville;Cloudy;90;S;12;54%

Borger;Sunny;90;N;6;25%

Bowie;Sunny;88;S;10;45%

Breckenridge;Sunny;90;S;12;40%

Brenham;Partly sunny;89;S;8;53%

Bridgeport;Sunny;88;SSE;10;43%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;94;SSE;17;53%

Brownwood;Sunny;89;S;6;42%

Burnet;Sunny;87;SSE;10;54%

Canadian;Sunny;93;SW;12;30%

Castroville;Partly sunny;86;SSE;6;53%

Childress;Sunny;90;SW;12;46%

Cleburne;Sunny;88;S;12;51%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;89;S;10;56%

Comanche;Sunny;89;S;9;44%

Conroe;Partly sunny;90;N;6;51%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;91;SE;12;60%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;89;S;12;51%

Cotulla;Cloudy;88;N;6;56%

Dalhart;Sunny;87;SSW;22;34%

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;90;SSE;15;49%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;90;S;8;46%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;88;SSE;14;47%

Decatur;Sunny;88;S;8;46%

Del Rio;Partly sunny;86;SSE;13;56%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Intermittent clouds;85;SSE;13;61%

Denton;Sunny;89;S;10;47%

Dryden;Partly sunny;89;ESE;14;40%

Dumas;Sunny;82;SSW;8;40%

Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;92;SE;12;49%

El Paso;Intermittent clouds;89;NNW;11;26%

Ellington;Partly sunny;88;SE;8;62%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;93;SE;9;44%

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;87;SSW;12;51%

Fort Worth;Sunny;92;N;6;43%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;91;SSE;14;41%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;89;S;13;46%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;91;SE;10;40%

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;83;SSW;10;52%

Gainesville;Sunny;87;S;12;49%

Galveston;Partly sunny;88;SE;12;67%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;86;SSE;9;54%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;87;S;13;56%

Giddings;Partly sunny;86;SSW;8;57%

Gilmer;Sunny;85;SSW;3;59%

Graham;Sunny;88;S;9;47%

Granbury;Sunny;91;SSE;10;39%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;86;SSE;7;51%

Greenville;Sunny;90;S;9;48%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;85;WSW;23;25%

Hamilton;Sunny;88;SSW;7;46%

Harlingen;Partly sunny;95;SE;16;46%

Hearne;Partly sunny;87;S;5;59%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;89;SSE;10;49%

Henderson;Partly sunny;87;SW;7;53%

Hereford;Sunny;86;SW;17;36%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;89;SSE;13;53%

Hondo;Partly sunny;88;SSW;10;60%

Houston;Partly sunny;90;N;7;51%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny w/ showers;88;SW;8;58%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;90;N;7;51%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;89;E;5;59%

Houston Clover;Partly sunny w/ showers;81;SSE;12;64%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;88;S;5;58%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;92;S;7;50%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;90;S;5;55%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;87;S;7;58%

Ingleside;Cloudy;89;S;16;58%

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;87;SSW;6;56%

Jasper;Sunny;88;SSE;3;57%

Junction;Sunny;87;SSE;10;49%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;86;S;12;61%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;86;S;13;50%

Killeen;Partly sunny;87;SSW;12;51%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;87;SSE;9;58%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;81;ESE;6;78%

La Grange;Partly sunny;90;SSW;8;54%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;10;49%

Lancaster;Sunny;87;SSE;10;56%

Laredo;Partly sunny;88;S;7;62%

Llano;Sunny;90;S;9;45%

Longview;Mostly sunny;87;W;6;56%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;88;S;17;43%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;88;WSW;6;51%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;93;SSE;14;51%

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;89;S;10;52%

Mckinney;Sunny;87;SSE;13;54%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;86;SSE;12;58%

Midland;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;14;42%

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;14;42%

Midlothian;Sunny;88;S;9;52%

Mineola;Mostly sunny;87;SSW;8;54%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;90;SSE;12;43%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;88;SSW;8;52%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;85;N;5;62%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;91;SSW;12;48%

Odessa;Sunny;86;SSE;15;47%

Orange;Partly sunny w/ showers;87;SW;14;52%

Palacios;Partly sunny;89;S;12;67%

Palestine;Partly sunny;85;S;6;56%

Pampa;Sunny;92;SW;12;19%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;93;SW;10;18%

Paris;Cloudy;82;SSW;8;69%

Pecos;Sunny;87;SE;3;39%

Perryton;Sunny;91;SSW;15;23%

Plainview;Sunny;84;SSW;13;40%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;90;SSE;5;47%

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;87;SE;12;70%

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;91;SSE;15;51%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;90;SE;14;55%

Randolph AFB;Sunny;85;S;8;63%

Robstown;Partly sunny;89;S;13;59%

Rockport;Partly sunny;90;SE;14;63%

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;85;SSE;14;50%

San Angelo;Partly sunny;91;SSW;14;35%

San Antonio;Intermittent clouds;89;SSE;9;57%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;92;S;7;51%

San Marcos;Intermittent clouds;87;SSW;9;60%

Seminole;Sunny;85;SSE;16;45%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;90;SSE;10;47%

Snyder;Sunny;85;SSW;9;50%

Sonora;Sunny;86;SSW;8;42%

Stephenville;Sunny;88;SSW;7;42%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;85;S;5;57%

Sweetwater;Sunny;88;S;17;43%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;16;54%

Terrell;Sunny;88;SSW;9;53%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;88;SSW;7;53%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;85;S;10;58%

Vernon;Sunny;91;SW;17;44%

Victoria;Intermittent clouds;90;S;10;60%

Waco;Partly sunny;91;S;8;46%

Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;90;SSE;13;57%

Wharton;Partly sunny;88;SSE;9;52%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;89;S;9;45%

Wink;Sunny;87;SE;11;45%

Zapata;Cloudy;91;SSE;11;46%

