TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 29, 2020

_____

052 FPUS54 KCRP 300857

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

TXZ343-302130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ443-302130-

Nueces Islands-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15

to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-302130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ234-302130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ239-302130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ242-302130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15

to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ342-302130-

Coastal Kleberg-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-302130-

Kleberg Islands-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-302130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15

to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ244-302130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ245-302130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ345-302130-

Aransas Islands-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-302130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ246-302130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ247-302130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ347-302130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ447-302130-

Calhoun Islands-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-302130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ232-302130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ241-302130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ231-302130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ240-302130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ229-302130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ230-302130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 109 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TMT/MSH/HAA

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather