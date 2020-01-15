TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
Coastal Nueces-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Nueces Islands-
Nueces Islands-
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning, then areas of fog
late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Inland Nueces-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Victoria-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Webb-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Inland Kleberg-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Coastal Kleberg-
Coastal Kleberg-
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Kleberg Islands-
Kleberg Islands-
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Windy, cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning, then areas of fog
late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Inland San Patricio-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Coastal Aransas-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning, then areas of fog
late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Aransas Islands-
Aransas Islands-
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning, then areas of fog
late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Coastal Refugio-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning, then areas of fog
late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Inland Refugio-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Inland Calhoun-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning, then areas of fog
late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning, then areas of fog
late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Calhoun Islands-
Calhoun Islands-
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning, then areas of fog
late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Goliad-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Bee-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Jim Wells-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Live Oak-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Duval-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
La Salle-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
McMullen-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
347 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
