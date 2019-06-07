TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
_____
701 FPUS54 KCRP 070838
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
TXZ343-072215-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ443-072215-
Nueces Islands-
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ243-072215-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ234-072215-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ239-072215-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
hot. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ242-072215-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 112 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ342-072215-
Coastal Kleberg-
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 112 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ442-072215-
Kleberg Islands-
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ344-072215-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ244-072215-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 110 to 115.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ245-072215-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ345-072215-
Aransas Islands-
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ346-072215-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ246-072215-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ247-072215-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ347-072215-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ447-072215-
Calhoun Islands-
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ233-072215-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ232-072215-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ241-072215-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 113 to 118.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ231-072215-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ240-072215-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ229-072215-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
hot. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ230-072215-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
338 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather