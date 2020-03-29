TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020
639 FPUS54 KCRP 290848
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
TXZ343-292130-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ443-292130-
Nueces Islands-
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ243-292130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ234-292130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ239-292130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ242-292130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ342-292130-
Coastal Kleberg-
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ442-292130-
Kleberg Islands-
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ344-292130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ244-292130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ245-292130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ345-292130-
Aransas Islands-
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ346-292130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ246-292130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ247-292130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ347-292130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ447-292130-
Calhoun Islands-
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ233-292130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ232-292130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ241-292130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ231-292130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ240-292130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ229-292130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ230-292130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
88/87
