TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 18, 2021

_____

231 FPUS54 KCRP 190805

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

TXZ343-192215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ443-192215-

Nueces Islands-

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-192215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ234-192215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light south winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ239-192215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ242-192215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ342-192215-

Coastal Kleberg-

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-192215-

Kleberg Islands-

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-192215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a less than

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ244-192215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a less than

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ245-192215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ345-192215-

Aransas Islands-

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-192215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ246-192215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light south winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ247-192215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ347-192215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings

108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ447-192215-

Calhoun Islands-

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-192215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ232-192215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ241-192215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ231-192215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ240-192215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ229-192215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ230-192215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

CB/MCZ

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather