TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
TXZ343-082230-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog through the
day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ443-082230-
Nueces Islands-
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog through the
day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ243-082230-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ234-082230-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than
20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ239-082230-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ242-082230-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ342-082230-
Coastal Kleberg-
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then
areas of fog after midnight. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ442-082230-
Kleberg Islands-
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ344-082230-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog through the
day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ244-082230-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ245-082230-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog through the
day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ345-082230-
Aransas Islands-
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog through the
day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ346-082230-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ246-082230-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ247-082230-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than
20 percent chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ347-082230-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog through the
day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ447-082230-
Calhoun Islands-
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog through the
day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ233-082230-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than
20 percent chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ232-082230-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ241-082230-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ231-082230-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ240-082230-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ229-082230-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ230-082230-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
315 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
