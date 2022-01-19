TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

TXZ343-192245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

with possible freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, light freezing rain

and a slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ443-192245-

Nueces Islands-

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of light sleet in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ243-192245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Light freezing rain likely and

a slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light freezing

rain and a slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ234-192245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of light sleet in

the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of light sleet. Showers likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers, light freezing rain and

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, light snow and

light sleet in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ239-192245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and light freezing rain likely. A

slight chance of light sleet in the evening, then a chance of

light sleet and a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light freezing

rain, light snow and a slight chance of light sleet in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ242-192245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

with possible freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light freezing

rain and a slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ342-192245-

Coastal Kleberg-

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing

to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

with possible freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of light freezing rain and a slight chance of

light sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ442-192245-

Kleberg Islands-

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of light sleet in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ344-192245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Light freezing rain likely and

a slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, light freezing rain

and a slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ244-192245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of light sleet in

the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and light freezing rain likely. A

slight chance of light sleet and light snow after midnight.

Colder. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light freezing

rain, light sleet and light snow in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ245-192245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Light freezing rain likely and

a slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, light freezing rain

and a slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ345-192245-

Aransas Islands-

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph becoming

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight chance of

light sleet and a chance of light freezing rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ346-192245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.

Much colder. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph increasing

to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Light freezing rain likely and

a slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, light freezing rain

and a slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ246-192245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of light sleet in

the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of light

sleet in the evening, then a chance of showers, light freezing

rain, light sleet and a slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light freezing

rain, light snow and a slight chance of light sleet in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ247-192245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of light sleet in

the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of light sleet. Showers likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain

after midnight. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light freezing

rain and a slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ347-192245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of light freezing

rain, a slight chance of light snow and light sleet after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light freezing

rain and a slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ447-192245-

Calhoun Islands-

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph becoming

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Windy,

colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ233-192245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of light sleet in

the afternoon. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of light

sleet in the evening, then a chance of showers, light freezing

rain, light sleet and a slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers,

light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ232-192245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north

winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of light sleet in

the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain. Showers likely

and a slight chance of light sleet in the evening, then a chance

of showers, light sleet and a slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Colder. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers,

light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ241-192245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and light freezing rain likely. Light

sleet likely and a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Colder. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light freezing

rain, light sleet and light snow in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ231-192245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, light freezing rain likely and a

slight chance of light sleet in the evening, then a chance of

showers, light freezing rain, light sleet and a slight chance of

light snow after midnight. Colder. Ice accumulation of less than

one quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light snow, a

slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ240-192245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north winds

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and light freezing rain likely. A

slight chance of light sleet in the evening, then light sleet

likely and a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Colder.

Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around

30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light freezing

rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ229-192245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

light freezing rain. A slight chance of light sleet in the

evening, then a chance of light snow and light sleet after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers,

light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ230-192245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

336 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast

winds increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers. Light freezing rain likely

and a slight chance of light sleet in the evening, then a chance

of light freezing rain, light sleet and a slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Colder. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers,

light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

