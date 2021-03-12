TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 11, 2021 _____ 095 FPUS54 KCRP 120903 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 TXZ343-122230- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ443-122230- Nueces Islands- 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ243-122230- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ234-122230- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ239-122230- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ242-122230- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ342-122230- Coastal Kleberg- 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ442-122230- Kleberg Islands- 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ344-122230- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ244-122230- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ245-122230- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ345-122230- Aransas Islands- 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ346-122230- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ246-122230- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ247-122230- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ347-122230- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ447-122230- Calhoun Islands- 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ233-122230- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ232-122230- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ241-122230- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ231-122230- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ240-122230- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ229-122230- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ230-122230- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 303 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TC/TMT _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather