TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 31, 2022 _____ 180 FPUS54 KCRP 010936 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 TXZ343-012245- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ443-012245- Nueces Islands- 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ243-012245- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ234-012245- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ239-012245- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs around 80. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ242-012245- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ342-012245- Coastal Kleberg- 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ442-012245- Kleberg Islands- 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ344-012245- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ244-012245- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ245-012245- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ345-012245- Aransas Islands- 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ346-012245- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ246-012245- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ247-012245- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ347-012245- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ447-012245- Calhoun Islands- 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ233-012245- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ232-012245- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ241-012245- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ231-012245- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ240-012245- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ229-012245- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ230-012245- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TE\/TMT _____