TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Nueces Islands-
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10
mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Coastal Kleberg-
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Kleberg Islands-
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Aransas Islands-
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Calhoun Islands-
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
329 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
