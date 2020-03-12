TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2020
369 FPUS54 KCRP 120815
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
TXZ343-122200-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ443-122200-
Nueces Islands-
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ243-122200-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ234-122200-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ239-122200-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ242-122200-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ342-122200-
Coastal Kleberg-
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ442-122200-
Kleberg Islands-
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in
the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ344-122200-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ244-122200-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ245-122200-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ345-122200-
Aransas Islands-
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ346-122200-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ246-122200-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ247-122200-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ347-122200-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ447-122200-
Calhoun Islands-
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ233-122200-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ232-122200-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ241-122200-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ231-122200-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ240-122200-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ229-122200-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ230-122200-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
JV/TE
