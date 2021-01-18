TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 17, 2021 _____ 606 FPUS54 KCRP 180919 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 TXZ343-182245- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ443-182245- Nueces Islands- 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ243-182245- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ234-182245- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ239-182245- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ242-182245- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ342-182245- Coastal Kleberg- 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ442-182245- Kleberg Islands- 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ344-182245- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ244-182245- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ245-182245- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ345-182245- Aransas Islands- 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ346-182245- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ246-182245- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ247-182245- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ347-182245- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ447-182245- Calhoun Islands- 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ233-182245- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ232-182245- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ241-182245- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ231-182245- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ240-182245- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ229-182245- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy dense fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ230-182245- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 319 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TE/LS _____