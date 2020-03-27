TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2020

534 FPUS54 KCRP 270815

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

TXZ343-272145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ443-272145-

Nueces Islands-

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ243-272145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ234-272145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ239-272145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ242-272145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ342-272145-

Coastal Kleberg-

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ442-272145-

Kleberg Islands-

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ344-272145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ244-272145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ245-272145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ345-272145-

Aransas Islands-

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ346-272145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ246-272145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ247-272145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ347-272145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ447-272145-

Calhoun Islands-

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ233-272145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ232-272145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ241-272145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ231-272145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ240-272145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ229-272145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ230-272145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

315 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

