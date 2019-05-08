TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
TXZ343-082200-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
80. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ443-082200-
Nueces Islands-
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ243-082200-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East
winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ234-082200-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ239-082200-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ242-082200-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ342-082200-
Coastal Kleberg-
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ442-082200-
Kleberg Islands-
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to
25 mph becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
80. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ344-082200-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ244-082200-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ245-082200-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ345-082200-
Aransas Islands-
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ346-082200-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ246-082200-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ247-082200-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ347-082200-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ447-082200-
Calhoun Islands-
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ233-082200-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ232-082200-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ241-082200-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Not as warm.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ231-082200-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ240-082200-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ229-082200-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ230-082200-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
336 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
