TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
TXZ343-142115-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ443-142115-
Nueces Islands-
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ243-142115-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ234-142115-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ239-142115-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ242-142115-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ342-142115-
Coastal Kleberg-
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ442-142115-
Kleberg Islands-
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ344-142115-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ244-142115-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ245-142115-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ345-142115-
Aransas Islands-
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ346-142115-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ246-142115-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ247-142115-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ347-142115-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ447-142115-
Calhoun Islands-
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Near steady
temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ233-142115-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ232-142115-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ241-142115-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ231-142115-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ240-142115-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ229-142115-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ230-142115-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
328 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
