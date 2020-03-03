TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020
_____
133 FPUS54 KCRP 030912
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
TXZ343-032245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning, then
areas of fog late in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance
of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ443-032245-
Nueces Islands-
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Widespread fog in the morning. Areas of fog early in the
afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ243-032245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A less than 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ234-032245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ239-032245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ242-032245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ342-032245-
Coastal Kleberg-
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning, then
areas of fog late in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ442-032245-
Kleberg Islands-
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning, then
areas of fog late in the morning. A slight chance of showers late
in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ344-032245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning, then
areas of fog late in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance
of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ244-032245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A less than 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ245-032245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ345-032245-
Aransas Islands-
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Widespread fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ346-032245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning, then
areas of fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ246-032245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning, then
areas of fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Light east
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to west
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ247-032245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning, then
areas of fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog through
the night. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ347-032245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in the
evening. Areas of fog after midnight. A chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ447-032245-
Calhoun Islands-
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Widespread fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Areas
of fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ233-032245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ232-032245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ241-032245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ231-032245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ240-032245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ229-032245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ230-032245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
312 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs
around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TMT/ANM
_____
