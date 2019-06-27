TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
TXZ343-272200-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ443-272200-
Nueces Islands-
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ243-272200-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ234-272200-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ239-272200-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ242-272200-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ342-272200-
Coastal Kleberg-
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ442-272200-
Kleberg Islands-
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ344-272200-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ244-272200-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ245-272200-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ345-272200-
Aransas Islands-
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ346-272200-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ246-272200-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ247-272200-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ347-272200-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ447-272200-
Calhoun Islands-
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ233-272200-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ232-272200-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ241-272200-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ231-272200-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ240-272200-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ229-272200-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ230-272200-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
334 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
