TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2020
_____
872 FPUS54 KCRP 180807
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
TXZ343-182130-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ443-182130-
Nueces Islands-
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ243-182130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ234-182130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10
mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ239-182130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15
mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ242-182130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ342-182130-
Coastal Kleberg-
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ442-182130-
Kleberg Islands-
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ344-182130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ244-182130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ245-182130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ345-182130-
Aransas Islands-
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ346-182130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ246-182130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ247-182130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ347-182130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ447-182130-
Calhoun Islands-
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ233-182130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ232-182130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ241-182130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ231-182130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ240-182130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ229-182130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ230-182130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LS/TC
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather