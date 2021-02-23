TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 22, 2021

_____

701 FPUS54 KCRP 230934

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

TXZ343-232245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-232245-

Nueces Islands-

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-232245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ234-232245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ239-232245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ242-232245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ342-232245-

Coastal Kleberg-

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-232245-

Kleberg Islands-

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near

steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ344-232245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 70. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Warmer.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-232245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ245-232245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-232245-

Aransas Islands-

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ346-232245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-232245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ247-232245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ347-232245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ447-232245-

Calhoun Islands-

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-232245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ232-232245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ241-232245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ231-232245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs around 80. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ240-232245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ229-232245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ230-232245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

334 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

87/85

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather