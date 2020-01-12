TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
TXZ343-122230-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ443-122230-
Nueces Islands-
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ243-122230-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ234-122230-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ239-122230-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ242-122230-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ342-122230-
Coastal Kleberg-
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ442-122230-
Kleberg Islands-
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ344-122230-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
fog through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ244-122230-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ245-122230-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ345-122230-
Aransas Islands-
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ346-122230-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ246-122230-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ247-122230-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ347-122230-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ447-122230-
Calhoun Islands-
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ233-122230-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ232-122230-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ241-122230-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ231-122230-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 50. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ240-122230-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ229-122230-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ230-122230-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
