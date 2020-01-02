TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Nueces Islands-

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

early in the morning, then showers likely late in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Kleberg-

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kleberg Islands-

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

early in the morning, then showers likely late in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

early in the morning, then showers likely late in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Aransas Islands-

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

early in the morning, then showers likely late in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

early in the morning, then showers likely late in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Light west winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light west winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

314 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

