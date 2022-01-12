TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 _____ 341 FPUS54 KCRP 120833 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 TXZ343-122245- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ443-122245- Nueces Islands- 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ243-122245- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ234-122245- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light west winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ239-122245- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ242-122245- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ342-122245- Coastal Kleberg- 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ442-122245- Kleberg Islands- 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ344-122245- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ244-122245- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ245-122245- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ345-122245- Aransas Islands- 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ346-122245- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ246-122245- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ247-122245- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light west winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ347-122245- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light west winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ447-122245- Calhoun Islands- 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light west winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ233-122245- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ232-122245- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ241-122245- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ231-122245- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ240-122245- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ229-122245- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ230-122245- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 233 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. 