TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ443-032130-

Nueces Islands-

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ243-032130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ234-032130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ239-032130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ242-032130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ342-032130-

Coastal Kleberg-

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ442-032130-

Kleberg Islands-

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-032130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ244-032130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ245-032130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ345-032130-

Aransas Islands-

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-032130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ246-032130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ247-032130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light south winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ347-032130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ447-032130-

Calhoun Islands-

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-032130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ232-032130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ241-032130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ231-032130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ240-032130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ229-032130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ230-032130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

327 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

