Updated 7:03 am, Thursday, June 7, 2018
TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM CDT Thursday, June 7, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;77;SSE;9;68%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;80;SSE;14;52%
Alice;Partly cloudy;75;SE;6;93%
Alpine;Clear;75;WSW;20;41%
Amarillo;Cloudy;71;S;10;64%
Angleton;Clear;75;Calm;0;93%
Arlington;Clear;77;ESE;5;74%
Austin;Cloudy;77;N;3;84%
Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;74;S;5;96%
Bay;Clear;75;SE;5;96%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;72;E;1;100%
Beeville;Cloudy;77;SSE;5;95%
Borger;Clear;74;ESE;9;66%
Bowie;Clear;76;ESE;5;80%
Breckenridge;Clear;80;SSE;8;63%
Brenham;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%
Bridgeport;Clear;77;SSE;8;73%
Brownsville;Partly cloudy;78;ENE;3;90%
Brownwood;Partly cloudy;76;SE;8;77%
Burnet;Clear;74;S;6;90%
Canadian;Clear;73;ESE;9;86%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;86%
Childress;Clear;76;SE;13;71%
Cleburne;Clear;75;SE;8;88%
College Station;Cloudy;75;ESE;5;96%
Comanche;Clear;75;Calm;8;73%
Conroe;Clear;70;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;6;100%
Corsicana;Clear;76;SE;5;87%
Cotulla;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;7;90%
Dalhart;Clear;63;NNE;7;69%
Dallas Love;Intermittent clouds;81;SSE;10;73%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;77;SSE;8;81%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Intermittent clouds;77;SSE;8;84%
Decatur;Clear;77;SE;7;76%
Del Rio;Clear;80;ESE;9;78%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Intermittent clouds;81;SE;14;73%
Denton;Clear;78;SE;7;75%
Dryden;Intermittent clouds;76;SE;3;47%
Dumas;Clear;66;NNE;6;67%
Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;79;ESE;4;85%
El Paso;Partly cloudy;77;S;4;29%
Ellington;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;94%
Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;3;89%
Fort Hood;Clear;75;S;6;80%
Fort Worth;Clear;80;SE;10;73%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;80;SSE;9;71%
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;81;ESE;9;66%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;75;SE;5;82%
Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;83%
Gainesville;Clear;74;SE;7;88%
Galveston;Clear;80;S;7;87%
Gatesville;Clear;75;Calm;0;78%
Georgetown;Intermittent clouds;77;S;8;84%
Giddings;Cloudy;74;S;3;92%
Gilmer;Clear;71;Calm;0;87%
Graham;Intermittent clouds;78;SSE;8;74%
Granbury;Clear;79;ESE;8;72%
Grand Prairie;Clear;77;ESE;5;74%
Greenville;Clear;75;E;3;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;73;SW;20;36%
Hamilton;Clear;73;S;8;83%
Harlingen;Clear;75;E;6;96%
Hearne;Cloudy;75;SE;5;92%
Hebbronville;Clear;74;SE;3;91%
Henderson;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;85%
Hereford;Clear;74;SW;14;37%
Hillsboro;Clear;76;ESE;9;85%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;7;86%
Houston;Intermittent clouds;76;NE;2;94%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;100%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Intermittent clouds;76;NE;2;93%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;73;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Clear;75;N;3;96%
Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%
Houston Hull;Clear;76;Calm;0;90%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;74;N;3;100%
Huntsville;Clear;74;Calm;0;93%
Ingleside;Partly cloudy;80;S;9;86%
Jacksonville;Mostly clear;72;ESE;3;92%
Jasper;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;95%
Junction;Clear;76;Calm;0;81%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;79;SSE;3;83%
Kerrville;Cloudy;74;SSE;7;85%
Killeen;Clear;75;S;6;80%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;76;S;7;84%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;77;SSE;5;90%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;98%
Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;74;S;6;95%
Lancaster;Clear;73;SE;3;90%
Laredo;Mostly clear;79;SSE;13;87%
Llano;Clear;73;Calm;0;83%
Longview;Mostly clear;71;ESE;4;90%
Lubbock;Mostly clear;75;SSW;15;46%
Lufkin;Clear;72;E;3;96%
Mcallen;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;6;87%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;75;SSE;7;84%
Mckinney;Clear;75;E;5;93%
Mesquite;Clear;74;SE;5;89%
Midland;Mostly clear;80;S;6;33%
Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;80;S;6;33%
Midlothian;Clear;74;ESE;3;96%
Mineola;Intermittent clouds;71;SE;4;89%
Mineral Wells;Clear;75;SE;9;81%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;71;SE;3;87%
Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;77;S;8;90%
Odessa;Clear;79;SSW;12;35%
Orange;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;8;90%
Palestine;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;3;90%
Pampa;Clear;73;NNE;12;75%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;10;76%
Paris;Cloudy;72;ESE;7;87%
Pecos;Clear;73;N;3;49%
Perryton;Clear;73;ESE;14;79%
Plainview;Clear;65;SSW;6;71%
Pleasanton;Cloudy;78;S;3;86%
Port Aransas;Mostly clear;81;SSE;8;87%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;80;NNE;5;88%
Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;75;E;3;92%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;77;S;9;88%
Robstown;Clear;76;SE;6;94%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;5;84%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;73;SSE;13;88%
San Angelo;Clear;78;S;10;66%
San Antonio;Cloudy;77;S;6;89%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;87%
San Marcos;Cloudy;77;S;6;88%
Seminole;Clear;74;SW;7;42%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;71;E;6;99%
Snyder;Clear;79;S;9;54%
Sonora;Clear;79;SSE;5;69%
Stephenville;Clear;75;S;6;77%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;75;SE;5;80%
Sweetwater;Clear;78;S;8;57%
Temple;Clear;75;SSE;14;93%
Terrell;Clear;76;SSE;5;81%
Tyler;Partly cloudy;73;SE;3;86%
Uvalde;Partly cloudy;74;E;7;92%
Vernon;Clear;80;SSE;12;67%
Victoria;Partly cloudy;75;SE;4;96%
Waco;Clear;77;SSE;9;78%
Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;78;ESE;4;86%
Wharton;Clear;72;Calm;0;96%
Wichita Falls;Clear;79;SSE;12;72%
Wink;Clear;72;S;5;51%
Zapata;Partly cloudy;78;SE;8;82%
