TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM CDT Thursday, June 7, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;77;SSE;9;68%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;80;SSE;14;52%

Alice;Partly cloudy;75;SE;6;93%

Alpine;Clear;75;WSW;20;41%

Amarillo;Cloudy;71;S;10;64%

Angleton;Clear;75;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Clear;77;ESE;5;74%

Austin;Cloudy;77;N;3;84%

Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;74;S;5;96%

Bay;Clear;75;SE;5;96%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;72;E;1;100%

Beeville;Cloudy;77;SSE;5;95%

Borger;Clear;74;ESE;9;66%

Bowie;Clear;76;ESE;5;80%

Breckenridge;Clear;80;SSE;8;63%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%

Bridgeport;Clear;77;SSE;8;73%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;78;ENE;3;90%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;76;SE;8;77%

Burnet;Clear;74;S;6;90%

Canadian;Clear;73;ESE;9;86%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;86%

Childress;Clear;76;SE;13;71%

Cleburne;Clear;75;SE;8;88%

College Station;Cloudy;75;ESE;5;96%

Comanche;Clear;75;Calm;8;73%

Conroe;Clear;70;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;6;100%

Corsicana;Clear;76;SE;5;87%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;7;90%

Dalhart;Clear;63;NNE;7;69%

Dallas Love;Intermittent clouds;81;SSE;10;73%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;77;SSE;8;81%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Intermittent clouds;77;SSE;8;84%

Decatur;Clear;77;SE;7;76%

Del Rio;Clear;80;ESE;9;78%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Intermittent clouds;81;SE;14;73%

Denton;Clear;78;SE;7;75%

Dryden;Intermittent clouds;76;SE;3;47%

Dumas;Clear;66;NNE;6;67%

Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;79;ESE;4;85%

El Paso;Partly cloudy;77;S;4;29%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;94%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;3;89%

Fort Hood;Clear;75;S;6;80%

Fort Worth;Clear;80;SE;10;73%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;80;SSE;9;71%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;81;ESE;9;66%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;75;SE;5;82%

Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;83%

Gainesville;Clear;74;SE;7;88%

Galveston;Clear;80;S;7;87%

Gatesville;Clear;75;Calm;0;78%

Georgetown;Intermittent clouds;77;S;8;84%

Giddings;Cloudy;74;S;3;92%

Gilmer;Clear;71;Calm;0;87%

Graham;Intermittent clouds;78;SSE;8;74%

Granbury;Clear;79;ESE;8;72%

Grand Prairie;Clear;77;ESE;5;74%

Greenville;Clear;75;E;3;83%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;73;SW;20;36%

Hamilton;Clear;73;S;8;83%

Harlingen;Clear;75;E;6;96%

Hearne;Cloudy;75;SE;5;92%

Hebbronville;Clear;74;SE;3;91%

Henderson;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;85%

Hereford;Clear;74;SW;14;37%

Hillsboro;Clear;76;ESE;9;85%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;7;86%

Houston;Intermittent clouds;76;NE;2;94%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;100%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Intermittent clouds;76;NE;2;93%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;73;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Clear;75;N;3;96%

Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%

Houston Hull;Clear;76;Calm;0;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;74;N;3;100%

Huntsville;Clear;74;Calm;0;93%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;80;S;9;86%

Jacksonville;Mostly clear;72;ESE;3;92%

Jasper;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;95%

Junction;Clear;76;Calm;0;81%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;79;SSE;3;83%

Kerrville;Cloudy;74;SSE;7;85%

Killeen;Clear;75;S;6;80%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;76;S;7;84%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;77;SSE;5;90%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;98%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;74;S;6;95%

Lancaster;Clear;73;SE;3;90%

Laredo;Mostly clear;79;SSE;13;87%

Llano;Clear;73;Calm;0;83%

Longview;Mostly clear;71;ESE;4;90%

Lubbock;Mostly clear;75;SSW;15;46%

Lufkin;Clear;72;E;3;96%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;6;87%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;75;SSE;7;84%

Mckinney;Clear;75;E;5;93%

Mesquite;Clear;74;SE;5;89%

Midland;Mostly clear;80;S;6;33%

Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;80;S;6;33%

Midlothian;Clear;74;ESE;3;96%

Mineola;Intermittent clouds;71;SE;4;89%

Mineral Wells;Clear;75;SE;9;81%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;71;SE;3;87%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;77;S;8;90%

Odessa;Clear;79;SSW;12;35%

Orange;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;8;90%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;3;90%

Pampa;Clear;73;NNE;12;75%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;10;76%

Paris;Cloudy;72;ESE;7;87%

Pecos;Clear;73;N;3;49%

Perryton;Clear;73;ESE;14;79%

Plainview;Clear;65;SSW;6;71%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;78;S;3;86%

Port Aransas;Mostly clear;81;SSE;8;87%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;80;NNE;5;88%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;75;E;3;92%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;77;S;9;88%

Robstown;Clear;76;SE;6;94%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;5;84%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;73;SSE;13;88%

San Angelo;Clear;78;S;10;66%

San Antonio;Cloudy;77;S;6;89%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;87%

San Marcos;Cloudy;77;S;6;88%

Seminole;Clear;74;SW;7;42%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;71;E;6;99%

Snyder;Clear;79;S;9;54%

Sonora;Clear;79;SSE;5;69%

Stephenville;Clear;75;S;6;77%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;75;SE;5;80%

Sweetwater;Clear;78;S;8;57%

Temple;Clear;75;SSE;14;93%

Terrell;Clear;76;SSE;5;81%

Tyler;Partly cloudy;73;SE;3;86%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;74;E;7;92%

Vernon;Clear;80;SSE;12;67%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;75;SE;4;96%

Waco;Clear;77;SSE;9;78%

Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;78;ESE;4;86%

Wharton;Clear;72;Calm;0;96%

Wichita Falls;Clear;79;SSE;12;72%

Wink;Clear;72;S;5;51%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;78;SE;8;82%

