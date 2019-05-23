TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 22, 2019

991 FPUS54 KCRP 230832

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

TXZ343-232145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ443-232145-

Nueces Islands-

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature around

80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ243-232145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ234-232145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ239-232145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-232145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ342-232145-

Coastal Kleberg-

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ442-232145-

Kleberg Islands-

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ344-232145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ244-232145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ245-232145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ345-232145-

Aransas Islands-

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature around

80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-232145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ246-232145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ247-232145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ347-232145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ447-232145-

Calhoun Islands-

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature around

80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ233-232145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ232-232145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ241-232145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ231-232145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-232145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-232145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ230-232145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

332 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

