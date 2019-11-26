TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

TXZ343-262245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ443-262245-

Nueces Islands-

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ243-262245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ234-262245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ239-262245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ242-262245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ342-262245-

Coastal Kleberg-

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ442-262245-

Kleberg Islands-

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ344-262245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ244-262245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ245-262245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ345-262245-

Aransas Islands-

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ346-262245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ246-262245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ247-262245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ347-262245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ447-262245-

Calhoun Islands-

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ233-262245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ232-262245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ241-262245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ231-262245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ240-262245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ229-262245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A slight chance of through

the day. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ230-262245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

306 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

