TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 30, 2021

_____

679 FPUS54 KCRP 010920

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

TXZ343-012215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-012215-

Nueces Islands-

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-012215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ234-012215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light south winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-012215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ242-012215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ342-012215-

Coastal Kleberg-

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-012215-

Kleberg Islands-

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-012215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ244-012215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ245-012215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ345-012215-

Aransas Islands-

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-012215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

east winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ246-012215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-012215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ347-012215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ447-012215-

Calhoun Islands-

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-012215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

south winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-012215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-012215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ231-012215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light

south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ240-012215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ229-012215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light

southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ230-012215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light

southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

HAA/PH

