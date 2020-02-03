TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020
_____
375 FPUS54 KCRP 030949
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
TXZ343-032315-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Windy. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature around 60. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ443-032315-
Nueces Islands-
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog
in the evening, then patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ243-032315-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ234-032315-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ239-032315-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ242-032315-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ342-032315-
Coastal Kleberg-
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Windy. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ442-032315-
Kleberg Islands-
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Windy. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ344-032315-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog
in the evening, then patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ244-032315-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ245-032315-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog
in the evening, then patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ345-032315-
Aransas Islands-
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog
in the evening, then patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy,
colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ346-032315-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog
in the evening, then patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ246-032315-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog
in the evening, then patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ247-032315-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog
in the evening, then patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ347-032315-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog
in the evening, then patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,
colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ447-032315-
Calhoun Islands-
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Windy.
Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then
patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,
colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ233-032315-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ232-032315-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
around 50. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ241-032315-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ231-032315-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ240-032315-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ229-032315-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ230-032315-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather