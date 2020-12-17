TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Nueces Islands-

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light north

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Aransas Islands-

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light north winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light north winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

25 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light north winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

25 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light north winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

25 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

318 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

25 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

