TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

_____

703 FPUS54 KCRP 210847

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

TXZ343-212145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-212145-

Nueces Islands-

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature around 70.

$$

TXZ243-212145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ234-212145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ239-212145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ242-212145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light east winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-212145-

Coastal Kleberg-

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-212145-

Kleberg Islands-

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-212145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-212145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-212145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-212145-

Aransas Islands-

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-212145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-212145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light southeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ247-212145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ347-212145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-212145-

Calhoun Islands-

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-212145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ232-212145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ241-212145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ231-212145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ240-212145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ229-212145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ230-212145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CB/TMT

_____

